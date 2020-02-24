Minus CJ Fredrick, there's no shortage of defenders hounding Joe Wieskamp these days. He fought through for 13 points against Ohio State on Thursday. Hawk Central
One big game resulted in one relatively big week for the Iowa men's basketball team, with an even bigger week set to come.
Last Thursday's start-to-finish, 85-76 handling of a ranked Ohio State squad was the only new evidence for Fran McCaffery's Hawkeyes, and the positive performance was enough to push Iowa to match its highest ranking of the season.
The Hawkeyes bumped up to 17th in Monday's USA TODAY Coaches' Poll, the third time Iowa (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) has been in that spot in the past four weeks.
With CJ Fredrick's health improving, they certainly could have their chance to crack that particular ceiling and move squarely into the top-four seed discussion in NCAA Tournament circles this week. Two more difficult tests await with teams in that 10-6 league logjam: first at No. 24 Michigan State (18-9 overall) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and then hosting No. 14 Penn State (20-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Iowa is up two spots to 18th in the latest Associated Press poll, also released Monday. Kansas, off its 64-61 win at previous No. 1 Baylor, has ascended to the top spot in both sets of rankings.
Maryland remains the lone Big Ten squad in the top 10 (eighth by the coaches, ninth by The AP).
USA TODAY COACHES' POLL
- 1. Kansas (24-3) [30 first-place votes], 798 points
- 2. Baylor (24-2) [2], 760
- 3. Dayton (25-2), 723
- 4. Gonzaga (27-2), 704
- 5. San Diego State (26-1), 631
- 6. Florida State (23-4), 597
- 7. Duke (23-4), 579
- 8. Maryland (22-5), 553
- 9. Kentucky (22-5), 543
- 10. Louisville (23-5), 531
- 11. Creighton (22-6), 462
- 12. Villanova (21-6), 449
- 13. Seton Hall (20-7), 423
- 14. Penn State (20-7), 318
- 15. Auburn (23-4), 316
- 16.Oregon (21-7), 276
- 17. Iowa (19-8), 264
- 18. BYU (23-7), 240
- 19. West Virginia (19-8), 194
- 20. Colorado (21-7), 155
- 21. Texas Tech (18-9), 153
- 22. Michigan (18-9), 139
- 23. Ohio State (18-9), 132
- T24. Michigan State (18-9), 118
- T24. Arizona (19-8), 118
Dropped out: No. 19 Marquette; No. 22 Houston; No. 23 Butler.
Others receiving votes: Houston 58; Butler 48; Arizona State 27; Illinois 25; Marquette 19; Virginia 13; Louisiana State 12; St. Mary's 7; East Tennessee St. 6; Wisconsin 3; Stephen F. Austin 3; Northern Iowa 3.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
- Kansas (24-3) [62], 1,598
- Baylor (24-2) [2], 1,532
- Gonzaga (27-2), 1,442
- Dayton (25-2), 1,413
- San Diego State (26-1), 1,287
- Florida State (23-4), 1,247
- Duke (23-4), 1,186
- Kentucky (22-5), 1,130
- Maryland (22-5), 1,124
- Creighton (22-6), 986
- Louisville (23-5), 966
- Villanova (21-6), 928
- Seton Hall (2-07), 842
- Oregon (21-7), 653
- Auburn (23-4), 643
- Penn State (20-7), 618
- BYU (23-7), 598
- Iowa (19-8), 489
- Michigan (18-9), 329
- West Virginia (19-8), 313
- Colorado (21-7), 291
- Texas Tech (18-9), 226
- Ohio State (18-9), 210
- Michigan State (18-9), 160
- Houston (21-7), 102
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1
Danny Lawhon works across the Register’s sports department, from editing, social media and sports wagering to bowls, brackets and data dives. Reach him at dlawhon@registermedia.com or follow @DannyLawhon on Twitter.
