LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Iowa men's basketball team seemed to be in control in the first half of Friday's Las Vegas Invitational championship game at Orleans Arena.

The Hawkeyes, fresh off an upset of No. 12 Texas Tech, were relentless on defense, efficient on offense and built a 16-point lead on San Diego State.

But the second half brought a sobering dose of reality. Iowa started to look fatigued while the Aztecs asserted themselves on both ends of the court. The Hawkeye star players, so brilliant on Thursday, couldn't muster a charge this time.

San Diego State wore Iowa down in an 83-73 victory.

Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday in Las Vegas. (Photo: David Becker, AP)

The Aztecs opened the second half with a 22-11 burst, fueled by leading scorer Malachi Flynn. The junior point guard was held scoreless in the first half but nailed a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the second half and piled up 28 points after intermission.

Iowa, meanwhile, struggled to get consistent scoring from anyone other than CJ Fredrick. Guard Jordan Bohannon was held to three points one night after putting up 20. Forward Joe Wieskamp made only 2 of 10 field goals for five points. Center Luka Garza battled foul trouble and managed just nine points.

Fredrick made four consecutive baskets at one point in the second half to keep Iowa within striking range. He finished with 16 points. Connor McCaffery added 15.

The first half was about Iowa’s pesky defense and major contributions from bench players.

Iowa (5-2) led 41-32 at halftime thanks to persistent on-ball pressure that generated 12 San Diego State turnovers and 15 Hawkeye points. That was one more than the Mountain West Conference team averaged per game entering play. The Aztecs (8-0) had so much trouble getting in to their offensive sets that they were able to get to the free-throw line only twice.

Meanwhile, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who got only four points from reserve players in Thursday’s victory, was able to rest his starters extensively in the first half. The Hawkeyes received 19 first-half points from the bench, led by freshman point guard Joe Toussaint’s nine. Iowa got six first-half 3-pointers from six different players and made 9 of 10 free throws. No Hawkeye played more than 13 minutes in the first half.

But the bench players couldn't repeat their magic in the second half. Toussaint finished with 13 points.

Iowa next plays at Syracuse on Tuesday.

