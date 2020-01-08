CLOSE

AMES, Ia. — Isaiah Moss isn’t playing as much as he used to during his time with the Iowa Hawkeyes. But now that he’s with the Kansas Jayhawks, Moss is still accomplishing what he set out to do when he searched for a new home

Win in a big way.

“It’s what I wanted to do for my last season ... win,” Moss said following Kansas’ 79-53 win over Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday. “So, that’s why I came here.”

Kansas guard Isaiah Moss (4) runs upcourt after shooting a three-point basket against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Photo: The Associated Press)

Kansas certainly had the track record of winning when Moss decided to transfer there. And so far, Moss is playing a key role for the nation's third-ranked team.

Moss arrived in Lawrence as a hot commodity.

Moss, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound redshirt senior from Illinois, spent four seasons with the Hawkeyes, redshirting his first season. He spent the next three as a starter, including last season when Moss started all 35 games for Iowa, averaging 9.2 points on 42.1 percent shooting from 3-point range. He averaged 11.1 points as a sophomore. He finished his career with the Hawkeyes racking up over 900 points.

Moss even tested the NBA Draft process after his sophomore season. While he still returned for his next season, Moss didn't finish his career with Iowa, opting to transfer following last season. Moss wouldn’t get into the details about exactly why he wanted to leave Iowa for his last season, saying that he talked it over with his parents and decided it was time to make a change.

“I don’t really know the answer to that question to be honest,” Moss said.

Moss originally planned to transfer to Arkansas but changed his mind and decided to head to Kansas where he’s joined a stacked Jayhawks team as a rotational player.

“Just the prestigious program and Hall of Fame coach (Bill Self),” Moss said. “It’s a winning program.”

Moss is now winning but he’s playing a bit less than he did with the Hawkeyes.

He entered Wednesday night’s game with Iowa averaging just 21.1 minutes per game while coming off the bench for the Jayhawks. During the blowout win over the Cyclones, Moss logged 16 minute and scored two points. It’s something he’s had to get used to.

But Moss is also providing what Kansas hoped he would — floor-spacing with his 40-percent 3-point shooting.

“It’s a different role, but I’ve just got to continue to keep working no matter what and we’ll see what happens," he said.

Moss hasn’t completely moved on from his time with the Hawkeyes. He said he still watches Iowa games whenever he can and tries to keep in contact with past teammates.

“It’s great,” he said. “It’s amazing what Luka (Garza) is doing. I’m super happy for him.”