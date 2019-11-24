CLOSE Iowa coach Fran McCaffery on his team's shot selection ("pretty good") and perimeter defense ("wasn't good against DePaul"). Hear his full comments: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. – CJ Fredrick is the starting shooting guard for the Iowa men's basketball team this season.

On Sunday, he showed why. Fredrick hit a 3-pointer on the Hawkeyes' opening possession and never relented, scoring a career-high 21 points in an 85-59 drubbing of Cal Poly.

Fredrick, a redshirt freshman, made all five of his 3-pointers, added five assists, and was the biggest reason Iowa ran its record to 4-1.

Fredrick entered play averaging 7.8 points per game. He has been held scoreless twice in first halves of games. That was not an issue Sunday.

After his first 3 fell, Fredrick stepped out deeper and drained another. In the second half, he sank an lightly contested 3 from the right elbow. The next time, he lined one up from a little farther out and hit while drawing a foul, completing a four-point play.

He showed his athleticism later in the half with a steal and drive for a layup. Fredrick finished 7-for-8 with no turnovers.

Iowa's victory did come at a cost. Starting power forward Jack Nunge went down hard late in the first half and appeared to injure his right knee. He did not return to the game, although he did sit on the bench in uniform in the second half.

Buy Photo Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Here’s what we learned:

HAWKEYES DEFEND THE 3-POINT ARC: Cal Poly came in to the game 34 of 75 from the 3-point arc (45.3 percent). It was easy to see the focus of Iowa’s man-to-man defense: Make the Mustangs take contested or very long 3s. It worked. The Hawkeyes were aggressive on closeouts and Cal Poly (1-5) missed all nine of its 3-point attempts in the first half. The Mustangs finished 3-for-21.

BOHANNON SITS ONE OUT: Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon took the day off to rest his surgically repaired hip. It’s the first game he’s missed this season, and it made sense. The Hawkeyes had little reason to fear Cal Poly, and they have games coming up against Texas Tech, Syracuse, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa State. Bohannon can play in up to 10 games before deciding whether to take a medical redshirt, which seems like an inevitability. He might as well make those games count.

OFFENSE RUNS THROUGH GARZA: Center Luka Garza has been Iowa’s best player in the early going, scoring at least 14 points in each game and averaging a Big Ten Conference-leading 23.3 entering play. He has become a volume shooter, averaging 15 shot attempts per game, by far the highest on the team. He is making them at a 59-percent rate. But running an offense through a post player also can result in little motion from the other four players. Garza is frequently double-teamed, but has only three assists on the season, with eight turnovers. He’s going to have to become a more effective passer to really make this offense flow.

Iowa next faces Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday in Las Vegas.

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.