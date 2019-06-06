CLOSE In an interview with the Des Moines Register, Fran McCaffery says he's open to taking a transfer and that recruiting is going well. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Iowa will be bundling up this December for its latest basketball game in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Hawkeyes are making their first trip to the Carrier Dome in school history when they take on the Syracuse Orange on Dec. 3, a Tuesday, as part of the annual interconference series.

All games of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be televised on the ESPN family of networks. The tipoff time and particular network are yet to be determined.

Iowa is 4-2 in its past six Challenge games, with all wins coming by five points or less. The two losses have been by double digits. Most notably, the Hawkeyes won at then-No. 12 North Carolina 60-55 in 2014. Last season, Iowa edged Pittsburgh 69-68 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to move to 6-0 in a game that later became defined by the first of two on-air incidents involving longtime radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.

This will be Iowa's fourth game against Syracuse in program history, with the Hawkeyes holding a 2-1 advantage all-time. December's game will be the first played on either team's home floor. Iowa's wins came in 1957 and in the 1980 Elite Eight. Syracuse won the most recent meeting in 2014 as part of the 2K Classic. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim was on the bench for the 1980 and 2014 games and is entering his 43rd season leading the Orange.

OFFSEASON CHECK-IN:In-depth with Fran McCaffery on transfers, next year's goals

Longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim will see the Iowa Hawkeyes on the opposite sideline for the third time in his 43 seasons as head coach when the Orange host the Hawkeyes on Dec. 3 as part of next season's Big Ten/ACC Challenge. (Photo: Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports)

Both Iowa and Syracuse placed sixth in their respective conference standings last year and reached the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be conducted over three day from Dec. 2-4. Last year's Challenge ended in a 7-all tie, helping the Big Ten break a three-year run of success by the ACC.

2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami at Illinois

Clemson at Minnesota

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Michigan at Louisville

Rutgers at Pitt

Duke at Michigan State

Florida State at Indiana

Iowa at Syracuse

Northwestern at Boston College

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Virginia at Purdue

Wake Forest at Penn State

Wisconsin at N.C. State

Ohio State at North Carolina

Notre Dame at Maryland

Nebraska at Georgia Tech