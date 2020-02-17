CLOSE Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn on tuning out the crowd noise, making key free throws and helping his team get a big road victory. Hear more: Hawk Central

You're probably not overselling the significance of Sunday's Iowa basketball road win at Minnesota if you think it's ultimately the most important or gutsy win this team may put together this season.

Have there been better quality wins than the 58-55 slog up at Williams Arena? Of course.

Have there been more influential victories? Given the circumstances, maybe not.

Either way, that 11-0 run to close the afternoon did enough to keep the Hawkeyes treading water, both in the gauntlet that is the Big Ten Conference and in the spider web that is the national polling picture.

Iowa (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) found its way to 20th in both major polls released Monday. Fran McCaffery's squad is down three spots from 17th in the USA TODAY Coaches' Poll and up a slot from 21st in The Associated Press rankings. The AP volatility, especially, comes after a Saturday in which nine ranked teams lost.

If the conference season ended today, Iowa would be the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament. Yet the Hawkeyes are just two games clear of 10th-place Purdue.

All the while, the team is still in the conversation for a top-four NCAA Tournament seed or a possible backdoor into an Omaha site assignment if the cards fall right.

The Hawkeyes have just one game this week, a 6 p.m. Thursday home showdown with No. 24 Ohio State (17-8, 7-7).

USA TODAY COACHES' POLL

Baylor (23-1) [21 first-place votes], 788 points Gonzaga (26-1) [11], 772 Kansas (22-3), 723 San Diego State (26-0), 717 Dayton (23-2), 659 Duke (22-3), 652 Maryland (21-4), 601 Florida State (21-4), 524 Penn State (20-5), 503 Kentucky (20-5), 488 Louisville (21-5), 466 Auburn (22-3), 398 Villanova (19-6), 383 Seton Hall (18-7), 355 Creighton 20-6), 340 Oregon (20-6), 311 Colorado (20-6), 287 West Virginia (18-7), 279 Marquette (17-7), 171 Iowa (18-8), 168 Arizona (18-7), 132 Houston (20-6), 131 Butler (19-7), 124 Ohio State (17-8), 79 Michigan State (17-9), 76

Dropped out: No. 23 Illinois; No. 24 Texas Tech.

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 59; Brigham Young 56; Michigan 44; Illinois 24; Virginia 20; Louisiana State 16; Northern Iowa 10; Rhode Island 9; Southern Methodist 6; Oklahoma 6; St. Mary's 5; Florida 5; Rutgers 3; East Tennessee St. 3; Cincinnati 3; Stephen F. Austin 2; Wisconsin 1; Arizona State 1.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Baylor (23-1) [48], 1,559 Gonzaga (26-1) [14], 1,518 Kansas (22-3) [1], 1,434 San Diego State (26-0), 1,404 Dayton (23-2), 1,294 Duke (22-3), 1,285 Maryland (21-4), 1,194 Florida State (21-4), 1,088 Penn State (20-5), 1,024 Kentucky (20-5), 1,011 Louisville (21-5), 837 Villanova (19-6), 824 Auburn (22-3), 818 Oregon (20-6), 742 Creighton (20-6), 718 Seton Hall (18-7), 672 West Virginia (18-7), 552 Colorado (20-6), 501 Marquette (17-7), 404 Iowa (18-8), 254 Butler (19-7), 242 Houston (20-6), 237 BYU (21-7), 188 Arizona (18-7), 102 Ohio State (17-8), 95

Receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan State 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, Northern Iowa 9, Utah State 8, Rutgers 6, Florida 6, East Tennessee State 5, Saint Mary's 4, Tulsa 3, Richmond 3, SMU 2, New Mexico State 2, Wright State 1, Arizona State 1

