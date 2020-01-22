CLOSE
IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa has a center playing like an all-American.

It has a freshman point guard capable of providing a jolt of energy just when it's needed most.

They have three wing players each capable of providing crucial points when needed most.

And the Hawkeyes have a serious homecourt advantage at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where crowds are shrugging off winter storms in order to cheer them on.

Loudly.

Add it up, and it becomes an 85-80 victory over a physical Rutgers team that pushed Iowa to the brink Wednesday, but not over it.

Junior star Luka Garza turned in another amazing offensive performance with 28 points and 13 rebounds to lead a Hawkeye attack that was undaunted when facing the Big Ten Conference's best defense. For most of the game.

Iowa men's basketball photos: No. 19 Hawkeyes beat No. 25 Rutgers 85-80 ...
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) flexes after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza, right, drives to the basket against Rutgers' Myles Johnson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, reacts after drawing from Rutgers' Shaq Carter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) waits to be introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener points upwards following the performing of the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick (5) shoots a 3-point basket as Rutgers' Jacob Young (42) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as Rutgers' Myles Johnson (15) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) battles for a rebound against Rutgers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) waves towards the Rutgers bench after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener drives to the basket against Rutgers' Myles Johnson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells at an official after the end of the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery walks off the court after getting called for a technical foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a basket after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) drives to the basket as Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr., left, and Jacob Young defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a 3-point basket as Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. (24) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) settles in on defense with teammates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) battles for a loose ball before tossing it to Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) for an assist during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, right drives to the basket against Rutugers' Shaq Carter, left, and Jacob Young (42) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans sitting court side protest a call after Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. fell into them during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Connor McCaffery, Bakari Evelyn, Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick huddle up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a 3-point basket as Rutgers' Akwasi Yeboah, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) celebrates after a teammates' 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell draws up a final play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw, right, talks with Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guards CJ Fredrick, left, and Joe Toussaint (1) settle in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) and Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp defend as Rutgers' Montez Mathis drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up in a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery stands on the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery looks on while wearing sneakers during "Coaches vs. Cancer" week during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa students wave cardboard cutouts as Rutgers' Geo Baker (0) shoots free throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guards CJ Fredrick (5) and Connor McCaffery (30) pump up the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) passes out of triple coverage from Rutgers' Akwasi Yeboah (1) Ron Harper Jr., second from left, and Geo Baker during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound down against Rutgers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) high-fives fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, left, celebrates with teammate CJ Fredrick (5) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) high-fives a fan sitting court side during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Rookie Joe Toussaint, coming off three games in which he totaled just six points and eight turnovers, turned up the intensity from baseline to baseline, adding 14 points and a team-high four assists, including one while sprawled on the floor at halfcourt.

    And a raucous crowd loved every minute of it — except for the officiating — to help Iowa win its fourth consecutive game.

    Toussaint's layup gave Iowa a 69-59 lead with 10:25 remaining. And then the Hawkeyes went into a deep freeze, not scoring a field goal for the next 8 minutes. Rutgers took advantage to grab a 77-76 lead.

    That's when freshman guard CJ Fredrick drove for a layup. Sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp followed with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Sophomore guard Connor McCaffery made all four of his free throws down the stretch to ice the victory.

    This was the first meeting between Iowa and Rutgers when both teams were ranked, and the game was intense from the outset.

    Both teams were on target from the 3-point arc. Both made tough shots in the paint.

    The No. 19 Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten Conference) took a six-point lead 8 minutes into the game, but then started to commit costly turnovers. There were eight in all in the first half and the No. 25 Scarlet Knights (14-5, 5-3) turned them into 17 points to build a 35-28 lead.

    Toussaint then scored five consecutive points, including a 3-pointer from right in front of the Rutgers bench. Toussaint turned to wave to the Scarlet Knights after that. He is 5-for-23 from the 3-point arc this season. But Toussaint has shown that he has a short memory. He was in attack mode throughout the night.

    The half ended in controversy as the Hawkeyes, with three fouls to give, tried to commit one on Rutgers’ final possession. Ryan Kriener put both hands on a Rutgers player but the officials called few fouls in the opening half, and opted not to on this occasion again.

    Instead, Ron Harper Jr. got an uncontested layup with 2 seconds left and Rutgers had a 43-38 lead at intermission. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was so livid that he went to each official in turn demanding an explanation. Finally, just as he was walking off the court, he was called for a technical foul.

    It was the most first-half points scored by Rutgers in any Big Ten game this season. And the point total increased before any time expired in second half when Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell made one of the two technical foul shots.

    The officials called the game much tighter in the second half. Iowa made 17 of 21 free throws to help put the game away.

    Rutgers also went cold from the 3-point arc, missing nine of its 10 second-half attempts.

    Iowa next hosts Wisconsin on Monday.

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

