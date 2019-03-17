CLOSE Iowa forward Nicholas Baer reacts to the draw of Cincinnati on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Iowa's first-round NCAA Tournament game will be the first one to tip off Friday in Columbus, Ohio, with CBS broadcasting it nationally.

The South Region game between the 10th-seeded Hawkeyes and No. 7 seed Cincinnati will begin at 11:15 a.m. Central time. Brian Anderson will handle the play-by-play call, with Chris Webber the analyst and Allie LaForce as the sideline reporter.

Buy Photo Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Hawkeye fans can also follow along on the team's usual radio stations, with Jim Albracht and Bobby Hansen calling the game.

If Iowa wins Friday, it would play the Tennessee-Colgate winner on Sunday. That tipoff time will be set after all eight of Friday's games have concluded.