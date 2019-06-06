In an interview with the Des Moines Register, Fran McCaffery says he's open to taking a transfer and that recruiting is going well. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
Iowa will be bundling up this December for its latest basketball game in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The Hawkeyes are making their first trip to the Carrier Dome in school history when they take on the Syracuse Orange on Dec. 3, a Tuesday, as part of the annual interconference series.
All games of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be televised on the ESPN family of networks. The tipoff time and particular network are yet to be determined.
Iowa is 4-2 in its past six Challenge games, with all wins coming by five points or less. The two losses have been by double digits. Most notably, the Hawkeyes won at then-No. 12 North Carolina 60-55 in 2014. Last season, Iowa edged Pittsburgh 69-68 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to move to 6-0 in a game that later became defined by the first of two on-air incidents involving longtime radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
This will be Iowa's fourth game against Syracuse in program history, with the Hawkeyes holding a 2-1 advantage all-time. December's game will be the first played on either team's home floor. Iowa's wins came in 1957 and in the 1980 Elite Eight. Syracuse won the most recent meeting in 2014 as part of the 2K Classic. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim was on the bench for the 1980 and 2014 games and is entering his 43rd season leading the Orange.
OFFSEASON CHECK-IN:In-depth with Fran McCaffery on transfers, next year's goals
Both Iowa and Syracuse placed sixth in their respective conference standings last year and reached the NCAA Tournament.
The Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be conducted over three day from Dec. 2-4. Last year's Challenge ended in a 7-all tie, helping the Big Ten break a three-year run of success by the ACC.
2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Monday, Dec. 2
Miami at Illinois
Clemson at Minnesota
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Michigan at Louisville
Rutgers at Pitt
Duke at Michigan State
Florida State at Indiana
Iowa at Syracuse
Northwestern at Boston College
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Virginia at Purdue
Wake Forest at Penn State
Wisconsin at N.C. State
Ohio State at North Carolina
Notre Dame at Maryland
Nebraska at Georgia Tech
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.