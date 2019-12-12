CLOSE
Photos from CyHawk hoops: Iowa 84, Iowa State 68
Iowa center Luka Garza dunks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon shoots as Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton depends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson celebrates a basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa center Luka Garza covers his mouth after an injury as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm coaches as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State guard Prentiss Nixon puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
ISU fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa center Luka Garza goes for a dunk as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm coaches as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State forward Solomon Young puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Justin Mohr gets face painted by Jack Spear before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Jack Spear holds a sign as the Iowa Hawkeyes warm up before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa center Luka Garza dunks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Ethan Kluesner does face paint for paints Will Geadelmann before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State guard Terrence Lewis puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Will Geadelmann adds streaks to his face paint before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State guard Prentiss Nixon puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State forward George Conditt IV drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm coaches as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa center Luka Garza covers his mouth after an injury as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Iowa standout Luka Garza has had his share of hockey injuries this season. 

    That now includes a loose tooth from an inadvertent elbow from teammate Joe Wieskamp late against Iowa State. Hawkcentral.com was originally told by Iowa staff that Garza lost the tooth, but Fran McCaffery said in the post-game that the tooth was jarred loose and pushed back. 

    Wieskamp's elbow came down on Garza's face and Garza writhed in pain on the Hilton Coliseum court during Iowa's 84-68 win. 

    "I thought I lost it at first. Someone said they saw it on the ground. So I was kind of freaking out a little bit," Garza said. "But the tooth stayed on strong, and I'm going to get it checked out, to see if I need to get a root canal and put in a fake one or if they'll be able to adjust this one and keep it in for me."

    Garza re-entered the game and finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

    Last month in a game against Texas Tech Garza took an inadvertent shot from an opponent and emerged with blood pouring from his face. He needed four stitches to his upper lip. He also returned to the court in that victory.

    Garza said that injury was more painful.

    "I didn't have to get stitches for this and stitches were a lot more pain. I didn't take a painkiller so you feel that needle going in and out, that doesn't feel too great," he said. "I'll do anything for this team. That's my commitment."

    Garza said he has caught plenty of teammates and opponents with elbows over the years. He said Wieskamp apologized. But Garza understood. It's part of the game.

    Especially for him.

