Photos: Gary Barta and Gary Dolphin press conference
Fran McCaffery and Gary Barta met with the media Wednesday afternoon after McCaffery's two-game suspension was announced. The news conference followed Barta and Gary Dolphin, who also met with the media.
- Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery suspended two games for outburst at official; Andrew Francis and Kirk Speraw to assume duties
- Leistikow: Fran McCaffery's temper becomes top story in Iowa's blowout loss to Ohio State
Gary Dolphin: Voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes
Longtime Hawkeyes radio voice Gary Dolphin has been suspended for calling Maryland’s Bruno Fernando "King Kong” during Feb. 19 basketball broadcast. Adam Wilson, Wochit
