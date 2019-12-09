CLOSE
Iowa men's basketball photos: Hawkeyes host Minnesota in Big Ten home op...
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) flexes after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) walk off the court together after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Minnesota, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) runs up court after making a 3-point basket as Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks against Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) puts up a shot against Minnesota's Alihan Demir (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) smiles while running up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket against Minnesota's Daniel Oturu during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota's Michael Hurt, right, makes a 3-point basket as Iowa guard C.J. Frederick defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Minnesota, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, right, gets tangled up with Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket as Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket against Minnesota's Isaiah Ihnen (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) puts up a shot as Minnesota's Michael Hurt, left, and Marcus Carr (5) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) has his shot blocked by Minnesota's Alihan Demir (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) drives to the basket against Minnesota's Tre' Williams (1) and Daniel Oturu (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino talks with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) reacts after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) has his shot tipped by Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) has his shot blocked by Minnesota's Jarvis Omersa (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota's Michael Hurt (42) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) tries to put up a shot as Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) and Alihan Demir, right, defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) looks to pass as Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) makes a save during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) gets greeted by teammates Austin Ash, Nicolas Hobbs, and Michael Baer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — While two of the best centers in the Big Ten Conference tangled inside, Joe Wieskamp provided the difference in Iowa's 72-52 victory over Minnesota on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

    Wieskamp hit a 3-pointer to start each half. He sank a season-high five in all.

    But it was his electrifying play midway through the second half that signaled the Hawkeyes were not going to be denied in their Big Ten home opener.

    The Gophers had scored seven consecutive points to cut Iowa's lead to 55-45 and Tre' Williams appeared to have enough room at the 3-point arc to make things really interesting.

    Wieskamp raced out to block Williams' shot, gathered the basketball and headed downcourt for a resounding dunk, swinging from the rim while the fans rose to their feet.

    Minnesota never threatened again.

    Wieskamp finished with a season-high 23 points. 

    Iowa coach Fran McCaffery likes the response he's seen from his players while others have missed time with injuries. Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    Luka Garza, the Iowa half of that entertaining battle at center, scored 21 points with 10 rebounds in another impressive showing.

    Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon didn't score a point, but had 10 assists and five defensive rebounds.

    Iowa (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) came out intent on getting Wieskamp involved. He responded. Wieskamp made his first three 3-pointers and had 11 of the team’s first 13 points. By halftime, he had matched a season-high with 16 points and Iowa led 37-29.

    The marquee matchup was at center, where Garza entered play leading the Big Ten in scoring at 22.7 points per game. Minnesota (4-5, 0-1) countered with Daniel Oturu, the league’s top rebounder at 10.9 per game.

    Oturu made all five of his shots in the first half to lead the Gophers with 11 points. He added five rebounds and three blocked shots. Garza had seven points and six rebounds at intermission, uncharacteristically missing six of his nine field-goal attempts.

    Oturu finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, but also committed eight turnovers.

    Iowa had surrendered 103 points to Michigan in its last game Friday. On Monday, the Hawkeyes harassed Minnesota perimeter players. The Gophers’ three starting guards were a combined 1-for-16 from the floor in the first half.

    Iowa next plays at Iowa State at 7 p.m. Thursday.

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

