Fran McCaffery: 'It was a spirited game from the beginning' Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Unlike the women’s Cy-Hawk affair Wednesday night, there was no need for game-winning heroics once the men got rolling. No. 19 Iowa put this one out of reach long before the final moments.

An emphatic second-half start gave the Hawkeyes enough cushion to hold off one last Iowa State push. Iowa emerged with a 98-84 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

A 25-12 surge out of the break ballooned the Hawkeyes’ lead to 20 as the Iowa City crowd came to life. The Cyclones eventually trimmed the deficit to eight with six minutes to play, but Iowa countered with an 8-0 run to avoid any chance of a collapse.

Tyler Cook and Isaiah Moss ran the Iowa show, each going for 20-plus. The Hawkeyes also got solid contributions from Nicholas Baer, Connor McCaffery and Cordell Pemsl, who made a surprise return after it was previously announced he’d be out for the year with a knee injury.

Cy-Hawk men's basketball 2018: Iowa Hawkeyes 98, Iowa State Cyclones 84
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm grabs Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) after the buzzer of a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm grabs Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) after the buzzer of a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm gets held back by officials after the buzzer a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm gets held back by officials after the buzzer a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives in the paint while being defended by Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives in the paint while being defended by Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) high-fives Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) high-fives Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after dunking during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after dunking during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) gets tangled up with Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) while Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm (far left) runs in during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) gets tangled up with Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) while Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm (far left) runs in during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) shoots a 3-point basket over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) shoots a 3-point basket over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm reacts to a call during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm reacts to a call during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State junior Brock Berns sits in the Iowa student section during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State junior Brock Berns sits in the Iowa student section during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa and Iowa State fans find their seats before a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa and Iowa State fans find their seats before a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rally towels and t-shirts hang on chairs in the student section before a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Rally towels and t-shirts hang on chairs in the student section before a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to pass while being defended by Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to pass while being defended by Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State fans react to a call during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State fans react to a call during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) shoot a pair of free-throws during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) shoot a pair of free-throws during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) looks to pass while being defended by Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) looks to pass while being defended by Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) passes out to a teammate during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) passes out to a teammate during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) flexes after a dunk during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) flexes after a dunk during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (center) reacts heading into a timeout while Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm turns to his bench during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (center) reacts heading into a timeout while Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm turns to his bench during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) gets defended by Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) gets defended by Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) drives to the hoop past Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) drives to the hoop past Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State forward Zoran Talley Jr. (23) high-fives teammates Iowa State guard
Buy Photo
Iowa State forward Zoran Talley Jr. (23) high-fives teammates Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) and Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) fouls Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) fouls Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm talks with Iowa assistant head coach Kirk Speraw after a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 98-84.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm talks with Iowa assistant head coach Kirk Speraw after a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 98-84. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery ushers Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) off the court after a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 98-84.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery ushers Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) off the court after a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 98-84. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) runs back up court after making a 3-point basket as Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) reacts during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) runs back up court after making a 3-point basket as Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) reacts during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots a 3-point basket over Iowa State forward Cameron Lard (2) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots a 3-point basket over Iowa State forward Cameron Lard (2) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) gets held back by Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) gets held back by Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm calls out to an official during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm calls out to an official during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) attempts a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) attempts a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to players during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to players during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) reacts after getting called for a foul while Iowa State forward Zoran Talley Jr. (left) high-fives Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) reacts after getting called for a foul while Iowa State forward Zoran Talley Jr. (left) high-fives Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) drives to the hoop while being defended by Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) drives to the hoop while being defended by Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) tips a ball in during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) tips a ball in during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) attempts a basket past Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) attempts a basket past Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to a call during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to a call during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans react to a call while Cy the Cyclone (center, red) watches on from the crowd during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa fans react to a call while Cy the Cyclone (center, red) watches on from the crowd during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court while being defended by Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court while being defended by Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets a steal from Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) and Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets a steal from Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) and Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (left) celebrates with Riley Till, Austin Ash and Michael Baer during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (left) celebrates with Riley Till, Austin Ash and Michael Baer during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) holds the ball as time ticks down during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) holds the ball as time ticks down during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
An official separates Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) from Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) at the buzzer after a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
An official separates Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) from Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) at the buzzer after a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm speaks with reporters during post-game press conference after a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 98-84.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm speaks with reporters during post-game press conference after a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 98-84. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State players high-five fans before a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State players high-five fans before a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm walks onto the court during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm walks onto the court during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State players stand for the national anthem during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State players stand for the national anthem during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) high-fives Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) high-fives Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State forward Zoran Talley Jr. (23) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State forward Zoran Talley Jr. (23) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) drives to the hoop past Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) drives to the hoop past Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) drives past Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) drives past Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm talks with an official during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm talks with an official during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket past Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket past Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) looks to an official after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) looks to an official after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) prepares to shoot a free throw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) prepares to shoot a free throw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs up the court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs up the court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) passes while being defended by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) passes while being defended by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) tips the ball in during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) tips the ball in during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) runs up court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) runs up court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) attempts a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) attempts a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa students call for technical foul during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa students call for technical foul during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cheerleaders perform in a timeout while fans wave their phone flashlights during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa cheerleaders perform in a timeout while fans wave their phone flashlights during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) lets the clock tick down during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) lets the clock tick down during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa basketball banners hang up in the rafters before a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa basketball banners hang up in the rafters before a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gary Dolphin, right, commentates before a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Gary Dolphin, right, commentates before a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans react to a call during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa fans react to a call during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm walks off the court at halftime during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm walks off the court at halftime during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm reacts after the buzzer during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm reacts after the buzzer during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm gets held back by officials after the buzzer during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm gets held back by officials after the buzzer during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) walks off the court after a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) walks off the court after a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

    With plenty of season still ahead, it’s hard to say one game in early December was overly crucial. But the Hawkeyes desperately needed a bounce back after Monday’s dud at Michigan State. A Cy-Hawk win does the trick.

    The Moss effect

    Moss could hardly buy a bucket through Iowa’s first few games, but Thursday’s strong outing was a welcomed rejuvenation. He went 7-for-11 in the first half, splashing home just about everything he shot.

    With usual scorers like Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon not at their best, Iowa needed an outside spark from somewhere else. Moss stepped up.

    Rising up

    There were rumblings that Pemsl might be active when he went through pregame warmups, but nothing was officially announced until just prior to tipoff. Instead of season-ending surgery, the Dubuque Wahlert product is opting for rest and treatment for his ailing knee.

    His juice was needed Thursday night. Pemsl had eight points and six rebounds in 16 minutes, also providing a toughness injection on the defensive end.

    Pemsl’s contributions should only increase as he gets his legs back under him. More depth is never a bad thing in a long season.

    Down-low dominance

    When Cook wanted his, he pretty much got his. Iowa State threw all it could at the St. Louis native, but Cook had his way all night inside.

    His 10 rebounds were huge as Iowa nearly doubled up the Cyclones on the boards.

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

