CLOSE

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp was held four points in 26 minutes in a 93-78 loss to the Blue Demons. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Joe Wieskamp was in a two-game shooting slump, not helped by the fact that he’d hyperextended his elbow while falling in Iowa’s season-opener.

But the Hawkeye star forward wasn’t using that as an excuse. He knew he needed to be a more commanding presence on the offensive end of the court. It’s what his team needs from the sophomore.

On Thursday against North Florida, Wieskamp had a layup blocked on the left side of the rim in the opening minute. He promptly grabbed that rebound, went to the right side and scored with ease. He followed with a mid-range jumper and stepped out to nail a 3-pointer. These were seven key points for the Hawkeyes, who struggled at the outset and trailed 12-9.

On the opening play of the second half, Wieskamp got every player’s dream assignment — to be on the receiving end of an alley-oop. Wieskamp had seen in the first half that the play was likely to work. He waited patiently at the 3-point arc before gliding in behind the defense on the right side, where he leaped to snare a CJ Fredrick pass and flush it home.

The sparse crowd made some noise. The Hawkeyes were off and running to an 83-68 victory.

“I was excited when coach (Fran McCaffery) called out that play because I knew it was going to be open,” Wieskamp said with a smile afterward.

“Any time that someone throws one down, I think it kind of brings a spark and provides a little bit of energy for us. “

That’s what Wieskamp wanted to do for the Hawkeyes (3-1). After two games in which he went 4-for-14 from the field, he was 6 of 12 Thursday, good for 14 points. He added a season-high eight rebounds. He got active on defense, leaping out to block a couple of perimeter shots.

In short, Wieskamp was a leader that his teammates could follow. Junior center Luka Garza has been Iowa’s reliable star in the early going, leading the Big Ten Conference with 23.3 points per game and adding 10.5 rebounds. But there’s no question Iowa will need Wieskamp at his competitive best in order to manage a daunting schedule ahead that starts with a matchup against Texas Tech on Thursday in Las Vegas.

First up is a 4 p.m. Sunday home game against Cal Poly.

“I got in a nice little rhythm to start the game. I think I need to do a better job of, when I’m hot, not necessarily forcing up shots, but kind of ‘give me the ball’ and keep shooting it,” Wieskamp said.

“I was trying to come out and be aggressive from the start. I was able to knock down a few shots, get the confidence up a little bit.”

NCAA men's basketball photos: Hawkeyes host University of North Florida ...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) gets embraced by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated North Florida, 83-68.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) gets embraced by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated North Florida, 83-68. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) drives to the basket for a layup as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) and Ezekiel Balogun, left, defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) drives to the basket for a layup as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) and Ezekiel Balogun, left, defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge, right, catches a pass as North Florida's Wajid Aminu defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge, right, catches a pass as North Florida's Wajid Aminu defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives teammate Luka Garza (55) after drawing a foul as Bakari Evelyn Joe Toussaint line up ahead of a free throw during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives teammate Luka Garza (55) after drawing a foul as Bakari Evelyn Joe Toussaint line up ahead of a free throw during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots a basket as North Florida Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) and Wajid Aminu (2) defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots a basket as North Florida Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) and Wajid Aminu (2) defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) helps Joe Wieskamp (10) up off the court after drawing a foul during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) helps Joe Wieskamp (10) up off the court after drawing a foul during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a ball up at the rim for a put-back during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a ball up at the rim for a put-back during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (23) watches as his 3-point basket lands while Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (23) watches as his 3-point basket lands while Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) talks with head coach Matthew Driscoll during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) talks with head coach Matthew Driscoll during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) can't come up with a ball above the rim as North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (23) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) can't come up with a ball above the rim as North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (23) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) tries to regain possession of a ball as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) battles him for a ball during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) tries to regain possession of a ball as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) battles him for a ball during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll calls out to players on the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll calls out to players on the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) looks to pass as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) looks to pass as North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) defend North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) defend North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) drives to the basket against North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) drives to the basket against North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) catches a pass during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) catches a pass during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) check into the game while Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) head to the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) check into the game while Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) head to the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery greets Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) as they head to the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery greets Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) as they head to the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound against North Florida defenders Wajid Aminu (2) and Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound against North Florida defenders Wajid Aminu (2) and Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players Luka Garza (55) Joe Wieskamp (10) Jack Nunge (2) C.J. Frederick (5) and Connor McCaffery (30) wait to be introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players Luka Garza (55) Joe Wieskamp (10) Jack Nunge (2) C.J. Frederick (5) and Connor McCaffery (30) wait to be introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) defends North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) defends North Florida's Dorian James (5) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) defends North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) defends North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) has the word "Why" written on his shoe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) has the word "Why" written on his shoe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) is helped up by teammate Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) and North Florida's Wajid Aminu, right, after getting tripped up during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) is helped up by teammate Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) and North Florida's Wajid Aminu, right, after getting tripped up during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
North Florida's Ezekiel Balogun (4) grabs a rebound during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida's Ezekiel Balogun (4) grabs a rebound during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket against North Florida's Carter Hendricksen, behind, during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket against North Florida's Carter Hendricksen, behind, during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) dribbles during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) dribbles during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, makes a 3-point basket as North Florida's J.T. Escobar defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, makes a 3-point basket as North Florida's J.T. Escobar defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, second from right,defends North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) as Wajid Aminu (2) lays down a screen against Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, second from right,defends North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) as Wajid Aminu (2) lays down a screen against Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll calls out to players during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll calls out to players during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery looks on from the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery looks on from the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) dunks against North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) dunks against North Florida's Wajid Aminu (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) defends North Florida's Ryan Burkhardt (12) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) defends North Florida's Ryan Burkhardt (12) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots a basket as North Florida's Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots a basket as North Florida's Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Students watch as North Florida's Ryan Burkhardt (12) attempts a 3-point basket while Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Students watch as North Florida's Ryan Burkhardt (12) attempts a 3-point basket while Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) checks into the game during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) checks into the game during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) defends North Florida's Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) defends North Florida's Ivan Gandia-Rosa (10) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) gets a high-five from teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) gets a high-five from teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    McCaffery was asked Wednesday if Wieskamp, a preseason all-Big Ten selection, was too unselfish at times. He is a player who never hunts for shots and can sometimes blend in to the offense instead of seizing control of it.

    “If you try to force it, it doesn't come naturally, then it's probably not as effective as he would be otherwise,” McCaffery answered. “He's a complete player, and I think he's always viewed himself that way, always performed at that level, with that expectation of himself, and I think that's why he is who he is. He's special in that regard.”

    Wieskamp is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in Iowa’s opening four games. Those are slightly above what he achieved as a freshman. But he’s made only 4 of 14 3-pointers, a 28.6 percentage that certainly must climb.

    “I’m not too worried about shooting percentages at this point of the season. I’ve just got to keep shooting with confidence. I think doing maybe a better job of setting myself up to get the ball and when I do catch it, being more aggressive and look for those opportunities,” Wieskamp said.

    “I’ve been trying to impact the game in other ways, defensively, rebounding.”

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.

    CLOSE

    Iowa center Luka Garza was frustrated early by North Florida, but got into a great rhythm. How did he do it, and what lesson did he learn? Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE