Iowa coach Fran McCaffery on his team's shot selection ("pretty good") and perimeter defense ("wasn't good against DePaul"). Hear his full comments: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. — On the first possession of the second half Thursday, Iowa guard CJ Fredrick lofted a pass that Joe Wieskamp leaped to retrieve and hammer through the basket in one motion.

That was a sign. This was a different Hawkeye team. Iowa went on a 17-4 run after intermission to put away North Florida at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, pulling away for an 83-68 victory.

The taller Hawkeyes dominated the glass, getting 20 offensive rebounds that resulted in 24 points. They forced the Ospreys to foul, making 13 of 20 free throws. They used their depth to their advantage, getting 24 points from bench players to wear down a North Florida team that had only nine athletes in uniform.

It was a promising opening to Iowa's appearance in the Las Vegas Invitational, a four-game span that will culminate with two contests in Sin City over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Hawkeyes (3-1) found little separation in a first half that included 10 lead changes. They were on top just 39-35 after 20 minutes.

Junior center Luka Garza had a particularly rough start, twice having his shots blocked by North Florida’s Wajid Aminu, who is four inches shorter at 6-foot-7. Garza missed his first five shots.

But Garza was Iowa’s biggest advantage, and he eventually started to use his bulk to great effect. He operated effectively around the rim, stepped out to drain a 3-pointer from the right corner and followed that with a 12-footer from the left baseline. He finished the half with seven consecutive makes.

NCAA men's basketball photos: Hawkeyes host University of North Florida
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) gets embraced by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated North Florida, 83-68.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) drives to the basket for a layup as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) and Ezekiel Balogun, left, defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge, right, catches a pass as North Florida's Wajid Aminu defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives teammate Luka Garza (55) after drawing a foul as Bakari Evelyn Joe Toussaint line up ahead of a free throw during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots a basket as North Florida Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) and Wajid Aminu (2) defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) helps Joe Wieskamp (10) up off the court after drawing a foul during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a ball up at the rim for a put-back during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (23) watches as his 3-point basket lands while Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) talks with head coach Matthew Driscoll during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) can't come up with a ball above the rim as North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (23) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) tries to regain possession of a ball as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) battles him for a ball during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll calls out to players on the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) looks to pass as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) defend North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) drives to the basket against North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) catches a pass during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) check into the game while Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) head to the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery greets Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) as they head to the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound against North Florida defenders Wajid Aminu (2) and Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players Luka Garza (55) Joe Wieskamp (10) Jack Nunge (2) C.J. Frederick (5) and Connor McCaffery (30) wait to be introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) defends North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) defends North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) has the word "Why" written on his shoe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) is helped up by teammate Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) and North Florida's Wajid Aminu, right, after getting tripped up during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida's Ezekiel Balogun (4) grabs a rebound during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket against North Florida's Carter Hendricksen, behind, during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) dribbles during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, makes a 3-point basket as North Florida's J.T. Escobar defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, second from right,defends North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) as Wajid Aminu (2) lays down a screen against Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll calls out to players during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery looks on from the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) dunks against North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) defends North Florida's Ryan Burkhardt (12) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots a basket as North Florida's Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Students watch as North Florida's Ryan Burkhardt (12) attempts a 3-point basket while Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) checks into the game during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) defends North Florida's Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) gets a high-five from teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Garza was coming off a career-high 30-point outing. He had 18 in the first half and 29 in the game.

    The Ospreys (4-2), meanwhile, relied on long-range shooting to stay in the game. They average 35 3-point attempts per game, and sank 6 of 12 in the opening 20 minutes. They were 6-for-17 in the second half.

    Iowa next hosts Cal Poly at 4 p.m. Sunday.

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

