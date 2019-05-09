CLOSE Iowa guard Isaiah Moss on a strong defensive performance and a lot of relatives in Chicago cheering him on. Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Isaiah Moss, who last week declared his intent to transfer out of the Iowa basketball program, already has a long list of potential suitors.

That’s according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, a reputable national reporter when it comes to transfers. Rothstein tweeted the Moss would visit Arkansas this weekend, and listed Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville and Minnesota as expressing interest.

Iowa grad transfer Isaiah Moss tells me he will visit Arkansas this weekend. Arizona State, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa State, Cincinnati, and Louisville also showing interest. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 9, 2019

A lot of those destinations would certainly be eyebrow-raising, for sure. Especially considering the Hawkeyes are scheduled to play four of those teams (Cincinnati, Iowa State and the two Big Ten Conference schools) on their 2019-20 schedule.

Moss intends to become a graduate transfer, which means he would be eligible immediately for his fifth and final year. That likely means taking summer classes before joining his new school in August.

Moss, a 6-foot-5 guard from Chicago, started all 35 games for the Hawkeyes as a red-shirt junior, averaging 9.2 points per game. He averaged 11.1 as a sophomore. His 39% career accuracy from 3-point range is an obvious attractive trait.