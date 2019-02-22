Gary Dolphin: Voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

From 1997: Ed Podolak, left, works with new Iowa football play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin before a Hawkeye spring football game.
Buy Photo
From 1997: Ed Podolak, left, works with new Iowa football play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin before a Hawkeye spring football game. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1996: Gary Dolphin of Dubuque was named play-by-play radio announcer for University of Iowa football and men's basketball games Friday. Behind him is Roger Gardner, vice president of Learfield Communications, which owns the games' broadcast rights.
Buy Photo
From 1996: Gary Dolphin of Dubuque was named play-by-play radio announcer for University of Iowa football and men's basketball games Friday. Behind him is Roger Gardner, vice president of Learfield Communications, which owns the games' broadcast rights. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1996: Gary Dolphin listens as University of Iowa Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby, right, responds to a question during a news conference after Dolphin was named the new radio play-by-play announcer for the university and Learfield Communications, Inc. In background are Jim Zabel (left) and Bob Brooks.
Buy Photo
From 1996: Gary Dolphin listens as University of Iowa Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby, right, responds to a question during a news conference after Dolphin was named the new radio play-by-play announcer for the university and Learfield Communications, Inc. In background are Jim Zabel (left) and Bob Brooks. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1997: Gary Dolphin listens to color commentator Ed Podolak during Dolphin's first game as the exclusive radio voice of Iowa football. "I'm pretty well drained," he said after calling Iowa's 66-0 rout of Northern Iowa. "I'm ecstatic to get the first one out of the way."
Buy Photo
From 1997: Gary Dolphin listens to color commentator Ed Podolak during Dolphin's first game as the exclusive radio voice of Iowa football. "I'm pretty well drained," he said after calling Iowa's 66-0 rout of Northern Iowa. "I'm ecstatic to get the first one out of the way." Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
Buy Photo
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2008: Iowa's Shonn Greene laughs while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Florida.
Buy Photo
From 2008: Iowa's Shonn Greene laughs while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Florida. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2008: Iowa's Matt Kroul thanks the fans while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
Buy Photo
From 2008: Iowa's Matt Kroul thanks the fans while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2008: Iowa's Mitch King talks about South Carolina players while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
Buy Photo
From 2008: Iowa's Mitch King talks about South Carolina players while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1997: Jim Zabel was in an unfamiliar position as an observer at Kinnick Stadium. At left is his replacement, Gary Dolphin, and analyst Ed Podolak.
Buy Photo
From 1997: Jim Zabel was in an unfamiliar position as an observer at Kinnick Stadium. At left is his replacement, Gary Dolphin, and analyst Ed Podolak. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1996: Longtime Hawkeye broadcasters, clockwise from top left, Jim Zabel, Gary Dolphin, Ron Gonder and Bob Brooks. Register file photo
Buy Photo
From 1996: Longtime Hawkeye broadcasters, clockwise from top left, Jim Zabel, Gary Dolphin, Ron Gonder and Bob Brooks. Register file photo Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2013: Iowa radio analyst Ed Podolak, left, with broadcaster Gary Dolphin, right, says he’s comfortable being removed from the game without the pressure on.
Buy Photo
From 2013: Iowa radio analyst Ed Podolak, left, with broadcaster Gary Dolphin, right, says he’s comfortable being removed from the game without the pressure on. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2013: Ed Podolak, left, talks with Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin prior to kickoff against Wisconsin in 2013.
Buy Photo
From 2013: Ed Podolak, left, talks with Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin prior to kickoff against Wisconsin in 2013. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gary Dolphin
Buy Photo
Gary Dolphin Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1997: It was Jim Zabel, background, who asked Ed Podolak, left, to become a commentator for Iowa football in 1982.
Buy Photo
From 1997: It was Jim Zabel, background, who asked Ed Podolak, left, to become a commentator for Iowa football in 1982. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2013: Mike Street, right, talked with radio announcer Gary Dolphin, left, just before the Chris Street 20th anniversary game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa vs. Wisconsin, on Saturday night Jan. 19th, 2013. Chris was a Iowa star basketball player who died Jan. 19, 1993.
Buy Photo
From 2013: Mike Street, right, talked with radio announcer Gary Dolphin, left, just before the Chris Street 20th anniversary game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa vs. Wisconsin, on Saturday night Jan. 19th, 2013. Chris was a Iowa star basketball player who died Jan. 19, 1993. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2015: Iowa Hawkeye broadcasters Ed Podolak, left, and Gary Dolphin watch the Iowa men's basketball team extend a lead against Michigan State from a watch party on Dec. 29, 2015, at Lucky Strike Live in Los Angeles. The Hawkeyes football team will be playing in Friday's Rose Bowl, against Stanford, in Pasadena.
Buy Photo
From 2015: Iowa Hawkeye broadcasters Ed Podolak, left, and Gary Dolphin watch the Iowa men's basketball team extend a lead against Michigan State from a watch party on Dec. 29, 2015, at Lucky Strike Live in Los Angeles. The Hawkeyes football team will be playing in Friday's Rose Bowl, against Stanford, in Pasadena. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta holds his cell phone with the flashlight lit, illustrating the new trend at the start of the fourth quarter during Iowa Hawkeye football games. Barta, joined by president Bruce Herreld, center, and Gary Dolphin, spoke during the Hawkeye Huddle at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta holds his cell phone with the flashlight lit, illustrating the new trend at the start of the fourth quarter during Iowa Hawkeye football games. Barta, joined by president Bruce Herreld, center, and Gary Dolphin, spoke during the Hawkeye Huddle at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeye radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with the parents of Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse during the Hawkeye Huddle on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeye radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with the parents of Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse during the Hawkeye Huddle on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak, radio announcers for the University of Iowa football team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015.
Buy Photo
Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak, radio announcers for the University of Iowa football team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen, radio announcers for the University of Iowa basketball team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015.
Buy Photo
Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen, radio announcers for the University of Iowa basketball team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley talks with Gary Dolphin during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley talks with Gary Dolphin during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bobby Hansen, left, and Gary Dolphin flip through notes
Buy Photo
Bobby Hansen, left, and Gary Dolphin flip through notes after the Hawkeyes' game against Stetson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gary Dolphin, right, and Bobby Hansen call the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Gary Dolphin, right, and Bobby Hansen call the Hawkeyes' game against Stetson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
An illustration of Hawkeye football radio announcers
Buy Photo
An illustration of Hawkeye football radio announcers Ed Podolak and Gary Dolphin as they enter their 20th season in the booth together. Mark Marturello, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gary Dolphin speaks to guests, friends and family members of Norm Parker at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Gary Dolphin speaks to guests, friends and family members of Norm Parker at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former head football coach Hayden Fry talks with radio personality Gary Dolphin in 2009 in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Former head football coach Hayden Fry talks with radio personality Gary Dolphin in 2009 in Iowa City. Matthew Holst / Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    Longtime radio voice Gary Dolphin has been suspended from broadcasting Iowa basketball games for the rest of the season.

    The action comes following comments that Dolphin made during the postgame portion of Iowa’s radio broadcast of Tuesday’s home game against Maryland, in which he referred to the Terrapins’ Bruno Fernando, who is black, as “King Kong.”

    The suspension, announced by Learfield Sports Properties (which owns the rights to Hawkeye broadcasts), is for basketball only. Dolphin has been Iowa’s play-by-play voice of Iowa football, as well, for the past 22 years.

    The reference to King Kong, a fictional gorilla in a 1933 movie by that name, happened as Dolphin and analyst Bobby Hansen wrapped the Hawkeyes' 66-65 loss, in which Maryland made 12 of its final 20 3-point attempts — and then Fernando (who stands 6-foot-10, 245 pounds) recorded the go-ahead tip-in with 7.8 seconds remaining. 

    “Twelve 3s on 22 made baskets. That’s some pretty good long-range shooting," Dolphin said. "And then Fernando was King Kong at the end of the game.”

    Hansen replied, “Yeah, he was. And they had done a really good job, Gary, for the most part rebounding.”

    Dolphin released a statement in the release, apologizing for his language.

    “During the broadcast, I used a comparison when trying to describe a talented Maryland basketball player. In no way did I intend to offend or disparage the player," Dolphin said. "I take full responsibility for my inappropriate word choice and offer a sincere apology to him and anyone else who was offended. I wish the Iowa Hawkeye players, coaches and fans all the very best as they head into the final stretch of the season. I will use this as an opportunity to grow as a person and learn more about unconscious bias."

    This marks the second on-air incident this basketball season that put Dolphin in hot water publicly.

    Dolphin was suspended by the University of Iowa and Learfield Sports for two games for negative comments he made about the basketball program and backup guard Maishe Dailey that were inadvertently aired during Iowa’s Nov. 27 game against Pittsburgh.

    In that incident, during what was supposed to be a commercial break, Dolphin was telling Hansen that Iowa needed to recruit better guards, then singled out Dailey to make his point.

    "We get Maishe Dailey," Dolphin said. "Dribbles into a double-team with his head down. God."

    What made that story blow up even more was further comments by Iowa athletics director Gary Barta that there were “ongoing tensions” between Dolphin and head coach Fran McCaffery.

    McCaffery also lashed out at Dolphin’s November comments, calling them “inexcusable.”

    At a later press conference, Barta indicated the parties were working through their tensions. "He made a mistake, and fortunately we worked through it," Barta said then.

    Since the first suspension, Hansen — not Dolphin — has handled the postgame locker-room interview with McCaffery.

    Jim Albracht and Hansen will call Iowa's games for the remainder of the season. The Hawkeyes were scheduled to face Indiana at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11