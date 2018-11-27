Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) is embraced by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after grabbing a rebound as time expires after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 69-68.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket in the paint past Pittsburgh's Jared Wilson-Frame (4) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) leaps for a rebound as time expires during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) is embraced by teammates Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) walks off the court after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 69-68.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after getting called for a charge against Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) tries to hype up the crowd while Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) takes the ball up the court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot while being defended by Pittsburgh's Kene Chukwuka (15) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the hoop past Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) celebrates after a dunk as Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) looks on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) loses control of a ball as Pittsburgh's Khameron Davis (11) regains possession during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) claps during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets held back by Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) while an official talks to him after getting fouled during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks to the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a layup during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (left) holds his head after taking a fall during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) takes the ball up court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball assistant coaches Andrew Francis (from right) Sherman Dillard, head coach Fran McCaffery and Kirk Speraw look on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel (center) reacts to a call during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to a call during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Joseph Cress/
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to a call while heading into a timeout during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to a call while heading into a timeout during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis is seen during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis is seen during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets fouled by Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets fouled by Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa students hold up cardboard cutouts during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa students hold up cardboard cutouts during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) walks off the court with athletic trainer Brad Roy during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) walks off the court with athletic trainer Brad Roy during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) attempt to block Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir's shot at the buzzer during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) attempt to block Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir's shot at the buzzer during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Gary Dolphin was apologetic Tuesday night over remarks he made during Iowa’s basketball game against Pittsburgh that he thought were made off the air.

    According to social media posts, the play-by-play radio voice of the Hawkeyes was making comments to analyst Bobby Hansen that were critical of Iowa’s recruiting and a late first-half turnover by guard Maishe Dailey.

    “We want them to win so bad,” Dolphin said, “(that) sometimes we get frustrated when they’re not playing well in certain stretches.”

    The university released a statement from athletics director Gary Barta that said, “I have been made aware that our Learfield Sports broadcast team was heard during a timeout making negative remarks in regards to Iowa’s play and players (during the game). … I have requested a copy of the broadcast from Learfield and will evaluate the comments once I have the opportunity to listen to the audio.”

    Dolphin is in his 22nd season as the voice of the Hawkeyes. The broadcast was supposed to be on a commercial break, he said.

    “Whatever I said, I said. We apologized for it (on air). I’ll move on and deal with it,” Dolphin said. “I don’t know what else to tell you.

    “I understand if Coach (Fran McCaffery) is upset. We’ll smooth it over and move on."

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE