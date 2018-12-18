Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp is greeted by teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against UKMC, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) shoots during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and forward Tyler Cook (5) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl is pictured during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. James Capen, David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-C
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl celebrates a 3-pointer from Maishe Dailey during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) holds the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Julian Moore (44) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Iowa 82-58. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is fouled by Wisconsin forward Charles Thomas IV, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is fouled by Wisconsin forward Charles Thomas IV, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl puts up a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman drives around Iowa's Cordell Pemsl during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) is fouled by Colorado Buffaloes guard Lazar Nikolic (11) on a drive to the basket at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a shot while Iowa State Cyclones forward Hans Brase (30) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a shot while Iowa State Cyclones forward Cameron Lard (2) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward P.J. Horne (14) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Alabama State guard Tobi Ewuosho during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Poems scored 15 points as Iowa won 92-58. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl goes up for a contested shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Chicago State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Freshman forward Cordell Pemsl led Iowa with a 61.7 field-goal percentage this season, mostly on shots like this against TCU on Sunday. Now he wants to develop a better outside shot. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Cordell Pemsl and Iowa's interior players should have a sizeable advantage Wednesday when they host South Dakota in the first round of the NIT. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Penn State guard Josh Reaves (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) attempts to pass as Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ (22) defends during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mary Langenfeld/USA TODAY Sports
Illinois guard Jaylon Tate, left, fights for a loose ball with Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 70-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Feb 5, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Michael Jacobson (12) battle for postision during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won 81-70. Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) moves to the basket against Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi (11) during the second half. Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) goes up for a basket past Rutgers forward Deshawn Freeman (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, battles for a loose ball against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) hits a jump shot ucontested in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) fights for a layup against Purdue forward Caleb Wanigan (50) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Rutgers center C.J. Gettys, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall/AP
    This time, Cordell Pemsl is sidelined for real.

    The Iowa junior forward had surgery on his knee Tuesday that will cause him to miss the remainder of the season, the No. 21 Hawkeyes announced prior to their scheduled game against Western Carolina at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

    He would be a likely candidate for a medical redshirt, should Pemsl and the Hawkeyes pursue that route.

    Iowa initially announced that Pemsl was out for the year on Nov. 27, but the 6-foot-8, 230-pound Dubuque alum unexpectedly returned Dec. 6 against Iowa State. Pemsl scored eight points in 18 minutes, showing signs that he could possibly contribute this season in some fashion.

    His right knee, which contains a 4- to 6-inch metal plate and five screws, had begun feeling better. Even if Pemsl couldn’t practice full-go all the time, there was hope that surgery could be put on hold.

    But he sat out Saturday's 77-54 victory over Northern Iowa at the final Hy-Vee Classic in Des Moines and was wearing a suit on the Iowa bench.

    Then came Tuesday's news confirming the surgery, relating to hardware in his knee from a previous operation in high school that continues to cause Pemsl discomfort.

    “I tried to give playing this season another shot in the Iowa State game, but after a week of rest and recovery, the chronic irritation caused by the hardware has remained, resulting in my inability to play in Saturday’s game versus UNI," Pemsl said in a university news release. "After further discussions with the medical staff, we determined that the best course of action is to correct the problem at this time.”

    Pemsl played in two games this season, logging a total of 31 minutes. For his career, he has averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 68 contests.

     

