MADISON – The Big Ten announced Wednesday that Wisconsin junior guard Brad Davison has been suspended one game for the Flagrant 1 foul he committed in UW’s loss at Iowa.

Davison will miss UW’s game Saturday against visiting Michigan State.

“We expect all of our student-athletes to compete and play hard,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a release. “However, they must always do so in a civil manner that is consistent with the rules of the game and in the spirit of good sportsmanship.

“We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play, especially when a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established.”

Davison was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul with 32 seconds left in UW’s 68-62 loss.

Joe Wieskamp scored on a drive to give Iowa a 62-59 lead. During a subsequent timeout, the officials determined Davison committed a flagrant foul when he wrapped his left arm around the leg of Connor McCaffery, who set a screen on the play.

Davison appeared to hit McCaffery in or near the groin area.

The foul gave Iowa two free throws and the ball with a three-point lead.

"I’m not sure how it was a flagrant foul," Davison said. "I’ve just got to find a better way to get around the screen."

Gard and the players learned as they broke the huddle that the Hawkeyes were being awarded two free throws and the ball.

"It was literally right before we came out," Trice said. "They told us there was a flagrant call on Brad and we were super confused on what it was about."

McCaffery hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 63-59 lead and Luka Garza hit 1 of 2 after he was fouled with 30 seconds left. Aleem Ford's shot was blocked and McCaffery hit two more free throws for a 66-59 lead with 14 seconds left.

The notation of Davison’s previously established pattern of behavior presumably refers to a flagrant foul he was assessed as a sophomore in a 74-69 overtime loss at Marquette.

In that game, Davison was assessed a foul after his left hand hit Joey Hauser, who was setting a screen, in the groin area.

“I tried to get around as fast as I could to keep up with Markus (Howard),” Davison said. “It’s bad that it looks that way. I was just trying to get over a screen and sometimes things happen.”