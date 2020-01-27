CLOSE Hawkeyes center Luka Garza explains what he thinks it'll take for Iowa to stay relevant in the Big Ten title race. Hawk Central

The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to rise in the weekly national polls.

Buoyed by its four-game win streak in Big Ten play, the Iowa men's basketball team checked in at No. 18 in the latest Coaches' Poll, released late Monday morning. Iowa was ranked 19th last week.

Iowa also rose one spot in the Associated Press poll released late Monday morning, to No. 19.

The Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 85-80 in their lone action last week.

Iowa hosts Wisconsin tonight at 7:30 and travels to No. 15 Maryland later this week, as the Hawkeyes look to keep pace near the top of the Big Ten standings.

Hawk Central uses the Coaches' Poll as its primary rankings for teams.