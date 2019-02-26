CLOSE

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery received one technical foul and his son, Connor, had another in a 90-70 loss at Ohio State. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time in a long time, an Iowa basketball game didn’t come down to the final seconds.

And on this night, that wasn’t a good thing for the Hawkeyes.

Ohio State, one of the most offensively challenged teams in the Big Ten Conference, did just about whatever it wanted on Tuesday on the way to a 90-70 victory against the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes.

The Buckeyes were averaging 63.7 points in conference games, better than only Indiana and Northwestern. They had that many with 10½ minutes to go at Value City Arena against a scrambling Hawkeye defense that gave up 3-pointers as readily as lay-ups.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was so fed up with the defense his starters were playing to start the second half, he called timeout and benched four of them.

The backups weren’t much better. Ohio State scored 22 points during one stretch of nine possessions to pull away. The lead grew to 74-56 with 8:41 to play.

Iowa got no closer than 11 points from there. The Hawkeye frustration culminated with two McCaffery technicals — the first on the coach's son, Connor, then on Fran himself in a span of 58 seconds, for disputing calls.

Freshman Joe Wieskamp wound up as Iowa's leading scorer, with 17 points. Tyler Cook added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his 15th career double-double. 

A first half of streaks left anybody guessing how this would turn out.

Iowa went first, bolting to a 7-0 lead in the opening 2:15. Then, for the next eight-plus minutes, no Hawkeye except Ryan Kriener would score. Ohio State took a 19-13 advantage during that stretch.

With his team holding a 22-18 lead during a timeout, Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann was assessed a technical foul for complaining about officiating. That sent the Hawkeyes into a rhythm in which they scored 13 points on five trips down the floor — four by Jordan Bohannon on the post-technical possession, four by Maishe Dailey on two acrobatic lay-ups, two on a Cook tip-in and three on a top-of-the-key shot from Nicholas Baer.

Iowa was suddenly in charge, 31-25.

CLOSE

Iowa forward Tyler Cook discusses the 90-70 loss to Ohio State, late-game technical fouls and the head coach's reputation outside of the state. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Then, another turning point. A poor pass by Cook turned into a fast-break lay-in by Justin Ahrens — who was intentionally fouled by Baer, giving the Buckeyes extra free throws. That play with 2:29 left keyed an 11-2 run that pushed Ohio State ahead, 36-33, at halftime.

For the game, Ohio State got 18 points and 11 rebounds from space-eater Kaleb Wesson. The 270-pound sophomore scored just two points with five turnovers in a 72-62 loss Jan. 12 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Ahrens led the Buckeyes with 29 points, 25 of them coming after halftime on 6-of-7 accuracy from 3-point land.

Ohio State needed this one. The Buckeyes had steadily lost NCAA Tournament clout after their 12-1 start, but successfully rallied the troops here Tuesday. They’re now 18-10 overall, 8-9 in the Big Ten after grabbing what will count for a Quadrant 1 win if Iowa stays in the top 30 of the NCAA NET rankings. (Iowa was 30th entering the night.)

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, lost for just the second time in their last six road games. All seven losses for Iowa (21-7, 10-7) have been of the Quadrant 1 variety. (A road loss to a top-75 NET team — Ohio State was No. 42 — counts as Q1.) This won't impact their NCAA chances much, if at all.

But Iowa does need to bounce back when it returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday against Rutgers; that'll be the home finale.

Men's basketball: Ohio State 90, Iowa 70
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) celebrates after a three point basket during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) celebrates after a three point basket during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) dribbles around Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) during the first half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) dribbles around Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) during the first half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) shoots a layup during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) shoots a layup during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (right) drives past Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (left) during the first half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (right) drives past Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (left) during the first half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) dive for a loose ball during the first half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) dive for a loose ball during the first half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) passes by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) passes by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) battles for the ball with Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) battles for the ball with Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) looses the ball during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) looses the ball during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) past Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) past Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) is guarded by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) is guarded by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looses the ball during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looses the ball during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during the first half of the team's game against Ohio State.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during the first half of the team's game against Ohio State. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens, left, goes up for a shot against Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens, left, goes up for a shot against Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, goes up for a shot next to Iowa forward Nicholas Baer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, goes up for a shot next to Iowa forward Nicholas Baer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, blocks a shot by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, blocks a shot by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, left, works for a loose ball against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, left, works for a loose ball against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook walks off the court following the team's 90-70 loss to Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook walks off the court following the team's 90-70 loss to Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Kyle Young, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Kyle Young, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, drives against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, drives against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, goes up for a shot against Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, goes up for a shot against Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, right, passes the ball away from Iowa forward Nicholas Baer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, right, passes the ball away from Iowa forward Nicholas Baer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Luther Muhammad, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Luther Muhammad, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE