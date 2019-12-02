CLOSE

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery assesses the state of his team after two games in Las Vegas tournament.

Fran McCaffery vs. Jim Boeheim.

Connor McCaffery vs. Buddy Boeheim.

It will be a battle of fathers and sons Tuesday when Iowa (5-2) faces Syracuse in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup in the Carrier Dome. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery will have son Connor in the starting lineup again, facing Jim Boeheim’s fabled 2-3 zone defense. Boeheim’s son, Buddy, is the team’s sophomore shooting guard, averaging 13.4 points per game.

Connor McCaffery, a redshirt sophomore, is fourth in the nation with 4.9 assists per turnover. A natural point guard, he’s been playing at the forward spots more often recently after Jack Nunge was lost for the season to an ACL tear.

“He’s always been a guy that plays at multiple places on the floor — and I think that’s important,” Fran McCaffery said of his oldest son, who is 6-foot-5. “Now, he’s in different locations with regards to his playmaking ability. He can be equally effective.”

Connor McCaffery averages 7.4 points but is coming off a season-high 15-point effort in a Friday loss to San Diego State. He made 5 of 7 shots in that game, including a pair of 3-pointers. He had four assists without a turnover.

Fran McCaffery said he’s never given his son an overt message about when to look for his own offense vs. when to create opportunities for teammates.

“When the shot’s there, take it. When there’s space there, drive it. When you’re covered, move it. Be aware of who’s on the floor with you,” Fran McCaffery tells Connor. “Over the course of 40 minutes, just play the game the right way. Don’t look to be a facilitator. Don’t look to be a scorer. Don’t look to be a driver or a jump-shooter. You’ve got to be all of it, but at the same time, you’ve got to defend. You’ve got to compete.”

Fran McCaffery’s middle son, Patrick, is also on the team but has missed the past five games while dealing with some health effects related to the thyroid cancer he overcame at age 14.

“He’s handled it really well. I think he’s in a good place, mentally,” Fran McCaffery said of Patrick’s hiatus from game action.

Boeheim, who has five Final Four appearances and one national championship in his 43 years as Syracuse coach, has a son, Jimmy, playing basketball at Cornell and a daughter, Jamie, who is the manager for the Rochester basketball team.

McCaffery and Boeheim are well-acquainted, dating to Fran’s years as an assistant coach at Notre Dame throughout the 1990s. McCaffery brought his North Carolina-Greensboro team to the Carrier Dome once and his Siena teams there twice. This will be the first time the Hawkeyes have played in that 33,000-seat arena.

McCaffery said Boeheim is much different than his dour sideline persona would suggest.

“He’s easygoing. He’s got a great sense of humor,” McCaffery said.

NCAA men's basketball photos: Iowa Hawkeyes host Cal Poly in Iowa City
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts towards the Cal Poly bench after making a basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts towards the Cal Poly bench after making a basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) high-fives Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs (24) after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) high-fives Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs (24) after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) drives to the basket for a layup during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) drives to the basket for a layup during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets high-fives from teammates, from left, Michael Baer, Cordell Pemsl, Austin Ash, and Riley Till while being introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets high-fives from teammates, from left, Michael Baer, Cordell Pemsl, Austin Ash, and Riley Till while being introduced during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) drives to the basket as Cal Poly's Keith Smith (0) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) drives to the basket as Cal Poly's Keith Smith (0) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa coaches, from left, Sherman Dillard, head coach Fran McCaffery, director of recruiting Courtney Eldridge, Kirk Speraw, and Billy Taylor talk during a timeout during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa coaches, from left, Sherman Dillard, head coach Fran McCaffery, director of recruiting Courtney Eldridge, Kirk Speraw, and Billy Taylor talk during a timeout during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots a basket as Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola (14) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots a basket as Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola (14) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) makes a basket as Cal Poly's Alimamy Koroma (15) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) makes a basket as Cal Poly's Alimamy Koroma (15) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks against Cal Poly's Mark Crowe (5) and Colby Rogers (3) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks against Cal Poly's Mark Crowe (5) and Colby Rogers (3) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Colby Rogers (3) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Colby Rogers (3) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) is helped up by Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) is helped up by Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) watches as Cal Poly's Mark Crowe (5) dunks at the end of the first half during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) watches as Cal Poly's Mark Crowe (5) dunks at the end of the first half during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends as Cal Poly's Junior Ballard (24) makes a basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends as Cal Poly's Junior Ballard (24) makes a basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) holds his head while sitting on the bench during a timeout during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) holds his head while sitting on the bench during a timeout during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a 3-point basket as Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola (14) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a 3-point basket as Cal Poly's Tuukka Jaakkola (14) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players, from left, Aidan Vanderloo, Jack Nunge, Jordan Bohannon, and Patrick McCaffery sit on the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Aidan Vanderloo, Jack Nunge, Jordan Bohannon, and Patrick McCaffery sit on the bench during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery checks on Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery checks on Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Cal Poly head coach John Smith calls out players during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Cal Poly head coach John Smith calls out players during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Billy Taylor watches warmups during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant coach Billy Taylor watches warmups during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) warms up during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) warms up during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, center wearing headband, huddle up with teammates during warmups before a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, center wearing headband, huddle up with teammates during warmups before a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, second from right, greets Cal Poly head coach John Smith before a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, second from right, greets Cal Poly head coach John Smith before a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes host Cal Poly during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 10,730 people attended the 4 p.m. game.
Iowa Hawkeyes host Cal Poly during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 10,730 people attended the 4 p.m. game. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) shoots a free throw during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) shoots a free throw during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) dunks during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) dunks during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets a steal during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets a steal during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) gets fouled by Cal Poly's Alimamy Koroma, left, as Tuukka Jaakkola (14) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) gets fouled by Cal Poly's Alimamy Koroma, left, as Tuukka Jaakkola (14) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) reacts after falling during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) reacts after falling during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Junior Ballard (24) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Junior Ballard (24) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Cal Poly's Keith Smith (0) grabs a rebound during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Cal Poly's Keith Smith (0) grabs a rebound during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery claps during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery claps during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) shoots a basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) shoots a basket during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Austin Ash, left, waits to check into the game with Iowa forward Riley Till during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Austin Ash, left, waits to check into the game with Iowa forward Riley Till during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) makes a basket as Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin (33) fouls him during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) makes a basket as Cal Poly's Kyle Colvin (33) fouls him during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) gets a hand from Riley Till (20) and Joe Wieskamp (10) after drawing a foul during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) gets a hand from Riley Till (20) and Joe Wieskamp (10) after drawing a foul during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs (24) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs (24) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) gets embraced by Luka Garza as Joe Wieskamp (10) and C.J. Frederick (5) react to teammate Nicolas Hobbs (not pictured) getting called for a foul during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) gets embraced by Luka Garza as Joe Wieskamp (10) and C.J. Frederick (5) react to teammate Nicolas Hobbs (not pictured) getting called for a foul during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Colin McCarthy (22) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Colin McCarthy (22) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Colby Rogers (3) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) drives to the basket against Cal Poly's Colby Rogers (3) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) fights for a loose ball against Cal Poly's Jared Rice (10) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) fights for a loose ball against Cal Poly's Jared Rice (10) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) makes a basket against Cal Poly's Job Alexander (1) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) makes a basket against Cal Poly's Job Alexander (1) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) shoots a free throw during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) shoots a free throw during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) drives to the basket as Cal Poly's Malek Harwell (2) and Tuukka Jaakkola (14) defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) drives to the basket as Cal Poly's Malek Harwell (2) and Tuukka Jaakkola (14) defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a 3-point basket as Cal Poly's Alimamy Koroma (15) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a 3-point basket as Cal Poly's Alimamy Koroma (15) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots a free throw during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots a free throw during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) walk off the court together after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) walk off the court together after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Riley Till, left, high-fives Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) as Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery smiles while lining up to shake hands with Cal Poly players after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Riley Till, left, high-fives Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) as Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery smiles while lining up to shake hands with Cal Poly players after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates Riley Till (20) and Michael Baer (0) walk off the court together after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa teammates Riley Till (20) and Michael Baer (0) walk off the court together after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

    But Syracuse (4-3) is off to a tough start, with resounding losses last week to Oklahoma State and Penn State.

    The constant is that 2-3 zone, which has tripped up many opponents over the years.

    “They’re physical inside. They’ve got shot-blockers. And they’ll trap you in different locations,” McCaffery said. “Sometimes, it looks like they’re standing around, but it’s really a more active, physical, intense defense than a lot of people think. And so you’ve got to be able to mix 3-point shooting and penetration and some getting it inside and kind of play with pace.”

    That means Connor McCaffery is going to have to make correct decisions. He has only seven turnovers this season.

    “It’s not his job to deliver the ball to a certain person for a basket. He’s got to see it, read it, move it and have a sense of what’s there,” Fran McCaffery said. “But the guys on the wing, the guys in the post have to be every bit as much involved in attacking that defense.”

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.

