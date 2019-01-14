CLOSE

Iowa center Luka Garza approached the second half Saturday with a different mindset. His early points changed everything. Hear him explain: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

The Iowa men's basketball team is pushing back up on its rankings seesaw.

A pair of Big Ten Conference wins sent the Hawkeyes back into The Associated Press' top 25 at No. 23 on Monday, following a one-week absence from the poll.

Iowa (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten) moved up one spot to 24th in the USA TODAY Coaches' Poll. The Hawkeyes' previous ranking of 25th had been the low point since they first entered this season's poll on Nov. 19.

Hawk Central uses the coaches' poll designation as Iowa's default ranking.

Fran McCaffery's squad had been holding steady in the low-20s in both polls for the better part of a month as it weaved its way through its trio of gimme games following wins over in-state rivals Iowa State and Northern Iowa.

An 86-70 blowout loss at Purdue on Jan. 3 dropped the Hawkeyes to 0-3 in league play at the time and briefly dominated the narrative of an otherwise successful start.

Iowa is on a three-game win streak since, however, including home wins over two teams that were ranked at the time (Nebraska on Jan. 6 and Ohio State this past Saturday).

The Hawkeyes have quietly won eight of nine games entering this week's slate against the Big Ten's two bottom-feeders: a road test at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Penn State (7-10, 0-6) and a home game at noon Sunday against Illinois (4-12, 0-5). 

Ohio State forward Kyle Young, left, and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Matthew Putney, AP
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates a 3-point basket against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Matthew Putney, AP
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, finds a basket as he is fouled by Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Matthew Putney, AP
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, rips down a rebound during the first half against Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City Iowa.
Matthew Putney, AP
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, left, greets Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann before an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Matthew Putney, AP
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, left, pokes the ball away from Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City.
Matthew Putney, AP
Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson tries to score as Iowa center Luka Garza defends during the first half of the Hawkeyes' victory Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Matthew Putney, AP
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) and forward Ryan Kriener (15) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) react during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon, right, and forward
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon, right, and forward Ryan Kriener, left, and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kyle Young battle for a loose ball during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
