CLOSE

Garza hadn't been in foul trouble since a Nov. 29 loss to San Diego State. Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Luka Garza pushed himself so hard last summer that no one can push him around this winter.

A trip to Bosnia wasn’t about admiring the Alps and visiting family. It involved renting out a gym, working out three times each day, getting into a defensive stance with a brick in each hand and sliding back and forth through the lane until he sometimes vomited.

In August, it was 10 days in Vallejo, California, which offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Garza was in the gym three times a day there, working out with his grandfather and his father, expanding his offensive repertoire.

Garza has become one of the surprise stories of the college basketball season, the often-bloodied face of an Iowa team that is ranked 18th nationally and starting to become locally beloved. The work he put in last summer has paid off to the tune of 23 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. 

Garza is the leading candidate for Big Ten player of the year and is in the conversation for national player of the year with a month left in the regular season. 

And the 6-foot-11 junior center may be the only one who saw this transformation coming.

“He’s in one of those zones right now where he can’t be defended. He’s really unstoppable,” said former Iowa center and current Big Ten Network analyst Jess Settles.

“You keep thinking that there’s going to be this falloff, and it’s just not happening. It’s surprising when he doesn’t get 25 points in a game, and that’s pretty unprecedented.”

Next up for Iowa (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten Conference) is a soldout home game at noon CST Sunday against No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2).

Garza, a native of Washington, D.C., has gotten by because of his inner drive. It’s how he earned 26 starts as a freshman, when he averaged 12.1 points per game. It’s what enabled him to play a full sophomore season, averaging 13.1 points, despite having a 9-pound cyst pulled from his abdomen a month before practices began.

But how he’s putting up the numbers he is this year is mystifying those who follow basketball the closest.

“He’s a lot more mobile than I gave him credit for,” ESPN’s Jay Bilas said. “He’s a star, and right now, along with maybe (Dayton’s) Obi Toppin and (Seton Hall’s) Myles Powell, he’s the player of the year. Because they’re the only ones who have done it every game.”

Garza credits those arduous offseason workouts for much of what he’s doing. In Sarajevo, in his mother Sejla’s homeland, he worked with his uncle and cousin, Teoman and Denis Alibegovic. Garza’s father, Frank, a former college player at Idaho, designed the two-hour training sessions, one in the morning and one in the evening, with 90 minutes of weightlifting in the afternoon.

It was the first time Garza had ventured to Europe to work on his game. Frank said the mornings were devoted to offense, from 3-point shooting to post moves. The evenings were spent on defense and rebounding. That’s where the bricks would come into play. Or Garza would take a punching bag off its hook and press it to his midsection, bending his legs and sliding back and forth as fast as he could for 90 seconds.

“If you weren’t throwing up, you weren’t working hard enough,” Frank Garza said. “You have to go to depths of conditioning. You have to teach your body to go beyond.”

In Vallejo, where Luka’s grandfather James Halm is an assistant basketball coach at California State-Maritime, there was a similar regimen. The head coach at Cal Maritime, Brendan Rooney, even studied film of Garza from past seasons and offered specialty training, with an emphasis on getting the 260-pound Hawkeye to open his hips better on defense.

“I got stronger. Being able to hold people down low and pin people and get deep post position,” Garza said. “Being able to have a low base and to hold that low base. Because I think last year I’d make similar moves but I’d get knocked off my spot a couple of times. I wouldn’t be able to finish.”

______________________________________________________________________

“He was always the most enthusiastic person in any space. He finds the positive in everything and he just had this energy and spirit to him that lifted everyone else up.”

— Lynn Levinson, Garza’s high school adviser

______________________________________________________________________

Garza grew up surrounded by basketball excellence.

His mother played professionally in Europe. Halm was a 6-8 post player at Hawaii before beginning a coaching career that is approaching its fifth decade. Teoman Alibegovic was a 6-9 center who averaged 18.1 points per game in his final season at Oregon State in 1990-91 before a 13-year pro career in Europe. Teoman’s oldest two sons, Mirza and Amar, are on pro teams in Italy. Denis is hoping to play college ball in America.

“He didn’t have a chance to be whiny in that house,” Teoman Alibegovic said of his nephew. “He understood there is no success without sacrifice. He knew from the get-go, when he was a little clumsy growing up, that he had to overcome that with stubbornness. He would never give up.”

When it came time to choose a high school in the D.C. area, Garza eschewed the traditional sports powers and landed on Maret, a private K-12 institution with small class sizes and a mission of preparing students for college. Garza wanted to challenge himself academically. It was not an easy path.

“In the beginning, he struggled,” said Lynn Levinson, who taught Garza ninth-grade history and was his academic adviser for 10th through 12th grade. “But just as he does on the basketball court, he committed himself so wholeheartedly to developing his skills, just strengthening his contributions in class, working on his writing and his presentations. He met with me all the time and he just was really desperate to succeed as a student here.”

Garza was getting C’s and D’s as a freshman. By his junior and senior year, it was mostly A’s with a few B’s, Levinson recalled.

Marjo Talbott, the head of Maret School, said Garza asked to meet with her after his sophomore year about the dynamics of the basketball team for which he starred.

His concern?

“To ensure that the culture of the team was about sportsmanship and really providing opportunities for each student to grow. It was impressive,” Talbott said.

“He’s an authentic person and there’s no guile with him. It’s what you see is what you get.”

Garza visits Maret whenever he’s back home, Levinson said. Everyone at the school has been following his basketball success avidly this season.

Levinson still recalls the speech Garza made at the Senior Dinner for his class of 80 students. Everyone expected that the jock would talk about basketball.

“He got up there and he talked about how the teachers believed in him here, how much he grew academically, how he is so intellectually curious and prospering because of his time at Maret,” Levinson said. “He focused exclusively on academics, didn’t even mention sports.”

Garza said his time at Maret was formative. It showed him what hard work could lead to, and not just in sports.

“That place means a lot to me,” he said. “It was very dear to my heart and kind of the reason I am who I am today.”

______________________________________________________________________

“His energy level is what’s infectious. Because when the big fella’s sprinting and attacking the glass at both ends and making plays and doesn’t take a possession off — it seems like he never gets tired – that’s going to impact everybody else.”

— Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery

______________________________________________________________________

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery saw Garza play for the first time in his sophomore year at Maret. The Hawkeyes became the first major-conference college team to offer him a scholarship. That meant something to Garza, who chose Iowa and stuck with that commitment even when other big schools started paying attention.

Garza was a solid Big Ten Conference player from the beginning.

He was honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore and viewed as an important building block entering his junior year for a Hawkeye team suddenly without power forward Tyler Cook (who left a year early to pursue a pro career), shooting guard Isaiah Moss (who transferred to Kansas) and point guard Jordan Bohannon (out for most the season after hip surgery).

But Hawkeye teammates noticed Garza’s desire to be much more than that.

“His leadership is probably the main thing that stands out to me,” said sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp, who was named preseason all-Big Ten. “He kind of took that role on at the end of last spring and the summer … keeping everyone calm out there.”

Entering the season, expectations were low for the Hawkeyes, who were picked to finish eighth in the Big Ten in a media poll. Garza was aiming much higher. He came back leaner and stronger and with a new arsenal of moves.

No one covers the Hawkeyes like Hawk Central, the Register and the Press-Citizen. Subscribe today so you don't miss a moment.​​​​​​​

Garza was a 31.4% shooter from the 3-point arc in his first two seasons. He’s at 37.3% now, despite the distance of that shot increasing from 20 feet, 9 inches to 22-1 ¾.

Garza, who is shooting 54.6% overall from the floor, can face up opponents and score. His uncle helped him develop a running hook shot. Frank Garza said his son has moves that he hasn’t even shown yet, waiting for the right moment to throw them at unsuspecting defenders.

“He plays harder than any post player that he goes up against. He’s stronger than any post player that goes up against, and he’s much more skilled than any post player that he goes up against,” Settles said of Garza.

“What’s really taken him to the next level is his ability to face people up and also shoot the 3. So not only does he have all the moves around the basket, he’s hitting four or five jump shots a game now. And that’s just devastating if you’re a ‘5’ man who’s just worried about handling him on the post, rebounding, and then you’ve got to step out with him and he’s hitting shots like that. It really messes with your psyche when you’re a post player.”

Frank Garza is one observer who is not surprised by the player his son has become. He said this all would have been possible last season if Luka hadn’t had September surgery to remove the cyst and a sprained ankle in December.

Garza did have a stretch of seven Big Ten games in which he averaged 19.7 points last winter. He got buzz for that. Then in his next four games, he scored a total of 16 points.

“I can’t let that stuff get to me,” Garza said this season after he started getting national acclaim. “One of my focuses going into the offseason was to be mentally ready.”

______________________________________________________________________

“He knows he’s going to get double-teamed. He’s very poised when the double comes. They’re getting him on the move more often. What he does is dribble out and pass out of it. He’s not stunned by a double-team. He processes it. It demonstrates his maturity that when the double comes, he makes the right play.”

— ESPN analyst Jay Bilas

______________________________________________________________________

Garza has scored in double digits in all but one game this season. That was a nine-point effort in a loss to San Diego State.

He has combined that reliability with durability, averaging 31 minutes per game, despite increasing defensive attention.

Against Texas Tech on Thanksgiving, Garza took a shot to his lip that left his face covered in blood. He got four stitches. He returned to score 21 points in a big Iowa win.

At Iowa State in December, Garza was hit so hard that one of his front teeth was displaced. That didn’t keep him out of that Hawkeye victory either.

Nebraska and Wisconsin are the Big Ten teams that have tried to muscle Garza the heaviest. They even threw triple-teams at him at times. In both games, Garza collected six offensive rebounds, determined to find ways to get shots up.

Michigan tried to beat Garza by beating on him. The Wolverines fouled him 11 times in a December victory at home in which Garza scored 44 points. In the rematch in Iowa City this month, Garza drew 12 fouls. He scored 33 points. Iowa won that time.

“He was robotic in the past,” Alibegovic said in a phone interview from his home in Italy, where he watches his nephew every chance he gets. “Take a look at his eyes. He is concentrating now. He doesn’t, even for a second, let the target out of his sight. He can have one guy, two guys, three guys hanging on him. They can be punching him in the face. He’ll keep looking at the bucket and first he’s going to score. Then he’s going to say, ‘Ow, it hurts.’ Look at how many soft players you have. Everybody cries to the ref. He doesn’t.”

Garza had 21 points and 13 rebounds in a Jan. 10 home win over Maryland, even though he woke up that day with a 101-degree fever after spending the previous day throwing up.

“When I have the ball, I don’t feel anybody can really guard me,” Garza said. “That’s just a confidence thing going into every game.”

______________________________________________________________________

"He plays very hard, and it's in his DNA. But the thing that I love about it is there's a certain joy that he plays with. You can just see it. And I imagine if you're there, you can kind of feel it. Luka loves the game and it just looks like it when I watch him play. To me, that's critical." 

— James Halm, Luka Garza's grandfather

______________________________________________________________________

With all the numbers Garza is putting up, you would think he’d be getting plenty of NBA attention.

He’s not.

Minnesota center Daniel Oturu and Maryland big man Jalen Smith are both considered first-round picks in the most recent mock draft at NBADraft.net. Garza’s name does not appear in either round. There are questions about how well his game will translate to that level, whether he’d be able to defend agile post players.

But Bilas, who has a respected eye for talent, believes Garza will make it to the league. 

“He’ll play in the NBA because he can shoot it and step away, and he’s got a big body and he can rebound,” Bilas said. “The NBA’s always looking for stars, but you can make a lot of money as a role player.”

Garza said he hasn’t given the NBA any thought. His focus is on winning a Big Ten championship and getting the Hawkeyes back to the NCAA Tournament, where they were bounced in the second round a year ago.

Frank Garza said the family’s goal is even higher, one that hints at what Luka’s NBA decision will be later this year.

“We came here to win a national championship,” Frank said. “It’s always been my belief, marrow deep, that we can bring a national championship home. We believe you can do it at Iowa. You can do it with Fran. I’m expecting we’re on that path.”

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket over Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile during the second half Friday. Garza finished with a career-high 30 points.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket over Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile during the second half Friday. Garza finished with a career-high 30 points. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, drives past Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, drives past Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket over Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket over Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza controls the ball as Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.
Iowa center Luka Garza controls the ball as Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday. Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, tries to steal the ball from DePaul forward Romeo Weems during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. DePaul won 93-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, tries to steal the ball from DePaul forward Romeo Weems during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. DePaul won 93-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
DePaul forward Paul Reed (4) drives to the basket over Iowa center Luka Garza during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. DePaul won 93-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DePaul forward Paul Reed (4) drives to the basket over Iowa center Luka Garza during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. DePaul won 93-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, drives to the basket against Paul Reed (4) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, drives to the basket against Paul Reed (4) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as DePaul's Romeo Weems, Charlie Moore (11), and Paul Reed (4) defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as DePaul's Romeo Weems, Charlie Moore (11), and Paul Reed (4) defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends DePaul's Paul Reed (4) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defends DePaul's Paul Reed (4) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players, from left, Ryan Kriener, Luka Garza, Connor McCaffery, and Joe Wieskamp sit on the bench in the second half during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Ryan Kriener, Luka Garza, Connor McCaffery, and Joe Wieskamp sit on the bench in the second half during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Nov 8, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket as SIU Edwardsville Cougars forward Lamar Wright (55) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 8, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket as SIU Edwardsville Cougars forward Lamar Wright (55) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) and SIU Edwardsville Cougars guard Cam Williams (24) battle for the ball during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) and SIU Edwardsville Cougars guard Cam Williams (24) battle for the ball during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars during the first half Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars during the first half Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
FILE - In this March 22, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Luka Garza (55) drives past Cincinnati's Keith Williams (2) in the second half during a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. Returning starters Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza headline a roster that is deep at every position. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
FILE - In this March 22, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Luka Garza (55) drives past Cincinnati's Keith Williams (2) in the second half during a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. Returning starters Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza headline a roster that is deep at every position. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) looks to pass during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) looks to pass during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) attempts a shot while Iowa forward Riley Till, left, and Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defend during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) attempts a shot while Iowa forward Riley Till, left, and Iowa center Luka Garza (55) defend during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound against Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound against Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Luka Garza poses for photos during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Luka Garza poses for photos during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza, left, blocks a shot from Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza, left, blocks a shot from Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams in the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. RICK OSENTOSKI, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tennessee's Grant Williams (2) shoots over Iowa's Luka Garza (55) In the second half during a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Tennessee's Grant Williams (2) shoots over Iowa's Luka Garza (55) In the second half during a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and forward Luka Garza (55) react to losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in overtime in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and forward Luka Garza (55) react to losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in overtime in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2) shoots over Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during the secod half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2) shoots over Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during the secod half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel
Fullscreen
Tennessee Volunteers guard Admiral Schofield (5) passes the ball surrounded by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) forward Luka Garza (55) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Admiral Schofield (5) passes the ball surrounded by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) forward Luka Garza (55) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) goes to the basket defended by Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) goes to the basket defended by Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball over Tennessee Volunteers forward Kyle Alexander (11) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball over Tennessee Volunteers forward Kyle Alexander (11) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and teammates celebrates after a first-round game against Cincinnati in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Iowa won 79-72. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and teammates celebrates after a first-round game against Cincinnati in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Iowa won 79-72. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza, right, speaks at a press conference on Saturday, March 23, 2019, before the Tennessee Volunteers and Iowa Hawkeyes compete against one another in the second round of the NCAA Tournament held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Iowa's Luka Garza, right, speaks at a press conference on Saturday, March 23, 2019, before the Tennessee Volunteers and Iowa Hawkeyes compete against one another in the second round of the NCAA Tournament held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel
Fullscreen
Cincinnati's Justin Jenifer (3) looks to pass around Iowa's Luka Garza (55) in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. Iowa won 79-72. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cincinnati's Justin Jenifer (3) looks to pass around Iowa's Luka Garza (55) in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. Iowa won 79-72. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza, right, celebrates with a teammate after Iowa defeated Cincinnati 79-72 during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Iowa's Luka Garza, right, celebrates with a teammate after Iowa defeated Cincinnati 79-72 during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Cincinnati's Rashawn Fredericks (10) shoots over Iowa's Luka Garza (55) in the first half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cincinnati's Rashawn Fredericks (10) shoots over Iowa's Luka Garza (55) in the first half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates the win of the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 79-72.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates the win of the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 79-72. Kareem Elgazzar
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) fight to keep control of the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) fight to keep control of the ball defended by Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) in the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) jumps to the basket in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) jumps to the basket in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) dunks the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) dunks the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) and guard Joe Wieskamp (10) battle for a loose ball during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) and guard Joe Wieskamp (10) battle for a loose ball during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) tries to control the ball against the defense of Nebraska's Tanner Borchardt, center, and Isaiah Roby, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) tries to control the ball against the defense of Nebraska's Tanner Borchardt, center, and Isaiah Roby, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) is defended by Nebraska's Tanner Borchardt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) is defended by Nebraska's Tanner Borchardt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza tries to control the ball against the defense of Nebraska's Tanner Borchardt (center) and Isaiah Roby during the first half Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena..
Iowa's Luka Garza tries to control the ball against the defense of Nebraska's Tanner Borchardt (center) and Isaiah Roby during the first half Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Mar 2, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 2, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Kyle Young, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Kyle Young, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sophomore Luka Garza looks to score in the first half of Iowa's game Tuesday night at Ohio State.
Sophomore Luka Garza looks to score in the first half of Iowa's game Tuesday night at Ohio State. Paul Vernon, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) looks to pass while Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) looks to pass while Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is embraced by Luka Garza (55) while Connor McCaffery (30) and Tyler Cook, second from right, celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is embraced by Luka Garza (55) while Connor McCaffery (30) and Tyler Cook, second from right, celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is embraced by Luka Garza (55) while Connor McCaffery (30) and Tyler Cook, second from right, celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is embraced by Luka Garza (55) while Connor McCaffery (30) and Tyler Cook, second from right, celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, gets embraced by Luka Garza while Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, gets embraced by Luka Garza while Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Feb 22, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) controls the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 22, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) controls the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) high-fives Iowa guard Maishe Dailey while being introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) high-fives Iowa guard Maishe Dailey while being introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a ball for a put-back while Maryland forward Jalen Smith, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a ball for a put-back while Maryland forward Jalen Smith, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shouts at Rutgers center Myles Johnson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shouts at Rutgers center Myles Johnson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Montez Mathis (23) goes to the basket against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Montez Mathis (23) goes to the basket against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Indiana guard Romeo Langford (0) shoots over Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Iowa won 77-72. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indiana guard Romeo Langford (0) shoots over Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Iowa won 77-72. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) shoots between Iowa defenders Nicholas Baer (51) and Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday. Iowa won 77-72.
Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) shoots between Iowa defenders Nicholas Baer (51) and Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday. Iowa won 77-72. AJ Mast, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) is fouled by Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) is fouled by Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, fights for a loose ball with Michigan's Colin Castleton, left, and Eli Brooks, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 74-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, fights for a loose ball with Michigan's Colin Castleton, left, and Eli Brooks, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 74-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) dunks over Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 74-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) dunks over Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 74-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates with Iowa guard Austin Ash, left, and Tyler Cook, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates with Iowa guard Austin Ash, left, and Tyler Cook, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball as Minnesota Gophers forward Jordan Murphy (3) defends during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball as Minnesota Gophers forward Jordan Murphy (3) defends during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Minnesota Gophers forward Jordan Murphy (3) fouls Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Gophers forward Jordan Murphy (3) fouls Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends Minnesota Gophers guard Amir Coffey (5) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends Minnesota Gophers guard Amir Coffey (5) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 27, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Amir Coffey (5) shoots the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Amir Coffey (5) shoots the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) defends Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) defends Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends Michigan State guard Cassius Winston on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends Michigan State guard Cassius Winston on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, right, drives to the basket over Iowa's Luka Garza, left, and Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, right, drives to the basket over Iowa's Luka Garza, left, and Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Tyler Cook (25) defend the shot by Michigan State Spartans guard Cassius Winston (5) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Tyler Cook (25) defend the shot by Michigan State Spartans guard Cassius Winston (5) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, laughs with guard Austin Ash, center, as they walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, laughs with guard Austin Ash, center, as they walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) makes a bakset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) makes a bakset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) goes to high-five Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) after making a pair of free-throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) goes to high-five Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) after making a pair of free-throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) looks to shoot during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) looks to shoot during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the hoop past Illinois' Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the hoop past Illinois' Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) dribbles the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) dribbles the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, rips down a rebound during the first half against Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, rips down a rebound during the first half against Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) and forward Luka Garza (55) react in the final seconds of the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) and forward Luka Garza (55) react in the final seconds of the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa defeated Penn State 89-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, left, pokes the ball away from Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City.
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, left, pokes the ball away from Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City. Matthew Putney, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson tries to score as Iowa center Luka Garza defends during the first half of the Hawkeyes' victory Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson tries to score as Iowa center Luka Garza defends during the first half of the Hawkeyes' victory Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Matthew Putney, AP
Fullscreen
Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines, right, looks to pass against Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, and guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines, right, looks to pass against Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, and guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Northwestern forward Vic Law, right, battles for a loose ball against center Barret Benson, left, and Iowa forward Luka Garza during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern forward Vic Law, right, battles for a loose ball against center Barret Benson, left, and Iowa forward Luka Garza during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza, right, battles for a rebound against forward Nicholas Baer, left, and Northwestern guard Ryan Greer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won 73-63. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Iowa forward Luka Garza, right, battles for a rebound against forward Nicholas Baer, left, and Northwestern guard Ryan Greer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won 73-63. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) gets a rebound during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) gets a rebound during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Injured Iowa players Cordell Pemsl, left, and Luka Garza sit on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Savannah State, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Injured Iowa players Cordell Pemsl, left, and Luka Garza sit on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Savannah State, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore forward Luka Garza (55) clambors for a shot in traffic in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Iowa sophomore forward Luka Garza (55) clambors for a shot in traffic in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore forward Luka Garza (55) scoops up the ball on the run in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Iowa sophomore forward Luka Garza (55) scoops up the ball on the run in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket ahead of Western Carolina forward Carlos Dotson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket ahead of Western Carolina forward Carlos Dotson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore forward Luka Garza (55) drives against Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Iowa sophomore forward Luka Garza (55) drives against Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Western Carolina sophomore guard Matt Halvorsen (2) grabs at Iowa sophomore forward Luka Garza (55) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Western Carolina sophomore guard Matt Halvorsen (2) grabs at Iowa sophomore forward Luka Garza (55) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) tries to get a shot off around UNI's JustinÊDahl (15) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) tries to get a shot off around UNI's JustinÊDahl (15) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) gets a rebound during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) gets a rebound during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a basket during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Cassius Winston (5) has his shot blocked by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Cassius Winston (5) has his shot blocked by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Joshua Langford, left, gets tangled up with Iowa's Luka Garza during the second half on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Michigan State beat Iowa 90-68.
Michigan State's Joshua Langford, left, gets tangled up with Iowa's Luka Garza during the second half on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Michigan State beat Iowa 90-68. Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins rebounds against Iowa forward Luka Garza during first half action Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins rebounds against Iowa forward Luka Garza during first half action Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots over Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots over Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston, center, shoots as Iowa's Tyler Cook, left, and Luka Garza defend during the first half on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston, center, shoots as Iowa's Tyler Cook, left, and Luka Garza defend during the first half on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) head to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) head to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) gets defended by Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) gets defended by Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ drives past Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ORG XMIT: IACN109
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ drives past Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ORG XMIT: IACN109 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ drives past Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ drives past Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Nick Ward, left, pulls down a rebound against Iowa's Luka Garza during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 90-68. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State's Nick Ward, left, pulls down a rebound against Iowa's Luka Garza during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 90-68. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots over Alabama State forward Fausto Pichardo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots over Alabama State forward Fausto Pichardo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a layup during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a layup during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots over Connecticut forward Eric Cobb (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots over Connecticut forward Eric Cobb (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a layup during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a layup during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot while being covered by Green Bay forward Manny Patterson (15) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot while being covered by Green Bay forward Manny Patterson (15) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) goes to the rim past Green Bay's JayGuan McCloud (11) and Josh McNair (12) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) goes to the rim past Green Bay's JayGuan McCloud (11) and Josh McNair (12) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) goes to the hoop during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) goes to the hoop during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) scores with a dunk against Illinois Fighting Illini during second half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) scores with a dunk against Illinois Fighting Illini during second half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Leron Black (12) battle for a rebound during first half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Leron Black (12) battle for a rebound during first half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza fights his way to the basket during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Iowa's Luka Garza fights his way to the basket during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) reacts against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) reacts against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) grabs the rebound in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) grabs the rebound in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. drives to the basket past Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. drives to the basket past Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza celebrates a basket and foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Iowa's Luka Garza celebrates a basket and foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Iowa 82-58.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Iowa 82-58. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Isaiah Roby drives around Iowa's Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Nebraska won 98-84. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nebraska's Isaiah Roby drives around Iowa's Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Nebraska won 98-84. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jan 20, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Dakota Mathias (31) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Dakota Mathias (31) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 17, 2018; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Mamadou Doucoure (21) during first half at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 17, 2018; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Mamadou Doucoure (21) during first half at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) secures a rebound while being defended by Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Champaign, Illinois.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) secures a rebound while being defended by Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Champaign, Illinois. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 17, 2018; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Deshawn Freeman (33) battles Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) for a rebound during first half at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 17, 2018; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Deshawn Freeman (33) battles Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) for a rebound during first half at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 11, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots defended by Illinois Fighting Illini forward Leron Black (12) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 11, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) shoots defended by Illinois Fighting Illini forward Leron Black (12) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza puts up a shot against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday.
Iowa's Luka Garza puts up a shot against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Iowa's Luka Garza drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza draws a foul from Southern Utah's Ivan Madunic during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Iowa's Luka Garza draws a foul from Southern Utah's Ivan Madunic during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Luka Garza (55) reacts for a loose ball against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ahmed Hill (13) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum.
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Luka Garza (55) reacts for a loose ball against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ahmed Hill (13) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
Iowa's Luka Garza drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza takes a contested shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
Iowa's Luka Garza takes a contested shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Settles would like to see Garza return to Iowa and take a shot at becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. Roy Marble currently holds that mark with 2,116 points. Garza is already at 1,301.

    Iowa hasn’t had a consensus first-team all-American since Chuck Darling in 1952. Garza is in line to be the next.

    Settles called Garza the most impactful Hawkeye since Andre Woolridge in 1997. Before he’s done, Garza could have an argument as the best ever.

    “I always play with emotion. That’s what basketball does for me, is allow me to show who I am,” Garza said.

    “It doesn’t really matter who’s lined up in front of me. I’m just going to go as hard as I can. I play hard if I’m in the YMCA, if I’m in L.A. Fitness, as hard as I do in the Big Ten. I don’t really take any moment on the court for granted because you never know what’s going to be your last.”

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE