Minnesota Twins select Iowa baseball's Ty Langenberg in 11th round of MLB Draft

Iowa baseball's recent run of pitching prominence in the MLB Draft has been quite impressive. Ty Langenberg has officially added his name to that impressive group.

The Hawkeyes right-hander came off the board in the 11th round Tuesday, going to the Minnesota Twins with the No. 327 overall pick. Langenberg is the 13th Iowa pitcher drafted since 2017, while he and Jared Simpson give Rick Heller at least one hurler picked in every complete MLB Draft since he took over the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2014 season.

"The junior hurler has some deception to his low-90s fastball due to his lower arm slot that can create running action when timed up," his Baseball America draft profile reads. "Langenberg likes to throw his sharp breaking, low-80s slider to both lefthanded and righthanded hitters and it serves as his put-away pitch. It will flash plus at times, but consistency is needed with it.

"He has feel for his firm mid-80s changeup that features similar movement as his fastball, which makes it an effective pitch. Though he has fair to average control, Langenberg will have to develop his command as there were times this spring where he lacked consistency, leaving pitches over the plate."

Over 17 appearances (15 starts), Langenberg went 6-3 with a 4.15 ERA to go with 86 strikeouts and 34 walks in 78 innings. The Urbandale product began the 2023 season as Iowa's Friday arm, then shifted to Sundays as part of the Hawkeyes' three-pronged starting pitching attack.

Most impressive was Langenberg's timing for dominant outings. Arguably his two biggest starts of 2023 came in the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan and in the Terre Haute regional against North Carolina with the Hawkeyes facing elimination. Langenberg twirled seven scoreless frames with nine strikeouts against the Wolverines, then followed that up with seven innings of four-hit ball against the Tar Heels — both Iowa victories.

"Evaluators agree Langenberg is still coming into his own and he possesses traits that cannot be taught," his profile continues. "With added size and strength, it is easy to envision his fastball taking another leap in velocity, which should also add effectiveness to his slider. Whether in a starting role or out of the bullpen, Langenberg is an intriguing player with upside."

Even though he's now on the professional track, Langenberg may not have to wait long before he next pitches in his home state. The Urbandale native should find himself soon with Minnesota's High-A affiliate, better known as the Cedar Rapids Kernels. It will not be his first stop, but it likely won't take long for Langenberg to earn a promotion from Single-A Fort Myers or the Rookie League.

