CLOSE

Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp has played on big stages throughout his life. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

 

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the Iowa Hawkeyes look at Cincinnati's defense on film, it reminds them of Illinois.

"Their aggressiveness, up in your space, just very athletic guys," Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp said of the Bearcats, Iowa's opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

"They're a very good rebounding team, hold opponents to low point totals (62.2 per game)," Wieskamp continued Thursday during the Hawkeyes' session with the media at Nationwide Arena. "We're kind of a high-powered offense and score the ball very well, so if we can get things going offensively, hit a couple of shots, I think we'll be just fine."

Iowa (22-11) averages 78.3 points per game. The Hawkeyes made Illinois pay for its aggressive defense with a pair of blowout victories this season. That gives them hope. But they also realize Cincinnati (28-6) is a much more formidable opponent.

"This is obviously a completely different team," Wieskamp said.

Tipoff is at 11:15 a.m. Friday. The game will be televised on CBS.

March Madness: Hawkeyes practice before first-round NCAA Tournament game...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery oversees practice Thursday at Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus. (Note: That's McCaffery's youngest son, Jack, to the right.)
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery oversees practice Thursday at Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus. (Note: That's McCaffery's youngest son, Jack, to the right.) Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) dunks the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) dunks the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) dribbles the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) dribbles the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes cheerleaders during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Hawkeyes cheerleaders during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) speak with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) speak with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) forward Nicholas Baer (51) guard Jordan Bohannon (3) speak with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) forward Nicholas Baer (51) guard Jordan Bohannon (3) speak with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery speaks with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery speaks with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery speaks with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery speaks with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) speak with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) speak with the media during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa junior guard Maishe Dailey will be making his NCAA Tournament debut about two hours from his Ohio hometown Friday. The Hawkeyes are facing Cincinnati in Columbus.
Iowa junior guard Maishe Dailey will be making his NCAA Tournament debut about two hours from his Ohio hometown Friday. The Hawkeyes are facing Cincinnati in Columbus. Rick Osentoski, Rick Osentoskij-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon speaks with the media Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of Friday's NCAA Tournament game vs. Cincinnati. Bohannon is looking to break out of a recent shooting slump.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon speaks with the media Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of Friday's NCAA Tournament game vs. Cincinnati. Bohannon is looking to break out of a recent shooting slump. Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairajj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    HOW MUCH DOES MARCH EXPERIENCE MATTER? LISTEN TO BAER: Senior forward Nicholas Baer is the only Hawkeye who has played in NCAA Tournament games, getting into two of them as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

    But Baer downplayed the importance of previous tournament experience Thursday. Cincinnati is making its ninth consecutive NCAA appearance.

    "I wouldn't say necessarily you have to have tournament experience," Baer said. "There's certain things you need to be able to do in March that are going to be keys to succeed, to advance. Being able to execute late game under pressure and being able to stick to your defensive rules. I think those are more important things than necessarily having the experience.

    "Obviously, this is a very unique atmosphere. But at the same time a lot of these guys have been preparing for this moment their whole lives."

    CLOSE

    Some keys to victory Friday against the Bearcats, from the "Care Baer" of the Iowa basketball team. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    A SCOUTING REPORT ON CINCINNATI STAR: Junior guard Jarron Cumberland is Cincinnati's undisputed star, averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

    Two Hawkeyes are familiar with the native of Wilmington, Ohio. Freshman CJ Fredrick, who is redshirting this season, is a Cincinnati native and played against Cumberland in high school.

    "I was a little skinnier at the time and that's when I was just starting to grow into my body as a sophomore," Fredrick said of the loss his Covington Catholic school suffered.

    But he has told his teammates a little about what to expect from Cumberland, who stands 6-foot-5.

    "I just told some of the guys, everybody knows he's going to play at his own pace. He's going to try to do everything for their team," Fredrick said. "We all know that that's their guy."

    Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook once played alongside Cumberland at a Nike all-star camp in Chicago. Both were juniors in high school then.

    "He played really well," Cook said of Cumberland. "I knew he'd be a real good player, which he is today."

    A 'PINCH-ME' MOMENT FOR MOST HAWKEYES: This is the stage that every Hawkeye player has been aiming for, many of them for three years.

    Isaiah Moss, a redshirt junior shooting guard, had a big smile when asked about what it means to finally play in an NCAA Tournament game.

    "I'm super excited. I've been trying to just enjoy every single moment of it," Moss said. "I'm just chilling in my hotel. I'm thinking, 'Man, I'm in the NCAA Tournament right now.'"

    Junior guard Maishe Dailey was asked his feeling on the even of his first March Madness contest.

    "It's about time. I think it's long overdue," Dailey said of Iowa's first appearance in three years. "I think it had a lot to do with the growing process. Because our freshman year, our sophomore year, we weren't ready to be here in the top 68 teams in the country. I think we've got to build off this. It's a sigh of relief. But we're not not satisfied just making it here."

    Why weren't the Hawkeyes ready the previous two years? Dailey had a quick answer.

    "I think just seeing the game for a couple of years at this level and seeing how hard you have to play, the attention to detail you have to have," he said.

     

     

    Photos: Iowa men's basketball headed to Columbus for NCAA tournament as ...
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Luka Garza speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery walks into the room to speak to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery walks into the room to speak to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to reporters on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE