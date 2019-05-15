CLOSE In an interview with the Des Moines Register, Fran McCaffery says he's open to taking a transfer and that recruiting is going well. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Isaiah Moss says he will play his final year of college basketball at Arkansas.

Moss, who started 96 games for the Iowa Hawkeyes over the past three seasons, announced earlier this month he would be attempting to leave as a graduate transfer. He announced via Twitter that he was committing to the Razorbacks.

Moss was a 6-foot-5 guard at Iowa who could fill up the nets but was also inconsistent. He scored 15 or more points eight times during Iowa's 23-12 season; he also scored three or less on eight occasions.

For the season, he averaged 9.2 points (fifth on the team) and 24.1 minutes per game (fourth).

Isaiah Moss was a 39.1% shooter from 3-point range during his three seasons at Iowa. He redshirted as a true freshman.

He had narrowed his final four schools to Arizona State, Arkansas, Kansas and Oregon. The Razorbacks are coached by Eric Musselman, who will be in his first year on the job after spending four seasons at Nevada.

Moss still needs to successfully complete his degree this summer at Iowa before becoming immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.