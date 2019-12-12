CLOSE Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was pleased that he has gone 3-1 vs. Iowa State in his career. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

AMES, Ia. — Jordan Bohannon has left his figurative footprints on the Cy-Hawk men's basketball rivalry.

Bohannon got the idea Wednesday night, about 24 hours before Iowa’s 84-68 win against Iowa State.

That, if (when?) the Hawkeyes won, he would leave a signed pair of his game shoes on the floor of Hilton Coliseum.

And that’s exactly what he did.

“To ISU: Thanks for Memz.” He added his initials and his jersey No. 3.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon's shoes sit on the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 84-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP)

“I won’t be back in this place,” Bohannon said after scoring 12 points as the Hawkeyes broke an eight-game Hilton losing streak that dates to 2003. “That’s something Iowa fans can hold onto for a little bit.”

Bohannon is a straight SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/tjTM12U2uq — Lucy Rohden (@lucyrohdenTV) December 13, 2019

Bohannon got the idea about the shoes because it was something that teammate Ryan Kriener said former Iowa State guard Monte Morris planned to do in Iowa City back in 2016. But the Hawkeyes won that game, and Morris didn’t get to follow through.

Bohannon was prompted to send something back to Ames after being needled by former Cyclone Georges Niang on Twitter, saying good-naturedly that “this ain’t carver, Hilton doesn’t let little boys in!!”

I have a present for you and @BarstoolISU after the game. May the best team win! ✊🏼 https://t.co/51JN7iGuml — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) December 12, 2019

Bohannon responded by tweeting he would have a present for Niang after the game. “May the best team win!” Bohannon wrote.

He asked one of his older brothers if the gesture would be classless, but he got the OK.

And he followed through.

All in the fun of a Cy-Hawk rivalry, he said.

“Hopefully (Niang) respects us a little more after tonight,” Bohannon said. “That was just something to get them riled up.

"I’m always about trolling. I’m always about getting stuff stirred up.”