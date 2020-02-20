CLOSE

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl talks about the confidence he gained from a big performance against Minnesota. He wants that to be the norm. Listen: Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Ohio State never had the lead, or really had a chance Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa was simply too good at both ends of the court, controlling the game from the outset and cruising to a 12th consecutive home victory 85-76.

Hawkeye center Luka Garza led the way with 24 points, his 12th straight game eclipsing the 20-point mark.

But Iowa, playing a second consecutive game without starting shooting guard CJ Fredrick (ankle sprain), also got spirited moments from the two bench players that coach Fran McCaffery is comfortable using these days.

Senior guard Bakari Evelyn provided 15 points and a trio of 3-pointers, only the second time this season he's scored in double digits.

Iowa men's basketball vs. Ohio State photos: No. 20 Hawkeyes host No. 24...
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn, center, celebrates with teammates Connor McCaffery (30) and Luka Garza while settling in on defense after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) drives to the basket against Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson (34) and CJ Walker (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) flexes after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) reacts to a call with Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up with following introductions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a basket against Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson (34) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) celebrates with teammates Bakari Evelyn, Ryan Kriener, Joe Toussaint after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) drives to the basket against Ohio State's Andre Wesson (24) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket against Ohio State's Kyle Young (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a 3-point basket against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Connor McCaffery, center, settles in on defense with teammate Joe Toussaint, left, after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) passes to a teammate as Ohio State's Kyle Young, left, and Kaleb Wesson (34) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Connor McCaffery (30) walks down the court as Ohio State's Justin Ahrens (10) pulls off his warmups while he checks in during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket against Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. (4) and teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn, left, dribbles as Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) drives to the basket against Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) as Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) smiles towards the Ohio State bench after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Ohio State program assistant Andrew Dakich, fourth from left in suit, looks on from the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Dakich played in the 2017-18 season for the Buckeyes as a graduate transfer after playing at Michigan as an undergrad.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) gets a hand from teammates Iowa center Luka Garza (55) and Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) after taking a fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Connor McCaffery (30) gets a steal against Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr., right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a 3-point basket as Ohio State's Andre Wesson (24) and Kyle Young, right, defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery smiles during a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Nicolas Hobbs, Jack Nunge, CJ Fredrick and Jordan Bohannon sit on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
The shoes of Iowa Hawkeyes players are seen during a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) battles Ohio State's CJ Walker (13) for a tipped ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) yells as he comes off the rim after a dunk during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) reacts as he heads to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) talks with Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and assistant coach Kirk Speraw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) talks with Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells at players in a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn, right, celebrates with teammate Cordell Pemsl after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn (4) high-fives fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    And junior forward Cordell Pemsl made all four of his shots, adding a team-high eight rebounds, to give the Hawkeyes an emotional boost. His nine points were the most he's scored in a Big Ten Conference game this season.

    No. 20 Iowa (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) jumped on the Buckeyes early, building a 19-point lead 10 minutes into the game. All seven players contributed to the fast start.

    No. 24 Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) struggled to make shots from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on just 3 of 13 in the opening half. But the Buckeyes chiseled away at the deficit by converting in the paint and off of offensive rebounds.

    ► Leistikow: Fran Fade? Guess again. McCaffery's Iowa Hawkeyes have staying power this season.

    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp gave the Hawkeyes some needed breathing room by connecting on a 3-pointer on the team's final possession of the first half. Six of Iowa's seven players made at least one 3.

    The Hawkeyes led 46-35 at the half, behind 17 points from Garza and 62.1% shooting overall. Ohio State entered the game with the top scoring defense in the Big Ten at 61.4 points per game. The 46 points were the most the Buckeyes had allowed in any half since a Jan. 18 loss at Penn State.

    Iowa next plays at Michigan State on Tuesday.

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

