MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Even after a quiet game, Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp was singled out for praise by an opposing basketball coach.

“For some reason, Wieskamp has not played as well against us,” Michigan State’s Tom Izzo said Thursday. “But I just love that kid, love what he brings.”

What Wieskamp typically brings is a refined skill set that is rarely seen in a rookie player. It shows up on the stat sheet. It also shows up on closer study of film. It certainly shows up in practice sessions.

“I like to think I taught him a few things. But he seems to pick it up so quickly it’s hard to tell if I taught him or he just learned it himself,” Hawkeye forward Nicholas Baer said. “He’s just a sponge. You don’t have to tell him anything twice.”

Wieskamp, a 6-foot-6 wing from Muscatine, arrived on campus in June and was in the Iowa starting lineup when the season began in November. He’s averaging 11.5 points and 5 rebounds. He’s a 43 percent 3-point shooter. He has a chance to rank in the top 10 all-time among Hawkeye freshmen in those categories (only Jess Settles can also say the same). He’s already tied Isaiah Moss for seventh place among Iowa rookies with 29 3-pointers made.

But it’s what he does without the ball on offense, the maturity he brings to the defensive end of the court, that truly sets Wieskamp apart.

Fran McCaffery said Wieskamp, a four-star recruit, is the most polished freshman he’s coached in his nine years at Iowa. That includes Devyn Marble and Aaron White.

“His complete skill set and his ability to impact the game, I always say in various locations on the floor. He might blow a game open with his 3-point shot. It might be drives to the basket. Get and-ones. We post him up. He gives you tough baskets,” McCaffery said of Wieskamp. “But he also can move his feet laterally and defend. He rebounds. He rebounds in traffic. He has a keen understanding of time and score and what we need and what we don't need. He doesn't do anything crazy ever.”

Wieskamp was held to five points and three rebounds in Thursday’s 82-67 loss to Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He sank an early 3-pointer and made a challenging reverse layup in the second half. His heady defensive play resulted in a pair of steals, both a result of anticipation of where the ball was going to end up that required him to think three steps ahead.

Still, it was his least productive showing in a Big Ten Conference game. Wieskamp was limited to eight points the first time Iowa faced Michigan State. He has averaged 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds in Iowa’s other seven league contests.

Wieskamp has had some magical ones already. He was the most important player in Iowa’s Jan. 9 win at Northwestern. He put on a perfect shooting display in last Sunday's home win over Illinois.

Wieskamp will look to bounce back, along with the No. 21 Hawkeyes (16-4, 5-4 Big Ten), in a 4 p.m. Sunday game at Minnesota (14-5, 4-4). It’s a safe bet that he will. You can watch it unfold on FS1.

“He’s not a guy who’s scared of the moment. Nothing’s too big for him,” Baer said of Wieskamp.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Michigan State Spartans
 Fullscreen

Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) takes the ball up court away from Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) takes the ball up court away from Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) after Garza drew a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) after Garza drew a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans wave glowsticks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans wave glowsticks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dives for a loose ball against Michigan State center Thomas Kithier (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dives for a loose ball against Michigan State center Thomas Kithier (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket past Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket past Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) makes a layup past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) makes a layup past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) drives to the hoop past Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) drives to the hoop past Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) gets defended by Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) gets defended by Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa students make their way up the stairs towards the exit during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa students make their way up the stairs towards the exit during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) defends Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) defends Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery walks off the court after shaking hands with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery walks off the court after shaking hands with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) walks off the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) walks off the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) smiles while heading back towards the locker room during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) smiles while heading back towards the locker room during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) smiles while walking off the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) smiles while walking off the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Riley Till makes a layup during warmups during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Riley Till makes a layup during warmups during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, center left, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, center left, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, right, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, right, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, right, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, right, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) checks in to the game during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) checks in to the game during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) heads to the bench while getting a high-five from Michael Baer (far right) with Joe Wieskamp (10) and Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) heads to the bench while getting a high-five from Michael Baer (far right) with Joe Wieskamp (10) and Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State guard Connor George (41) takes the ball up court while Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State guard Connor George (41) takes the ball up court while Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State center Thomas Kithier (15) attempts a basket past Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State center Thomas Kithier (15) attempts a basket past Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State guard Jack Hoiberg (10) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State guard Jack Hoiberg (10) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket past Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket past Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) defends Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) defends Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a basket past Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a basket past Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players react on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players react on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets defended by Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets defended by Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a pass out to Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a pass out to Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) get tangled up while going for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) get tangled up while going for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) defends Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) defends Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks down the baseline after getting benched during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks down the baseline after getting benched during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) defends Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) defends Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Baer and Wieskamp are Iowa’s primary small forwards, the former the team’s lone senior, the latter its only true freshman seeing playing time. So they’ve formed a unique bond.

    Baer said he was most impressed with Wieskamp’s court presence in a 72-67 win over Bryant on Dec. 29. It would have been a horrible loss for a Hawkeye team with NCAA Tournament aspirations.

    “It was a really stressful game for all of us,” Baer recalled. “He comes down the last 4 minutes and makes two huge buckets for us and helps us get some stops.”

    Wieskamp is the all-time leading scorer in Iowa high school history for a Class 4-A player. That was the reputation that preceded him to Iowa City.

    Wieskamp said he started to think long ago of ways to get into the scoring column when his college career began. He knew he wouldn’t be getting the volume of shots he saw in high school. He is averaging less than eight per game this winter.

    “I’ve been trying to do a lot of little things. Get the offensive rebounds (he has 29, second-most on the team). Run out in transition,” Wieskamp said. “Just make the easy plays.”

    Actually, he more often makes difficult plays look easy.

    Wieskamp said he wanted to prove that he’s much more than a scorer and is happy that he’s started down that path. He is most proud of his rebounding. He’s also surprised himself with his defense.

    “To have guards who can rebound makes us that much better,” he said.

    “I didn’t think I’d be this good of a defender at this level as I have been. But I know there’s still a lot of lapses in my game. I’ve still got a lot I’ve got to improve on.”

    Those are some scary words for opposing Big Ten coaches.

