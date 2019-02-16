Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp knocked down the biggest shot of his young career Saturday, a last-second 3-pointer from the corner that banked off the glass, silenced a sellout Rutgers crowd and allowed the No. 17 Hawkeyes to escape with a 71-69 victory.
Making the buzzer-beater all the better was that Rutgers seemingly had the upset in hand with 3.3 seconds on the clock. That's after Geo Baker connected on an arching 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Scarlet Knights ahead 69-68.
The reaction on social media to Wieskamp's miracle make was as expected:
The shot's even better with an assist from the legendary Celine Dion:
The view from behind Wieskamp and Iowa's bench shows the ball seemingly defy physics, a notion echoed by CBS Sports college basketball analyst Seth Davis:
WHO-TV's Keith Murphy had the reaction inside a local sports bar:
And in case you were wondering what Iowa's statistical chances were of winning the game prior to Wieskamp's heroics, well, they weren't great:
The victory Saturday in New Jersey capped a wild week for Iowa, which began last Sunday with Hawkeye guard Jordan Bohannon sinking a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to beat Northwestern 80-79 in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp hit an amazing game-winning shot against Rutgers. You wouldn't be able to tell that by his postgame demeanor. Watch: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com
