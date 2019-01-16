CLOSE

Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon buried a long 3 with 36 seconds left (and 14 on the shot clock) to help put away Penn State. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Showing the perseverance that it takes to rule on the Big Ten Conference road, short-handed Iowa pocketed a hard-earned victory Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Hawkeyes rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit to slay Penn State, 89-82, at an atmosphere-less arena that’s given the program fits for years.

They had to muster some fight, playing again without leading scorer Tyler Cook — who sat out with a left ankle injury. And they got it from a variety of places.

Luka Garza (22 points, 12 rebounds) overcame a second-half technical foul to dominate the paint.

Ryan Kriener (15 points) stepped up to be a secondary inside force that Iowa needed.

Joe Wieskamp (10 points, all in the second half) rebounded from a forgettable start to record clutch buckets down the stretch.

And then there was the closer, Jordan Bohannon.

With Iowa ahead by one and 82 seconds left, Penn State’s Mike Watkins missed a pair of free throws after he was fouled on a missed dunk. Iowa's Connor McCaffery missed a 3-pointer, Wieskamp corralled the rebound, then … Bohannon buried a 25-footer from the top of the key with 36 seconds to go to push Iowa’s lead to 86-82.

Bohannon said he knew it was good as soon as it left his hand.

“Whenever you have that shot in the game, you don’t notice how much time there is left on the clock," Bohannon said. "You just shoot it like you normally do.”

Bohannon finished with 19 points, including 5-of-8 marksmanship from 3-point range. Iowa made 12 of 28 3-pointers overall.

The Hawkeyes improved to 15-3 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten Conference, with their fourth straight win. Penn State fell to 7-11, 0-7.

It didn't look promising for a while.

A six-point Iowa lead became a five-point halftime deficit, at 45-40, with a meltdown in the final four minutes. After taking a 37-31 lead on Garza’s free throws, 3:55 before halftime, the Hawkeyes lost their way on both sides of the ball.

Penn State players breezed to the bucket, often uncontested, for easy lay-ups. The Nittany Lions went 5-for-5 from the floor and 3-for-3 from the foul line to finish the half on a 14-3 run.

Meanwhile, Iowa couldn’t buy a bucket, failing to get one in the last 4:45 of the first half, and committed unforced turnovers — including a second three-second violation on Garza.

The Nittany Lions hadn’t scored more than 35 points in any of their previous nine halves of basketball; they beat that mark by 10 in the first half Wednesday.

With 13:40 left in the game, Penn State had already topped its Big Ten season average of 58.0 points per game. With 11:05 left, the Hawkeyes trailed by eight, at 68-60.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) shoots past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa.
Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) shoots past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) takes a shot over Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) takes a shot over Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Josh Reaves (23) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Josh Reaves (23) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Riley Till (20) drives the ball to the basket against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Riley Till (20) drives the ball to the basket against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Riley Till (20) hangs on the rim after dunking the ball during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Riley Till (20) hangs on the rim after dunking the ball during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery argues a call during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery argues a call during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks the ball during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks the ball during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) dribbles the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) dribbles the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) and forward Luka Garza (55) react in the final seconds of the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) and forward Luka Garza (55) react in the final seconds of the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery looks on from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery looks on from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates with Austin Ash following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates with Austin Ash following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Still, they gave themselves a chance.

    Wieskamp's layup with 5:57 left pushed Iowa ahead, 74-72. Garza's free throw put them ahead again, 83-82. Iowa shot 57.6 percent in the second half against a weary Penn State defense.

    “Garza was great. Bohannon makes a big shot. You’ve got to give Penn State credit, we’re up seven with three-something left (at 80-79)," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "And then how we maintained our composure and got the lead back and got the stops we needed."

    And the win they needed, too.

    CLOSE

    Iowa coach Fran McCaffery addresses a number of topics following an 89-82 victory in State College. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE