CJ Fredrick, there's no shortage of defenders hounding Joe Wieskamp these days. He fought through for 13 points against Ohio State on Thursday.

One big game resulted in one relatively big week for the Iowa men's basketball team, with an even bigger week set to come.

Last Thursday's start-to-finish, 85-76 handling of a ranked Ohio State squad was the only new evidence for Fran McCaffery's Hawkeyes, and the positive performance was enough to push Iowa to match its highest ranking of the season.

The Hawkeyes bumped up to 17th in Monday's USA TODAY Coaches' Poll, the third time Iowa (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) has been in that spot in the past four weeks.

With CJ Fredrick's health improving, they certainly could have their chance to crack that particular ceiling and move squarely into the top-four seed discussion in NCAA Tournament circles this week. Two more difficult tests await with teams in that 10-6 league logjam: first at No. 24 Michigan State (18-9 overall) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and then hosting No. 14 Penn State (20-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Iowa is up two spots to 18th in the latest Associated Press poll, also released Monday. Kansas, off its 64-61 win at previous No. 1 Baylor, has ascended to the top spot in both sets of rankings.

Maryland remains the lone Big Ten squad in the top 10 (eighth by the coaches, ninth by The AP).

USA TODAY COACHES' POLL

1. Kansas (24-3) [30 first-place votes], 798 points

2. Baylor (24-2) [2], 760

3. Dayton (25-2), 723

4. Gonzaga (27-2), 704

5. San Diego State (26-1), 631

6. Florida State (23-4), 597

7. Duke (23-4), 579

8. Maryland (22-5), 553

9. Kentucky (22-5), 543

10. Louisville (23-5), 531

11. Creighton (22-6), 462

12. Villanova (21-6), 449

13. Seton Hall (20-7), 423

14. Penn State (20-7), 318

15. Auburn (23-4), 316

16.Oregon (21-7), 276

17. Iowa (19-8), 264

18. BYU (23-7), 240

19. West Virginia (19-8), 194

20. Colorado (21-7), 155

21. Texas Tech (18-9), 153

22. Michigan (18-9), 139

23. Ohio State (18-9), 132

T24. Michigan State (18-9), 118

T24. Arizona (19-8), 118

Dropped out: No. 19 Marquette; No. 22 Houston; No. 23 Butler.

Others receiving votes: Houston 58; Butler 48; Arizona State 27; Illinois 25; Marquette 19; Virginia 13; Louisiana State 12; St. Mary's 7; East Tennessee St. 6; Wisconsin 3; Stephen F. Austin 3; Northern Iowa 3.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Kansas (24-3) [62], 1,598 Baylor (24-2) [2], 1,532 Gonzaga (27-2), 1,442 Dayton (25-2), 1,413 San Diego State (26-1), 1,287 Florida State (23-4), 1,247 Duke (23-4), 1,186 Kentucky (22-5), 1,130 Maryland (22-5), 1,124 Creighton (22-6), 986 Louisville (23-5), 966 Villanova (21-6), 928 Seton Hall (2-07), 842 Oregon (21-7), 653 Auburn (23-4), 643 Penn State (20-7), 618 BYU (23-7), 598 Iowa (19-8), 489 Michigan (18-9), 329 West Virginia (19-8), 313 Colorado (21-7), 291 Texas Tech (18-9), 226 Ohio State (18-9), 210 Michigan State (18-9), 160 Houston (21-7), 102

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1

