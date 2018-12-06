CLOSE Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has a detailed breakdown of what he things of the Iowa State team Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Buy Photo Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. (Photo: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. —Ahead of Thursday's Cy-Hawk showdown, Iowa picked up good news on the health front.

Cordell Pemsl (knee) is active tonight against Iowa State, the university confirmed in a pregame tweet.

"Cordell Pemsl is dressed for tonight's game," the Iowa men's basketball account tweeted. "The junior has decided to try to give playing this season a second chance after a few weeks of rest and treatment."

It was announced last week that Pemsl needed season-ending surgery to "remove hardware near his knee from a previous surgery when he was in high school.” He played just 13 minutes in Iowa's season-opener against UMKC.

But it appears Pemsl will ride it out for now. His return will give Iowa a nice boost in the frontcourt.

Joe Wieskamp,meanwhile, will start against Iowa State. Wieskamp injured his right ankle in Monday's loss to Michigan State. He went through warmups and shootaround like normal Thursday.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.