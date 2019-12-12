CLOSE

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was pleased that he has gone 3-1 vs. Iowa State in his career. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

AMES, Ia. — Jordan Bohannon has left his figurative footprints on the Cy-Hawk men's basketball rivalry.

Bohannon got the idea Wednesday night, about 24 hours before Iowa’s 84-68 win against Iowa State.

That, if (when?) the Hawkeyes won, he would leave a signed pair of his game shoes on the floor of Hilton Coliseum.

And that’s exactly what he did.

“To ISU: Thanks for Memz.” He added his initials and his jersey No. 3.

“I won’t be back in this place,” Bohannon said after scoring 12 points as the Hawkeyes broke an eight-game Hilton losing streak that dates to 2003. “That’s something Iowa fans can hold onto for a little bit.”

Bohannon got the idea about the shoes because it was something that teammate Ryan Kriener said former Iowa State guard Monte Morris planned to do in Iowa City back in 2016. But the Hawkeyes won that game, and Morris didn’t get to follow through.

Bohannon was prompted to send something back to Ames after being needled by former Cyclone Georges Niang on Twitter, saying good-naturedly that “this ain’t carver, Hilton doesn’t let little boys in!!”

Bohannon responded by tweeting he would have a present for Niang after the game. “May the best team win!” Bohannon wrote.

He asked one of his older brothers if the gesture would be classless, but he got the OK.

And he followed through.

All in the fun of a Cy-Hawk rivalry, he said.

“Hopefully (Niang) respects us a little more after tonight,” Bohannon said. “That was just something to get them riled up.

"I’m always about trolling. I’m always about getting stuff stirred up.”

Photos from CyHawk hoops: Iowa 84, Iowa State 68
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa center Luka Garza dunks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa center Luka Garza dunks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon shoots as Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton depends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon shoots as Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton depends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson celebrates a basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson celebrates a basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza covers his mouth after an injury as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa center Luka Garza covers his mouth after an injury as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm coaches as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm coaches as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Prentiss Nixon puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State guard Prentiss Nixon puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
ISU fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
ISU fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza goes for a dunk as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa center Luka Garza goes for a dunk as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm coaches as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm coaches as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State forward Solomon Young puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State forward Solomon Young puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Justin Mohr gets face painted by Jack Spear before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Justin Mohr gets face painted by Jack Spear before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Jack Spear holds a sign as the Iowa Hawkeyes warm up before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Jack Spear holds a sign as the Iowa Hawkeyes warm up before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza dunks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa center Luka Garza dunks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Ethan Kluesner does face paint for paints Will Geadelmann before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Ethan Kluesner does face paint for paints Will Geadelmann before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Terrence Lewis puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State guard Terrence Lewis puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Will Geadelmann adds streaks to his face paint before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Will Geadelmann adds streaks to his face paint before Iowa takes on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State guard Prentiss Nixon puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State guard Prentiss Nixon puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State forward George Conditt IV drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State forward George Conditt IV drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm coaches as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm coaches as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza covers his mouth after an injury as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa center Luka Garza covers his mouth after an injury as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE