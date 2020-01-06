CLOSE

Iowa freshman guard CJ Fredrick hasn’t practiced and might not play in Tuesday’s 8 p.m. game at Nebraska with a foot injury that coach Fran McCaffery said doctors and trainers were still trying to figure out.

“I think we’ll know a lot more about that in the next day or so,” McCaffery said Monday when asked whether he was concerned that Fredrick’s injury could be a long-term issue. “Not sure yet. I’m not ducking the question. We’re looking at a variety of things on him. We want to make sure before we run him back out there that he’s ready to go. He clearly was not ready to go in the second half (against Penn State).”

CJ Fredrick is Iowa's third-leading scorer at 10.3 points per game and sat out the second half of an 89-86 loss against Penn State on Saturday. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports)

Fredrick was held out of the second half of Iowa’s 89-86 loss to now-No. 20 Penn State on Saturday in Philadelphia. Iowa’s third-leading scorer, at 10.3 points per game, went scoreless for the first time in his young college career. The team’s official Twitter account said it was an ankle injury, but McCaffery clarified Monday that it was not a sprained ankle — that it was something else.

Officially, Iowa listed Fredrick as questionable for Tuesday, which usually means a 50/50 chance to play. If he can’t go, Iowa (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten Conference) will be down to eight scholarship players.

McCaffery also addressed several other health-related issues that are cropping up, in addition to guard Jordan Bohannon (second hip surgery) and forward Jack Nunge (ACL) being out for the season.

Point guard Connor McCaffery was “feeling a little better” Monday after gutting through Saturday’s game with an illness. The coach said his oldest son was nauseous throughout Sunday and did not practice.

Freshman forward Patrick McCaffery still isn’t ready, and it doesn’t sound like he will be this year. McCaffery has played only two games this season, and if he plays after Tuesday’s game (the halfway point of the regular season), he would lose any chance to redshirt. McCaffery’s thyroid cancer has not returned, but the medication he takes makes it difficult to maintain consistent physical strength.

“We’re trying to figure out how to get his body right,” Fran McCaffery explained Monday. “He plays in practice some and meets with nutrition people and strength people. He’s seeing some doctors and so forth and trying to figure out how to stabilize his body, because that’s what’s been compromised, so he can maintain strength and stamina and feel better, essentially.”

It’s been a challenge, his father said, but noted that “I think he’ll be better for it next year.”

There was good news on forward Ryan Kriener, who banged his knee in the second half of Saturday’s loss: “He’s doing pretty well," Fran McCaffery said. "I was really concerned about him when I went onto the floor. He was hurting. He’s a tough kid.”