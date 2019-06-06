"Our game has changed," McCaffery said about how agents, ethics and early-entry NBA players has altered the landscape of college basketball. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central
Jordan Bohannon created some of the most memorable moments from Iowa's 2018-19 basketball season.
The straightaway game-winner against Northwestern.
The step-back, hand-in-his-face 3-pointer to go to overtime at Indiana.
The lay-up through contact to ice Iowa's NCAA Tournament win over Cincinnati.
Every play, every game, Joe Toussaint was watching. The New York point guard and Hawkeye signee studied Bohannon — the way he shoots, the way he handles, the way he talks, the way he leads.
Toussaint was eager to play with Bohannon and "feed off him," he said.
And that will still happen … just maybe not next year.
With Bohannon potentially missing all of next season due to hip surgery, Iowa's point guard situation is different than when Toussaint committed in September. Instead of learning and waiting in the wings, he could have more of a significant role in his first year.
"With Jordan out, I’m going to have to step up tremendously," the three-star point guard from the Bronx said. "Just being a leader and not being afraid to talk, not being afraid to make mistakes."
Toussaint said he and Iowa's coaches haven't discussed their expectations for him in the wake of Bohannon's surgery, but he expects to have that conversation soon after he arrives on campus this Saturday.
He has been talking with Bohannon, though.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 148
- 2 of 148
- 3 of 148
- 4 of 148
- 5 of 148
- 6 of 148
- 7 of 148
- 8 of 148
- 9 of 148
- 10 of 148
- 11 of 148
- 12 of 148
- 13 of 148
- 14 of 148
- 15 of 148
- 16 of 148
- 17 of 148
- 18 of 148
- 19 of 148
- 20 of 148
- 21 of 148
- 22 of 148
- 23 of 148
- 24 of 148
- 25 of 148
- 26 of 148
- 27 of 148
- 28 of 148
- 29 of 148
- 30 of 148
- 31 of 148
- 32 of 148
- 33 of 148
- 34 of 148
- 35 of 148
- 36 of 148
- 37 of 148
- 38 of 148
- 39 of 148
- 40 of 148
- 41 of 148
- 42 of 148
- 43 of 148
- 44 of 148
- 45 of 148
- 46 of 148
- 47 of 148
- 48 of 148
- 49 of 148
- 50 of 148
- 51 of 148
- 52 of 148
- 53 of 148
- 54 of 148
- 55 of 148
- 56 of 148
- 57 of 148
- 58 of 148
- 59 of 148
- 60 of 148
- 61 of 148
- 62 of 148
- 63 of 148
- 64 of 148
- 65 of 148
- 66 of 148
- 67 of 148
- 68 of 148
- 69 of 148
- 70 of 148
- 71 of 148
- 72 of 148
- 73 of 148
- 74 of 148
- 75 of 148
- 76 of 148
- 77 of 148
- 78 of 148
- 79 of 148
- 80 of 148
- 81 of 148
- 82 of 148
- 83 of 148
- 84 of 148
- 85 of 148
- 86 of 148
- 87 of 148
- 88 of 148
- 89 of 148
- 90 of 148
- 91 of 148
- 92 of 148
- 93 of 148
- 94 of 148
- 95 of 148
- 96 of 148
- 97 of 148
- 98 of 148
- 99 of 148
- 100 of 148
- 101 of 148
- 102 of 148
- 103 of 148
- 104 of 148
- 105 of 148
- 106 of 148
- 107 of 148
- 108 of 148
- 109 of 148
- 110 of 148
- 111 of 148
- 112 of 148
- 113 of 148
- 114 of 148
- 115 of 148
- 116 of 148
- 117 of 148
- 118 of 148
- 119 of 148
- 120 of 148
- 121 of 148
- 122 of 148
- 123 of 148
- 124 of 148
- 125 of 148
- 126 of 148
- 127 of 148
- 128 of 148
- 129 of 148
- 130 of 148
- 131 of 148
- 132 of 148
- 133 of 148
- 134 of 148
- 135 of 148
- 136 of 148
- 137 of 148
- 138 of 148
- 139 of 148
- 140 of 148
- 141 of 148
- 142 of 148
- 143 of 148
- 144 of 148
- 145 of 148
- 146 of 148
- 147 of 148
- 148 of 148
"I told him that I still need his help, I need him to guide me through the whole season, the offseason — just being a leader," Toussaint said. "He’s a great player. I watched him play a lot. I just love his game. He's just a tough guy."
Redshirt sophomore Connor McCaffery joins Toussaint as the healthy point guards on the depth chart. Redshirt freshman C.J. Fredrick can handle the ball, but he's more of a shooting guard. Fran McCaffery is also pursuing Valparaiso graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn, a combo guard who could play both perimeter spots.
Joseph Lods coached Toussaint at Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx. He's been with the program for 15 years and seen a whole lot of talent in his gym.
Lods said he's optimistic Toussaint can make an early impact in Iowa City, because he's one of the most college-ready seniors he's seen in New York.
"He might be Big Ten all-freshman team, something like that," Lods said. "He’s going to pick you up and guard you the whole length of the floor. I’ve had so many kids, I’ve been doing this for a long time now — he’s there. He’s not going to shrink in the moment.
"Joe is strong. There’s nothing frail about him. Very, very strong-willed kind of kid. He’s very, very college-ready. He’s the most college-ready kid we’ve had in a long time."
The thought with Toussaint is he brings quickness and running back-like shiftiness that Iowa hasn't had at point guard in some time. He looks to set up teammates, but he can take over a game when necessary.
Lods recalled countless games during Toussaint's high school career where he'd erase a second-half deficit for a win. He also recalled the moment he told Toussaint he was close to breaking Cardinal Hayes' all-time scoring record, which was set in 1990 by future Kentucky Wildcat, No. 4 overall pick and NBA All-Star Jamal Mashburn.
"And then he’s like: 'Say no more. Say no more,'" Lods laughed.
A few months later, Toussaint broke the record.
"He’s got so much confidence. It’s crazy," Lods added. "He’s always going to find a way."
Toussaint is all-in on the Hawkeyes. He fell in love with the program during his official visit in September, saw no need for more visits and committed on the spot. He said he and Patrick McCaffery are already talking about their freshman-year workout plans.
Even though New York native Andrew Francis was Toussaint's main recruiter, the 6-foot guard said he never thought of de-committing when Francis left Iowa for Cal.
"He had to do what’s best for him, and I respect that," Toussaint said. "All the coaches made me feel so comfortable, you know? It’s not just one particular coach that singled me out. All the coaches made me feel comfortable."
Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.