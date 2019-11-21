CLOSE

Iowa center Luka Garza was frustrated early by North Florida, but got into a great rhythm. How did he do it, and what lesson did he learn? Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa center Luka Garza was ready for the challenge of facing North Florida’s speedy Wajid Aminu on Thursday.

Still, he was surprised when the 6-foot-7 post player sprinted over to block an early dunk attempt. Garza is four inches taller and 63 pounds heavier, after all.

The pesky Aminu poked away another Garza shot attempt seconds later.

It looked like it might be a long night for Garza, who missed his first five shots and looked flustered.

Instead, he made short work of the Ospreys, making his next eight field goals to finish with 29 points in an 83-68 Hawkeye win before an announced crowd of 9,389 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa (3-1) used 20 offensive rebounds to generate 24 points.

“I was a little hesitant at first. I didn’t do a good job finishing,” Garza said.

Garza said he settled in to a rhythm after stepping out to hit a 3-pointer from the right corner and following that with a 12-footer from the left baseline.

The junior scored 30 points in Iowa’s last game, a win over Oral Roberts. He became the first Hawkeye to score at least 29 points in consecutive contests since Matt Gatens eight years ago.

Aminu, the reigning defensive player of the year in the Atlantic Sun Conference, finished with five blocked shots. Garza was hardly the only victim. But the game taught him a valuable lesson that he intends to apply going forward.

“We knew he was a threat at protecting the rim,” Garza said. “I know a lot of teams are scouting me that I shot-fake a lot. So I’m trying to mix in when to go straight up into the guy, when to shot-fake. And I’m just trying to pick my moments not to always shot-fake and kind of lose my balance. It’s all about making adjustments in the game.”

Toussaint becoming king of the 'flashy play'

Iowa’s backup point guard, true freshman Joe Toussaint, came in to the game and committed an early aggressive foul. But unlike his last outing, when he followed that with another and promptly found himself on the bench, Toussaint played at a reasonable pace after that and had an strong game.

Toussaint finished with 10 points and four assists in 19 minutes. His three buckets came on strong drives that he finished with high-arcing layups, which he needs since he’s only 6-foot. He got fouled on two other drives and made all four free throws.

And his assists? Well, they were on no-look passes that only his teammates saw coming, including an early dart that Garza handled.

“I always glance the floor and I always make sure me and my teammates make eye contact before I do it,” Toussaint said. “And there it goes.”

Garza smiled when asked about playing alongside Toussaint.

“Every time he comes into the game,” Garza said, “I expect a flashy play.”

Toussaint arrived on campus in June at 177 pounds. He’s up to 190 now, and feeling ready to absorb the contact he knows is coming.

“In the Big Ten, there’s a lot of body-bumping, just hand-checking, a whole bunch of physicality,” he said. “I just want to make sure I’m in shape to be ready for that.”

That’s a style of basketball the New York native enjoys, he said.

“But I wasn’t as big as I thought I was,” Toussaint added.

CLOSE

Iowa point guard Joe Toussaint on getting ready for Big Ten physicality and the art of his no-look passes. Hear what he says: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Another strong second half for Fredrick

Iowa shooting guard CJ Fredrick missed all four of his first-half shots and was scoreless in 13 minutes. But, as he’s done in the past, he came out strong to start the second half. First, he lobbed a beautiful alley-oop pass to Joe Wieskamp that resulted in a crowd-pleasing dunk.

Fredrick then scored on a fast-break layup and followed with a 3-point swish. He finished with those five points and three assists in 19 minutes.

The second-half response from Fredrick, a redshirt freshman, was strong. But he can’t continue to be so quiet in the first halves going forward if he wants to be the impact player the Hawkeyes need.

NCAA men's basketball photos: Hawkeyes host University of North Florida ...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) gets embraced by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated North Florida, 83-68.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) gets embraced by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated North Florida, 83-68. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) drives to the basket for a layup as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) and Ezekiel Balogun, left, defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) drives to the basket for a layup as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) and Ezekiel Balogun, left, defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge, right, catches a pass as North Florida's Wajid Aminu defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge, right, catches a pass as North Florida's Wajid Aminu defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives teammate Luka Garza (55) after drawing a foul as Bakari Evelyn Joe Toussaint line up ahead of a free throw during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives teammate Luka Garza (55) after drawing a foul as Bakari Evelyn Joe Toussaint line up ahead of a free throw during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots a basket as North Florida Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) and Wajid Aminu (2) defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots a basket as North Florida Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) and Wajid Aminu (2) defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) helps Joe Wieskamp (10) up off the court after drawing a foul during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) helps Joe Wieskamp (10) up off the court after drawing a foul during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a ball up at the rim for a put-back during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a ball up at the rim for a put-back during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (23) watches as his 3-point basket lands while Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (23) watches as his 3-point basket lands while Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) talks with head coach Matthew Driscoll during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) talks with head coach Matthew Driscoll during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) can't come up with a ball above the rim as North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (23) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) can't come up with a ball above the rim as North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (23) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) tries to regain possession of a ball as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) battles him for a ball during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) tries to regain possession of a ball as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) battles him for a ball during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll calls out to players on the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll calls out to players on the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) looks to pass as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) looks to pass as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) defend North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) defend North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) drives to the basket against North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) drives to the basket against North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) catches a pass during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) catches a pass during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) check into the game while Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) head to the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) check into the game while Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) head to the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery greets Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) as they head to the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery greets Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) as they head to the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound against North Florida defenders Wajid Aminu (2) and Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound against North Florida defenders Wajid Aminu (2) and Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players Luka Garza (55) Joe Wieskamp (10) Jack Nunge (2) C.J. Frederick (5) and Connor McCaffery (30) wait to be introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players Luka Garza (55) Joe Wieskamp (10) Jack Nunge (2) C.J. Frederick (5) and Connor McCaffery (30) wait to be introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) defends North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) defends North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) defends North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) defends North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) has the word "Why" written on his shoe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) has the word "Why" written on his shoe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) is helped up by teammate Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) and North Florida's Wajid Aminu, right, after getting tripped up during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) is helped up by teammate Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) and North Florida's Wajid Aminu, right, after getting tripped up during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
North Florida's Ezekiel Balogun (4) grabs a rebound during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida's Ezekiel Balogun (4) grabs a rebound during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket against North Florida's Carter Hendricksen, behind, during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket against North Florida's Carter Hendricksen, behind, during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) dribbles during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) dribbles during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, makes a 3-point basket as North Florida's J.T. Escobar defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, makes a 3-point basket as North Florida's J.T. Escobar defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, second from right,defends North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) as Wajid Aminu (2) lays down a screen against Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, second from right,defends North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) as Wajid Aminu (2) lays down a screen against Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll calls out to players during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll calls out to players during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery looks on from the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery looks on from the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) dunks against North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) dunks against North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) defends North Florida's Ryan Burkhardt (12) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) defends North Florida's Ryan Burkhardt (12) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots a basket as North Florida's Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots a basket as North Florida's Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Students watch as North Florida's Ryan Burkhardt (12) attempts a 3-point basket while Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Students watch as North Florida's Ryan Burkhardt (12) attempts a 3-point basket while Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) checks into the game during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) checks into the game during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) defends North Florida's Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) defends North Florida's Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) gets a high-five from teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) gets a high-five from teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Defense makes North Florida star work

    North Florida point guard Ivan Gandia-Rosa is a senior who is a member of the Puerto Rican national team. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery knew he needed to be the focal point of the defensive gameplan.

    Gandia-Rosa finished with 18 points and seven assists, making six of his nine 3-point attempts.

    But it was still a satisfactory defensive performance, McCaffery explained. The Hawkeyes made him work, and wore him down a bit in his 35 minutes.

    “We backed up the one time. We got a little confused on a switch one time,” McCaffery said of the defense on Gandia-Rosa. “The thing with him is, he had 192 assists last year, so if you get up on him, you’ll get on the side of him, he’ll find people. The other guys will make 3s. So I think from that standpoint, we limited his effectiveness.

    “At the end of the day, you want to make that guy work. You want to wear him down. And he was tired. They took him out for a stretch.”

    Iowa next hosts Cal Poly at 4 p.m. Sunday.

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE