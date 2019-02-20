Share This Story!Let friends in your social network know what you are reading aboutFacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterestBracketology: How Tuesday's loss impacted Iowa's NCAA Tournament seeding?Iowa fell to Maryland on Tuesday. How much did it impact the Hawkeyes' potential seeding? Post to FacebookBracketology: How Tuesday's loss impacted Iowa's NCAA Tournament seeding? Iowa fell to Maryland on Tuesday. How much did it impact the Hawkeyes' potential seeding? Check out this story on hawkcentral.com: https://www.hawkcentral.com/story/sports/college/iowa/basketball-men/2019/02/20/bracketology-how-tuesdays-loss-impacted-iowas-ncaa-tournament-seeding/39088283/CancelSendSent!A link has been sent to your friend's email address.Posted!A link has been posted to your Facebook feed. Join the ConversationTo find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQsComments This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion. Bracketology: How Tuesday's loss impacted Iowa's NCAA Tournament seeding? Hawk Central Published 4:13 p.m. CT Feb. 20, 2019 CONNECT11TWEET11LinkedIn11COMMENT11EMAIL11MORE11
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.