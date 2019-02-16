LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp knocked down the biggest shot of his young career Saturday, a last-second 3-pointer from the corner that banked off the glass, silenced a sellout Rutgers crowd and allowed the No. 17 Hawkeyes to escape with a 71-69 victory.

Making the buzzer-beater all the better was that Rutgers seemingly had the upset in hand with 3.3 seconds on the clock. That's after Geo Baker connected on an arching 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Scarlet Knights ahead 69-68.

The reaction on social media to Wieskamp's miracle make was as expected:

The shot's even better with an assist from the legendary Celine Dion:

The view from behind Wieskamp and Iowa's bench shows the ball seemingly defy physics, a notion echoed by CBS Sports college basketball analyst Seth Davis:

WHO-TV's Keith Murphy had the reaction inside a local sports bar:

And in case you were wondering what Iowa's statistical chances were of winning the game prior to Wieskamp's heroics, well, they weren't great:

The victory Saturday in New Jersey capped a wild week for Iowa, which began last Sunday with Hawkeye guard Jordan Bohannon sinking a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to beat Northwestern 80-79 in Iowa City.

Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp hit an amazing game-winning shot against Rutgers. You wouldn't be able to tell that by his postgame demeanor. Watch: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

