CLOSE Iowa center Luka Garza had 38 points but got little help from teammates in an 89-77 loss. Hawk Central

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Iowa's injury-plagued 2019-20 men's basketball season has taken another hit.

Freshman guard CJ Fredrick was helped off the court late in the first half of Iowa's game at Indiana with what appeared to be a painful injury to his right ankle. Fredrick could not put any weight on the leg as he was taken to the locker room.

Fredrick did not return to Thursday's game in Assembly Hall, and while Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he didn't know how his sharpshooting freshman would be out, he didn't seem optimistic.

“I think it’s too early to tell," McCaffery said. "It wasn’t a good one.”

There didn't appear to be any contact with Fredrick, as he crumpled to the floor along the sideline. He lost the ball and was immediately writhing in pain, grabbing his right ankle. Fredrick left the game with Iowa trailing, 40-27, and 5 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the first half.

CJ Fredrick is shown during a Jan. 30 game at Maryland. (Photo: Terrance Williams, AP)

Iowa never recovered in an 89-77 loss. It made only four 3-pointers, three by center Luka Garza.

“That was an emotional blow for a little bit, just because he’s been such a big part of our team," senior Ryan Kriener said. "He’s a locker-room guy. Big-time competitor. He does a lot for us.”

Fredrick had missed 2½ games in January with a stress reaction in his left foot. He is Iowa's third-leading scorer at 11.5 points per game and leads the Big Ten Conference in 3-point percentage (47.2%).

The Hawkeyes already have lost forward Jack Nunge (ACL), guard Jordan Bohannon (left hip surgery) and probably forward Patrick McCaffery for the season. They were already down to eight scholarship players Thursday, with forward Cordell Pemsl staying home for a one-game suspension.