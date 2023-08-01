Former Iowa baseball player accused of making underage wagers on Hawkeye sports

The Johnson County Attorney's Office has filed a criminal complaint against a former University of Iowa baseball player, accusing Gehrig Christensen of tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling.

Christensen, 20, is accused of operating a “scheme” with his mother, allowing him to hide his identity to “manipulate online/mobile transactions” as if his mother was placing the bets. The tampering with records charge is an aggravated misdemeanor and could carry a maximum sentence of up to one year in county jail or up to two years in prison if convicted.

The Des Moines native is accused of using a DraftKings account controlled by Christensen to place a total of 559 underage wagers, including approximately 23 wagers on University of Iowa sporting events, totaling more than $2,400, according to a court document filed Tuesday in Johnson County.

The affidavit alleges Christensen “routinely and consistently” placed wagers from his personal iPhone, which were also traced back to his University of Iowa residence and in areas of the university “not routinely open to the public,” court documents said.

The affidavit states that Christensen “knowingly and intentionally falsified personal electronic sports wagering records” from Nov. 7, 2022, through Feb. 7, 2023, while he was a member of the Iowa baseball team.

Court documents allege Christensen made wagers with his mother’s consent, and she allegedly helped set up the account. She said it was “a silly mistake” to register the account for her son’s use, according to court documents.

Christensen, born in 2003, admitted to DCI agents that he made online wagers through DraftKings while using his mother’s name. He was quoted in the court document saying he wagered “mostly on NBA games."

Christensen announced his retirement from baseball June 8 on Instagram. He is not listed on the current Iowa baseball roster but still maintains an Iowa City address. He would be permanently ineligible under NCAA rules if the organization ruled that he placed bets on University of Iowa sporting events.

Christensen made 11 appearances for the Iowa baseball team this year, starting six games. He batted .214 with two RBIs. He did not make an appearance in 2022. He does not turn 21, the legal age to gamble in Iowa, until 2024.

Christensen is a graduate of Urbandale High School. He was named to the Des Moines Register's elite All-Iowa baseball team in 2021 after batting .450/.574/.642.