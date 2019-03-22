CLOSE

Iowa senior forward Nicholas Baer scored 10 points in the second half and sealed the win by securing the final rebound.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Iowa men’s basketball team had to pull itself out of an early abyss Friday just to make the second half matter.

That left 20 minutes to determine who would move on in the NCAA Tournament and who would go home muttering about what might have been. Would it be tournament-tested Cincinnati, the seventh seed? Or the underdog Hawkeyes, all but one of them playing on this stage for the first time?

This is the essence of March. And the partisan crowd at Nationwide Arena, a swath of Bearcat red, discovered what is the essence of this year’s Iowa basketball team.

Fortitude. Grit. Teamwork.

The 10th-seeded Hawkeyes had it all, especially in the all-important final 4 minutes, when they finally seized the lead and never let it go to pull out a 79-72 victory in their first NCAA Tournament game in three years.

“To be able to come back to a locker room where we’re all jumping,” sophomore center Luka Garza said. “That’s what you dream of.”

Iowa had forged ahead three times in the second half, only to see Cincinnati (28-7) quickly reclaim its edge. The Bearcats have been in this tournament nine consecutive years. They were playing 100 miles from home, and the volume inside the arena reflected that. They had not lost a game all season when leading at halftime.

That’s the hill the Hawkeyes had to climb.

Garza bulled inside for a layup with 4:04 left to give Iowa a 64-62 lead, the most important of his game-high 20 points. That was the advantage that stuck. The rest of the game belonged to a team eager to prove it wasn’t just happy to finally be here.

“We’ve been in so many close games throughout the season. Those moments prepare us for this. Guys just stuck together and kept making plays,” Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp said after scoring 19 points.

“Composure. Poise. Those are the things that you have to have in the NCAA Tournament. You can’t get tentative. You can’t get nervous out there.”

Wieskamp is a freshman. Wieskamp is a star in the making.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrate a play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrate a play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) looks to move the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) looks to move the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) react to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) react to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes bench reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes bench reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to defeating Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) dunks the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) dunks the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) passes the ball while falling to the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jarron Cumberland (34) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) passes the ball while falling to the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jarron Cumberland (34) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots the ball over Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots the ball over Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski, Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Guard Justin Jenifer (3) and Cincinnati forward Eliel Nsoseme (22) battle for a loose ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) in the first half.
Guard Justin Jenifer (3) and Cincinnati forward Eliel Nsoseme (22) battle for a loose ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) in the first half. Kareem Elgazzar
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Guard Jarron Cumberland rises for a shot in the first half of the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Friday, March 22.
Guard Jarron Cumberland rises for a shot in the first half of the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Friday, March 22. Kareem Elgazzar
Center Nysier Brooks collects a pass in the first half.
Center Nysier Brooks collects a pass in the first half. Kareem Elgazzar
Guard Keith Williams scores in the first half.
Guard Keith Williams scores in the first half. Kareem Elgazzar
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to move the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to move the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) battles for the ball with Cincinnati Bearcats forward Eliel Nsoseme (22) and guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) battles for the ball with Cincinnati Bearcats forward Eliel Nsoseme (22) and guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
A Hawkeyes fan reacts to play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
A Hawkeyes fan reacts to play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) dribbles down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) dribbles down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) drives down the court defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) drives down the court defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Cane Broome (15) drives down to the basket defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Cane Broome (15) drives down to the basket defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) goes to the basket in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) goes to the basket in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to move down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to move down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Herky before Iowa's NCAA Tournament game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Herky before Iowa's NCAA Tournament game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes band before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes band before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa and Cincinnati tip off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa and Cincinnati tip off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots the ball over Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots the ball over Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) jumps to the basket in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) jumps to the basket in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Mick Cronin durning a time out in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Mick Cronin durning a time out in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) jumps to the basket in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) jumps to the basket in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) passes the ball in the first half defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) passes the ball in the first half defended by Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) fight to keep control of the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) fight to keep control of the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati players huddle up before their game against Iowa in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
Cincinnati players huddle up before their game against Iowa in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp is defended by Cincinnati guard Keith Williams during the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp is defended by Cincinnati guard Keith Williams during the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) drives past Cincinnati's Logan Johnson (0) in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. Iowa won 79-72. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) drives past Cincinnati's Logan Johnson (0) in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. Iowa won 79-72. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) The Associated Press
First round: No. 7 Cincinnati loses to No. 10 Iowa, 79-72.
First round: No. 7 Cincinnati loses to No. 10 Iowa, 79-72. Elsa, Getty Images
First round: No. 7 Cincinnati loses to No. 10 Iowa, 79-72.
First round: No. 7 Cincinnati loses to No. 10 Iowa, 79-72. Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates the win of the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 79-72.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates the win of the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 79-72. Kareem Elgazzar
    He followed Garza’s post move with a contested 3-pointer from the left elbow. Swish. Wieskamp was standing in front of the boisterous group of Hawkeye fans in the building. He turned and gave them a killer smile.

    It had taken time to adjust to Cincinnati’s matchup defense, Wieskamp explained afterward. Iowa hadn’t faced anything quite like it this season.

    “He has always done a really good job of figuring out, ‘What are they doing to me? What are they doing to us? What can I do that's different than what I've been doing?’ He's a very cerebral guy in that sense,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Wieskamp.

    “You saw him become more confident in what he was doing at both ends.”

    Point guard Jordan Bohannon, who stands only 6-foot-1, drove into the paint and banked in a short shot while getting fouled. He made the free throw and finished with 13 points in 38 sweat-soaked minutes. Suddenly, Iowa (23-11) was up 72-64, in control of a game that had once seemed so far out of its grasp.

    Wieskamp hit a pair of free throws. Nicholas Baer sprinted in for a dunk. Iowa kept getting stops and defensive rebounds. The final one landed in Baer’s hands. He is the team’s lone senior, the only one with previous Big Dance experience.

    He could have celebrated right then. Instead, he quickly passed the ball to Bohannon, wanting the team’s best free-throw shooter to have it. Just in case.

    Bohannon dribbled out the final 4 seconds, a weary smile on his face.

    “Get it to 'Bo' in case they foul. That’s my first instinct,” Baer replied when asked what was going through his mind when he pulled down his fourth defensive board of the game.

    “I saw the clock run out. ‘All right, I’m here a couple more days.’ It’s just a great feeling for me, so excited to win a game on this stage.”

    Iowa had lost five of its previous six games to arrive in Columbus devoid of any fanfare. The Hawkeyes had trailed 18-5 just 8 minutes into this game and looked to be on the verge of extinction.

    None of that mattered when the clock hit 0:00. Iowa is moving on to the second round to face second-seeded Tennessee on Sunday.

    “We just knew we didn’t want to go home yet,” Garza said. “We packed for five days for a reason.”

     

