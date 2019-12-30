CLOSE
The week of Christmas generally doesn't offer too much moving and shaking in the college basketball polls. It's the deep breath before the full conference plunge.

But Iowa will be looking at a number next to its name in both major sets of rankings in the first breaths of 2020.

Iowa (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten Conference) clambered up two spots in The Associated Press' rankings to 23rd on the heels of Sunday's 93-51 pasting of Kennesaw State on Sunday. The Hawkeyes had entered the AP rankings at No. 25 last week. (Editor's note: The Register's Chad Leistikow is a voter in the AP poll and had Iowa ranked 19th.)

Fran McCaffery's bunch is now inside the top 25 of the USA TODAY Coaches' Poll as well for the first time this season, coming in at No. 25 in Monday's latest ranking. The Des Moines Register uses the coaches' poll as its primary rankings indicator.

Gonzaga retains the top spot in the coaches' poll, with Ohio State dropping to fifth from second after its loss Sunday to now-No. 17 West Virginia.

The Hawkeyes move to their uninterrupted Big Ten slate with a stern test at No. 21 Penn State (11-2, 1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Northern Iowa (11-1) remains in the receiving votes category, in what would be the 29th spot in the coaches' poll and in 30th among the AP ballots.

USA TODAY COACHES' POLL

  1. Gonzaga (13-1) [30 first-place votes], 798 points
  2. Duke (11-1) [1], 753
  3. Kansas (10-2) [1], 730
  4. Baylor (9-1), 639
  5. Ohio State (11-2), 621
  6. Oregon (11-2), 619
  7. Auburn (12-0), 578
  8. Louisville (11-2), 570
  9. Villanova (9-2), 507
  10. Butler (12-1), 489
  11. Memphis (11-1), 461
  12. San Diego State (13-0), 382
  13. Michigan (10-3), 357
  14. Kentucky (9-3), 348
  15. Maryland (11-2), 341
  16. Michigan State (10-2), 316
  17. West Virginia (11-1), 311
  18. Dayton (10-2), 291
  19. Virginia (10-2), 280
  20. Florida State (11-2), 244
  21. Penn State (11-2), 244
  22. Texas Tech (9-3), 112)
  23. Wichita State (11-1), 82
  24. Arizona (10-3), 74
  25. Iowa (10-3), 62

Dropped out: No. 20 Washington.

Others receiving votes: Washington 38; Utah St. 38; Xavier 34; Northern Iowa 28; Marquette 27; Colorado 27; St. Mary's 21; Purdue 20; Creighton 15; DePaul 14; Arkansas 14; Seton Hall 13; North Carolina 7; Houston 6; VCU 3; Florida 3; Liberty 2.

NCAA men's basketball photos: Iowa Hawkeyes host Kennesaw State in Iowa ...
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) dunks as Kennesaw State forward Drew Romich, left, and Kennesaw State forward Bryson Lockley, right, defend during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) dunks as Kennesaw State forward Drew Romich, left, and Kennesaw State forward Bryson Lockley, right, defend during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) makes a 3-point basket as Kennesaw State guard Jamie Lewis (12) defends during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) makes a 3-point basket as Kennesaw State guard Jamie Lewis (12) defends during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a basket as Kennesaw State guard Terrell Burden (1) defends during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a basket as Kennesaw State guard Terrell Burden (1) defends during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, second from left, smiles at the end of the game while sitting on the bench with Iowa assistant coaches Kirk Speraw, far left, Sherman Dillard, Billy Taylor and Luka Garza during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, second from left, smiles at the end of the game while sitting on the bench with Iowa assistant coaches Kirk Speraw, far left, Sherman Dillard, Billy Taylor and Luka Garza during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) high-fives fans while running out to the court before a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) high-fives fans while running out to the court before a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) is introduced during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) is introduced during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends as Kennesaw State guard Adili Kuerban (3) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends as Kennesaw State guard Adili Kuerban (3) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots a free throw during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots a free throw during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, left, defends Kennesaw State guard Adili Kuerban (3) during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, left, defends Kennesaw State guard Adili Kuerban (3) during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, left, gets a high-five from teammate Bakari Evelyn after drawing a foul during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, left, gets a high-five from teammate Bakari Evelyn after drawing a foul during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket against Kennesaw State forward Drew Romich (41) during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket against Kennesaw State forward Drew Romich (41) during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the basket against Kennesaw State forward Bryson Lockley (24) during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the basket against Kennesaw State forward Bryson Lockley (24) during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Kennesaw State head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim looks to the bench during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Kennesaw State head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim looks to the bench during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Kennesaw State forward Ugo Obineke (15) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Kennesaw State forward Ugo Obineke (15) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets high-fives from teammates Iowa forward Riley Till, left, Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) after drawing a foul during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets high-fives from teammates Iowa forward Riley Till, left, Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) after drawing a foul during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, right, and Iowa forward Riley Till (20) defend Kennesaw State guard Jamie Lewis (12) as he drives to the basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, right, and Iowa forward Riley Till (20) defend Kennesaw State guard Jamie Lewis (12) as he drives to the basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as Kennesaw State forward Drew Romich (41) defends during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as Kennesaw State forward Drew Romich (41) defends during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball banners hang from the rafters during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The crowd was the first official sellout, of 15,056, of the year.
Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball banners hang from the rafters during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The crowd was the first official sellout, of 15,056, of the year. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to players during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to players during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks as Kennesaw State forward Drew Romich, right, defends during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks as Kennesaw State forward Drew Romich, right, defends during a NCAA college men's basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) checks into the game during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) checks into the game during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates with teammates Bakari Evelyn, left, and Austin Ash, right, during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates with teammates Bakari Evelyn, left, and Austin Ash, right, during a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) and Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn, right, pose for a photo as teammate Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) walks off the court after a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard C.J. Frederick (5) and Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn, right, pose for a photo as teammate Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) walks off the court after a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Joe Toussaint (1) and Patrick McCaffery, right, pose for a photo after a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Joe Toussaint (1) and Patrick McCaffery, right, pose for a photo after a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) signs a basketball for a young fan after a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) signs a basketball for a young fan after a NCAA college men's basketball game against Kennesaw State, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

    1. Gonzaga (13-1) [63], 1,621
    2. Duke (11-1) [1], 1,516
    3. Kansas (10-2), 1,497
    4. Oregon (11-2), 1,361
    5. Ohio State (11-2), 1,277
    6. Baylor (9-1), 1,267
    7. Louisville (11-2), 1,196
    8. Auburn (12-0), 1,159
    9. Memphis (11-1), 1,055
    10. Villanova (9-2), 970
    11. Butler (12-1), 883
    12. Michigan (10-3), 880
    13. San Diego State (13-0), 780
    14. Michigan State (10-3), 747
    15. Maryland (11-2), 720
    16. West Virginia (11-1), 719
    17. Kentucky (9-3), 674
    18. Florida State (11-2), 531
    19. Virginia (10-2), 506
    20. Dayton (10-2), 483
    21. Penn State (11-2), 312
    22. Texas Tech (9-3), 175
    23. Iowa (10-3), 137
    24. Wichita State (11-1), 135
    25. Arizona (10-3), 113

    Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary's 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1

