CLOSE

One can say this much about the current Iowa basketball season: The Hawkeyes are nothing if not entertaining.

You can't really predict what you're going to get from Fran McCaffery's 11-5 bunch. Last week was a near-perfect example, with Iowa falling to lowly Nebrsaka (7-9) last Tuesday but turning around and crushing then-No. 14 Maryland at home three days later.

A depleted roster of eight scholarship players after C.J. Fredrick's foot injury leaves numerous question marks going forward. But for now, the Hawkeyes have seesawed back into the most recent USA TODAY Coaches' Poll top 25, released Monday.

Iowa, which is among a four-way tie for ninth in the Big Ten Conference at 2-3, bounced up to No. 24 in the poll from 27th. The Hawkeyes remain the first team outside the top 25 in the latest Associated Press poll.

This week provides another land-mine-and-gold-mine opportunity for Iowa. First comes another bottom-dweller road trip on another Tuesday, this time against Northwestern (6-9, 1-4) at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Then comes a rematch with No. 20 Michigan (also 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the league) at 8 p.m. Friday, this time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa lost to the Wolverines 103-91 Dec. 6 in Ann Arbor to open conference play.

Northern Iowa (14-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley) received 10 voters' points in each of the two major polls.

USA TODAY COACHES' POLL

Gonzaga (18-1), 775 points [16 first-place votes] Baylor (13-1), 764 [10] Duke (15-1), 757 [6] Auburn (15-0), 685 Butler (15-1), 660 San Diego State (17-0), 622 Kansas (12-3), 586 Oregon (14-3), 543 Florida State (14-2), 508 Louisville (13-3), 469 Dayton (14-2), 452 Kentucky (12-3), 449 West Virginia (13-2), 432 Michigan State (13-4), 391 Villanova (12-3), 356 Wichita State (15-1), 309 Maryland (13-3), 301 Seton Hall (12-4), 279 Ohio State (11-5), 137 Michigan (11-5), 131 Colorado (13-3), 120 Memphis (13-3), 73 Texas Tech (10-5), 72 Iowa (11-5), 60 Stanford (14-2), 59

Dropped out: No. 18 Virginia; No. 20 Penn St.; No. 24 Arizona.

Others receiving votes: Creighton 53; Virginia 51; Arkansas 44; Indiana 38; Arizona 37; Illinois 33; Penn St. 23; Louisiana State 22; Rutgers 19; Houston 18; Wisconsin 17; Purdue 15; Northern Iowa 10; Texas Christian 7; St. Mary's 6; Marquette 6; Xavier 4; New Mexico 3; Liberty 2; Yale 1; Providence 1.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

Gonzaga (18-1), 1,574 Baylor (13-1), 1,567 Duke (15-1), 1,529 Auburn (15-0), 1,359 Butler (15-1), 1,299 Kansas (12-3), 1,286 San Diego State (17-0), 1,266 Oregon (14-3), 1,163 Florida State (14-2), 1,093 Kentucky (12-3), 960 Louisville (13-3), 943 West Virginia (13-2), 911 Dayton (14-2), 842 Villanova (12-3), 822 Michigan State (13-4), 735 Wichita State (15-1), 629 Maryland (13-3), 616 Seton Hall (12-4), 496 Michigan State (11-5), 358 Colorado (13-3), 345 Ohio State (11-5), 270 Memphis (13-3), 232 Texas Tech (10-5), 111 Illinois (12-5), 109 Creighton (13-4), 97

Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, Northern Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon State 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, East Tennessee State 2, Saint Mary's 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, USC 1

Danny Lawhon works across the Register’s sports department, from editing, social media and sports wagering to bowls, brackets and data dives. Reach him at dlawhon@registermedia.com or follow @DannyLawhon on Twitter.