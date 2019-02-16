Feb 16, 2019; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) reacts after Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) made the game-winning basket during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 71-69. (Photo11: Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY)

Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp knocked down the biggest shot of his young career Saturday, a last-second 3-pointer from the corner that banked off the glass, silenced a sellout Rutgers crowd and allowed the No. 17 Hawkeyes to escape with a 71-69 victory.

Making the buzzer-beater all the better was that Rutgers seemingly had the upset in hand with 3.3 seconds on the clock. That's after Geo Baker connected on an arching 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Scarlet Knights ahead 69-68.

The reaction on social media to Wieskamp's miracle make was as expected:

You won't see an ending with crazier consecutive bounces. 😱@IowaHoops gets the most important roll: The last one. pic.twitter.com/l2IlwZ2yUW — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 17, 2019

The shot's even better with an assist from the legendary Celine Dion:

You asked, we delivered. pic.twitter.com/N2YVHmBHuF — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 17, 2019

The view from behind Wieskamp and Iowa's bench shows the ball seemingly defy physics, a notion echoed by CBS Sports college basketball analyst Seth Davis:

That would be banked in from deep in the corner. Wieskamp’s shot knicked the top corner of the backboard and went in. Defied physics. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 17, 2019

WHO-TV's Keith Murphy had the reaction inside a local sports bar:

This scene played out in sports bars, living rooms, and man-caves.



I was slow on video. At least 30 seconds after Wieskamp hit shot, place was still buzzing. ⁦⁦@1908Draught⁩ pic.twitter.com/G8aN7JNE3m — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) February 17, 2019

And in case you were wondering what Iowa's statistical chances were of winning the game prior to Wieskamp's heroics, well, they weren't great:

...it got crazy pic.twitter.com/1u7xA26QBU — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) February 17, 2019

The victory Saturday in New Jersey capped a wild week for Iowa, which began last Sunday with Hawkeye guard Jordan Bohannon sinking a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to beat Northwestern 80-79 in Iowa City.