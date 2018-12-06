CLOSE Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has a detailed breakdown of what he things of the Iowa State team Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Buy Photo Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) gets tangled up with Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) while Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm (far left) runs in during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — It wouldn't be a Cy-Hawk game without a little tension, right?

It didn't take long for emotions to boil over Thursday between Iowa and Iowa State.

About 14 minutes into the first half, Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drew a charge on Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker. After the play, Iowa's Connor McCaffery and Iowa State's Michael Jacobson appeared to jaw back and forth. Pemsl then strode over and shoved Jacobson, who came right back and shoved Pemsl.

“Think this one means a little more?!”



Things getting a bitttttt chippy in the #CyHawk Rivalry 😳 pic.twitter.com/SpgcL2c8AV — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 7, 2018

Players from both teams tried to separate the players, and Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm eventually ran over to prevent things from escalating.

The result? Three dead-ball contact fouls on Pemsl, McCaffery and Jacobson. Iowa State's Marial Shayok made one of two free throws.

Iowa led Iowa State 45-38 at halftime.