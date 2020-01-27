CLOSE

Hawkeyes center Luka Garza explains what he thinks it'll take for Iowa to stay relevant in the Big Ten title race. Hawk Central

The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to rise in the weekly national polls. 

Buoyed by its four-game win streak in Big Ten play, the Iowa men's basketball team checked in at No. 18 in the latest Coaches' Poll, released late Monday morning. Iowa was ranked 19th last week. 

Iowa also rose one spot in the Associated Press poll released late Monday morning, to No. 19. 

The Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 85-80 in their lone action last week. 

Iowa hosts Wisconsin tonight at 7:30 and travels to No. 15 Maryland later this week, as the Hawkeyes look to keep pace near the top of the Big Ten standings. 

Iowa men's basketball photos: No. 19 Hawkeyes beat No. 25 Rutgers 85-80 ...
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) flexes after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) flexes after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza, right, drives to the basket against Rutgers' Myles Johnson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza, right, drives to the basket against Rutgers' Myles Johnson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, reacts after drawing from Rutgers' Shaq Carter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, reacts after drawing from Rutgers' Shaq Carter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) waits to be introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) waits to be introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener points upwards following the performing of the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener points upwards following the performing of the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick (5) shoots a 3-point basket as Rutgers' Jacob Young (42) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick (5) shoots a 3-point basket as Rutgers' Jacob Young (42) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as Rutgers' Myles Johnson (15) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as Rutgers' Myles Johnson (15) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) battles for a rebound against Rutgers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) battles for a rebound against Rutgers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) waves towards the Rutgers bench after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) waves towards the Rutgers bench after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener drives to the basket against Rutgers' Myles Johnson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener drives to the basket against Rutgers' Myles Johnson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells at an official after the end of the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells at an official after the end of the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery walks off the court after getting called for a technical foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery walks off the court after getting called for a technical foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a basket after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a basket after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) drives to the basket as Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr., left, and Jacob Young defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) drives to the basket as Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr., left, and Jacob Young defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a 3-point basket as Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. (24) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a 3-point basket as Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. (24) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) settles in on defense with teammates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) settles in on defense with teammates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) battles for a loose ball before tossing it to Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) for an assist during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) battles for a loose ball before tossing it to Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) for an assist during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, right drives to the basket against Rutugers' Shaq Carter, left, and Jacob Young (42) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, right drives to the basket against Rutugers' Shaq Carter, left, and Jacob Young (42) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans sitting court side protest a call after Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. fell into them during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans sitting court side protest a call after Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. fell into them during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa players, from left, Connor McCaffery, Bakari Evelyn, Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick huddle up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Connor McCaffery, Bakari Evelyn, Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick huddle up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a 3-point basket as Rutgers' Akwasi Yeboah, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a 3-point basket as Rutgers' Akwasi Yeboah, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) celebrates after a teammates' 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) celebrates after a teammates' 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell draws up a final play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell draws up a final play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw, right, talks with Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw, right, talks with Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guards CJ Fredrick, left, and Joe Toussaint (1) settle in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guards CJ Fredrick, left, and Joe Toussaint (1) settle in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) and Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp defend as Rutgers' Montez Mathis drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) and Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp defend as Rutgers' Montez Mathis drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up in a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up in a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery stands on the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery stands on the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery looks on while wearing sneakers during "Coaches vs. Cancer" week during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery looks on while wearing sneakers during "Coaches vs. Cancer" week during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa students wave cardboard cutouts as Rutgers' Geo Baker (0) shoots free throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa students wave cardboard cutouts as Rutgers' Geo Baker (0) shoots free throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guards CJ Fredrick (5) and Connor McCaffery (30) pump up the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guards CJ Fredrick (5) and Connor McCaffery (30) pump up the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) passes out of triple coverage from Rutgers' Akwasi Yeboah (1) Ron Harper Jr., second from left, and Geo Baker during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) passes out of triple coverage from Rutgers' Akwasi Yeboah (1) Ron Harper Jr., second from left, and Geo Baker during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound down against Rutgers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound down against Rutgers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) high-fives fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) high-fives fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, left, celebrates with teammate CJ Fredrick (5) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, left, celebrates with teammate CJ Fredrick (5) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) high-fives a fan sitting court side during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) high-fives a fan sitting court side during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Hawk Central uses the Coaches' Poll as its primary rankings for teams. 