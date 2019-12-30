CLOSE

The week of Christmas generally doesn't offer too much moving and shaking in the college basketball polls. It's the deep breath before the full conference plunge.

But Iowa will be looking at a number next to its name in both major sets of rankings in the first breaths of 2020.

Iowa (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten Conference) clambered up two spots in The Associated Press' rankings to 23rd on the heels of Sunday's 93-51 pasting of Kennesaw State on Sunday. The Hawkeyes had entered the AP rankings at No. 25 last week. (Editor's note: The Register's Chad Leistikow is a voter in the AP poll and had Iowa ranked 19th.)

Fran McCaffery's bunch is now inside the top 25 of the USA TODAY Coaches' Poll as well for the first time this season, coming in at No. 25 in Monday's latest ranking. The Des Moines Register uses the coaches' poll as its primary rankings indicator.

Gonzaga retains the top spot in the coaches' poll, with Ohio State dropping to fifth from second after its loss Sunday to now-No. 17 West Virginia.

The Hawkeyes move to their uninterrupted Big Ten slate with a stern test at No. 21 Penn State (11-2, 1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Northern Iowa (11-1) remains in the receiving votes category, in what would be the 29th spot in the coaches' poll and in 30th among the AP ballots.

USA TODAY COACHES' POLL

Gonzaga (13-1) [30 first-place votes], 798 points Duke (11-1) [1], 753 Kansas (10-2) [1], 730 Baylor (9-1), 639 Ohio State (11-2), 621 Oregon (11-2), 619 Auburn (12-0), 578 Louisville (11-2), 570 Villanova (9-2), 507 Butler (12-1), 489 Memphis (11-1), 461 San Diego State (13-0), 382 Michigan (10-3), 357 Kentucky (9-3), 348 Maryland (11-2), 341 Michigan State (10-2), 316 West Virginia (11-1), 311 Dayton (10-2), 291 Virginia (10-2), 280 Florida State (11-2), 244 Penn State (11-2), 244 Texas Tech (9-3), 112) Wichita State (11-1), 82 Arizona (10-3), 74 Iowa (10-3), 62

Dropped out: No. 20 Washington.

Others receiving votes: Washington 38; Utah St. 38; Xavier 34; Northern Iowa 28; Marquette 27; Colorado 27; St. Mary's 21; Purdue 20; Creighton 15; DePaul 14; Arkansas 14; Seton Hall 13; North Carolina 7; Houston 6; VCU 3; Florida 3; Liberty 2.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

Gonzaga (13-1) [63], 1,621 Duke (11-1) [1], 1,516 Kansas (10-2), 1,497 Oregon (11-2), 1,361 Ohio State (11-2), 1,277 Baylor (9-1), 1,267 Louisville (11-2), 1,196 Auburn (12-0), 1,159 Memphis (11-1), 1,055 Villanova (9-2), 970 Butler (12-1), 883 Michigan (10-3), 880 San Diego State (13-0), 780 Michigan State (10-3), 747 Maryland (11-2), 720 West Virginia (11-1), 719 Kentucky (9-3), 674 Florida State (11-2), 531 Virginia (10-2), 506 Dayton (10-2), 483 Penn State (11-2), 312 Texas Tech (9-3), 175 Iowa (10-3), 137 Wichita State (11-1), 135 Arizona (10-3), 113

Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary's 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1