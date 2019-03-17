Iowa forward Nicholas Baer reacts to the draw of Cincinnati on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
Iowa's first-round NCAA Tournament game will be the first one to tip off Friday in Columbus, Ohio, with CBS broadcasting it nationally.
The South Region game between the 10th-seeded Hawkeyes and No. 7 seed Cincinnati will begin at 11:15 a.m. Central time. Brian Anderson will handle the play-by-play call, with Chris Webber the analyst and Allie LaForce as the sideline reporter.
Hawkeye fans can also follow along on the team's usual radio stations, with Jim Albracht and Bobby Hansen calling the game.
If Iowa wins Friday, it would play the Tennessee-Colgate winner on Sunday. That tipoff time will be set after all eight of Friday's games have concluded.
