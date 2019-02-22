Gary Dolphin's second on-air broadcast incident of the Iowa basketball season has resulted in a suspension for the remainder of the season, Hawkeyes Sports Properties announced Friday afternoon.

The veteran Iowa radio announcer referred to Maryland forward Bruno Fernando as "King Kong" in postgame comments Tuesday night after the Terrapins edged the Hawkeyes 66-65.

Buy Photo Iowa radio play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin UI President Bruce Harreld and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta talk to the crowd during the Hawkeye Huddle at Sparkman Wharf Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo11: POOL/Rodney White/The Register)

“Twelve 3s on 22 made baskets. That’s some pretty good long-range shooting," Dolphin said. "And then Fernando was King Kong at the end of the game.”

In a news release announcing the suspension, Hawkeyes Sports Properties included the audio in question. You can listen to the clip below.

Hawkeyes color analyst Bobby Hansen replied to Dolphin's comment: “Yeah, he was. And they had done a really good job, Gary, for the most part, rebounding.”

Dolphin issued the following statement Friday afternoon in the same news release annoucning his suspension: “During the broadcast, I used a comparison when trying to describe a talented Maryland basketball player. In no way did I intend to offend or disparage the player. I take full responsibility for my inappropriate word choice and offer a sincere apology to him and anyone else who was offended. I wish the Iowa Hawkeye players, coaches and fans all the very best as they head into the final stretch of the season. I will use this as an opportunity to grow as a person and learn more about unconscious bias.”

Dolphin was previously suspended for two games by the University of Iowa nad Learfield Sports following negative comments he made about the basketball program and backup guard Maishe Dailey. You can listen to those comments here.

Jim Albracht and Hansen will call Iowa's games for the remainder of the season.