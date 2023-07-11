Iowa baseball's Keaton Anthony signs with Philadelphia Phillies as undrafted free agent

Despite an unfortunate ending to his 2023 season and no MLB Draft call, Keaton Anthony's baseball future marches on.

As one of two Hawkeyes so far to sign as undrafted free agents, Anthony is off to join the Philadelphia Phillies organization after going unselected in the 20-round MLB Draft. Iowa reliever Will Christophersen also signed as a UDFA with the Los Angeles Angels.

While the rough expectation for Anthony was a selection late on day two or early on day three — Baseball America listed him as the draft’s No. 326 overall prospect — the turbulence he endured to end this season always had a chance to make a big difference.

After winning Big Ten freshman of the year in 2022, Anthony was trending toward more individual accolades when his season was derailed during Iowa's stretch run. Anthony was one of four Hawkeyes suspended amid a schoolwide sports betting investigation that remains ongoing.

The Iowa outfielder and designated hitter missed the Hawkeyes' final 17 games, including Iowa's march to the Big Ten Tournament final and the Terre Haute regional. Anthony's work before the absence, though, was mighty strong — enough to still earn first-team all-Big Ten and third-team all-American honors.

"The 6-foot-4, 211-pound righthanded slugger has an advanced approach at the plate with strong swing decisions, and he gets started with a minimal load and quick, explosive hands that help him spray the ball all over the field," his Baseball America draft profile reads. "He has shown the ability to drive the baseball with authority to either gap and has above-average raw power that translates well in games."

Anthony finished the 2023 season slashing .389/.505/.701 with a 1.206 OPS, including 22 doubles, nine homers, 38 RBIs and 51 runs scored. His doubles total ranked second in program history.

"Anthony managed a 91.5 mph average exit velocity this spring, and he did so while making contact at an 83% clip," his profile continues. "Anthony will expand the strike zone at times, though he’s always walked at a solid rate with minimal strikeouts in the Big Ten. His future professionally is either at first base or a corner outfield spot, where he will have at least average arm strength, though he did serve as Iowa’s designated hitter this spring."

All Anthony needed was a chance to put this year’s turmoil behind him. He’ll get that with the Phillies.

