CLOSE

Iowa center Ryan Kriener says he never thought about transferring even when he wasn't playing a lot. Hear him explain why: Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The first word Ryan Kriener ever spoke was “ball.”

On his first birthday, Kriener’s uncle gave him a bag full of them.

A pattern was set in motion.

Kriener grew to be 6-foot-10. He never grew out of his love for basketball.

His family had a boat when he was growing up. There was a Tigerhawk logo on the side of it. There was never a question of where Kriener would play the sport he loved once he was old enough for college.

On Tuesday night, he will be honored before No. 18 Iowa (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten Conference) hosts Purdue (15-14, 8-10) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

Not that any friends or relatives of Kriener will be viewing on TV. There is a bus full of 56 people making the trip down to see him play his final Hawkeye home game in person.

“It takes a lot of hard work and a lot of heart,” Kriener said of getting to play four seasons for his favorite team. “I love it. I’ve loved every moment here.”

Three friends become Hawkeyes together

Kriener grew up in Spirit Lake and played in his first organized basketball game as a first-grader. His mother, Nancy, said he was recruited by a team of second-graders in search of someone tall.

It was an inauspicious debut. Kriener’s team had the basketball, but he chose to guard one of his own teammates.

“It was the cutest thing,” Nancy Kriener said.

“We were just laughing about that the other day. I said, ‘the last games (against Minnesota and Ohio State), you’ve pretty much held each team’s best big man 10 points under their average.’ He’s really come a long way.”

As a high school freshman, Kriener joined a Martin Brothers AAU team coached by Hank Huddleson. Jordan Bohannon and Cordell Pemsl were also on that squad, based out of Parkersburg.

The three bonded. They talked about maybe playing together again as Hawkeyes. And that’s exactly what happened.

Pemsl, a forward from Dubuque, was the first to accept a scholarship from Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

No one covers the Hawkeyes like Hawk Central, the Register and the Press-Citizen. Subscribe today so you don't miss a moment.​​​​​​​

Kriener’s junior year on the AAU circuit began with him wearing a mask to cover his broken nose. It ended with 23 colleges vying for his services. Kriener played very well in a national AAU tournament in Louisville, Huddleson recalled. And scouts took notice.

“As a sophomore, he needed a lot of room to work,” Huddleson said. “I think as it went on he got much better playing through contact and in traffic.”

Kriener took a visit to Nebraska, but was really waiting for McCaffery to offer a scholarship. When he did, Kriener pounced.

He told Bohannon: “You’re up next.”

Bohannon had become Kriener’s best friend, although it hadn’t been an immediate bond.

“At first, I thought he was weird,” Bohannon said. “I’m sure he thought the same of me.”

Bohannon, a point guard from Marion, got his Iowa scholarship too. He has been roommates with Kriener for four years.

“We kind of knew we’d end up together somewhere,” Bohannon said.

“All he cares about is winning. He doesn’t really care about personal accolades. All he was focused on was taking Iowa to another level.”

CLOSE

Cordell Pemsl reminisces about the time when he, Ryan Kriener and Jordan Bohannon were about to become Hawkeyes. Listen: Hawk Central

Two years of waiting, two years of winning

In his first two years, Kriener mainly contributed in practices, where he was known for setting such aggressive screens that Bohannon would occasionally get mad at him. Or insist that they be on the same squad.

Kriener averaged 3.1 points as a freshman and 3.6 as a sophomore, a season interrupted by two concussions.

There was speculation Kriener might transfer in order to get more playing time. He said he did hear from coaches who had recruited him in the past, with promises that he could be a focal point of their offenses.

“It’s definitely tempting when things don’t really go your way,” Kriener said.

“This is home. This is what I’ve always wanted to do. This is kind of my dream. I don’t believe in quitting on your dreams. I don’t believe in giving up.”

Nancy Kriener said the family never focused on Ryan’s playing time.

“For me, that just makes you hungrier. That makes you work more,” she said.

Her son stayed at Iowa.

As a junior, Kriener saw more time on the court, averaging 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds. He had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a home win over Michigan. That showed he could be the player Bohannon saw in practice all those years.

“He can come off the bench and score. He can come off the bench and lead. He can come off the bench and bring toughness. And he can come off the bench and be a defender,” McCaffery said Monday when asked about Kriener's contributions.

Bohannon, Pemsl and Kriener arrived at Iowa along with Tyler Cook and Maishe Dailey as a large recruiting class with high hopes. They reached the NCAA Tournament together last March.

But only Kriener will be going through Senior Night ceremonies Tuesday. Cook is playing professionally. Dailey has transferred. Pemsl sat out last season after knee surgery. Bohannon is missing this year after having his hip repaired.

That has been difficult for the friends.

“I know the crowd’s going to give him a big standing ‘O’ because he’s meant a lot to this program over the last four years,” Pemsl said.

“He’s never put his head down and became a bad teammate. All he does is grind and work his butt off."

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes center Ryan Kriener
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands drives past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, rear, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. DePaul won 93-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands drives past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, rear, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. DePaul won 93-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov 11, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and guard Joe Toussaint (1) and forward Ryan Kriener (15) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and head coach Fran McCaffery react after a technical foul called during the second half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Nov 11, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and guard Joe Toussaint (1) and forward Ryan Kriener (15) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and head coach Fran McCaffery react after a technical foul called during the second half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa players, from left, Ryan Kriener, Luka Garza, Connor McCaffery, and Joe Wieskamp sit on the bench in the second half during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Ryan Kriener, Luka Garza, Connor McCaffery, and Joe Wieskamp sit on the bench in the second half during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets a high-five from teammates Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) and Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets a high-five from teammates Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) and Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) pulls down a rebound as DePau's Charlie Moore (11) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) pulls down a rebound as DePau's Charlie Moore (11) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) attempts to steal a ball away from DePaul's Charlie Moore (11) as Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) attempts to steal a ball away from DePaul's Charlie Moore (11) as Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots a basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots a basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Ryan Kriener poses for photos during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Ryan Kriener poses for photos during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Jordan Bohannon and Ryan Kriener pose for photos during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Jordan Bohannon and Ryan Kriener pose for photos during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Jordan Bohannon and Ryan Kriener pose for photos during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Jordan Bohannon and Ryan Kriener pose for photos during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Jordan Bohannon and Ryan Kriener pose for photos during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Jordan Bohannon and Ryan Kriener pose for photos during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) goes to the basket in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) goes to the basket in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tennessee Volunteers guard Admiral Schofield (5) passes the ball surrounded by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) forward Luka Garza (55) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Admiral Schofield (5) passes the ball surrounded by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) forward Luka Garza (55) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2) leaps to bother Iowa center Ryan Kriener in the first half of Sunday's NCAA Tournament game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2) leaps to bother Iowa center Ryan Kriener in the first half of Sunday's NCAA Tournament game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) dribbles down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) dribbles down the court defended by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) in the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019. Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Ignas Brazdeikis #13 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles the ball while being guarded by Ryan Kriener #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Ignas Brazdeikis #13 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles the ball while being guarded by Ryan Kriener #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell, Getty Images
Fullscreen
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 14: Ryan Kriener #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes moves against Giorgi Bezhanishvili #15 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at the United Center on March 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 14: Ryan Kriener #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes moves against Giorgi Bezhanishvili #15 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at the United Center on March 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, goes up for a shot against Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, goes up for a shot against Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends while Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends while Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) battles for a jump ball against Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) battles for a jump ball against Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) misses a dunk while Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) misses a dunk while Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players (from left: Tyler Cook, Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Jordan Bohannon and Riley Till) have had a lot to be excited about in February, with a 4-0 record that includes three tight wins and a rout of No. 5 Michigan.
Iowa players (from left: Tyler Cook, Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Jordan Bohannon and Riley Till) have had a lot to be excited about in February, with a 4-0 record that includes three tight wins and a rout of No. 5 Michigan. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) battle Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) for a loose ball during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) battle Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) for a loose ball during the second half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Shaquille Doorson (2) during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) drives to the basket while Northwestern forward Vic Law defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) drives to the basket while Northwestern forward Vic Law defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) celebrates with "Hawkeye Elvis" during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) celebrates with "Hawkeye Elvis" during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) grabs a rebound next to Connor McCaffery, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) grabs a rebound next to Connor McCaffery, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, shoots while being defended by Michigan center Jon Teskeduring a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, shoots while being defended by Michigan center Jon Teskeduring a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota Gophers forward Jordan Murphy (3) dribbles the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Gophers forward Jordan Murphy (3) dribbles the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) makes a layup past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) makes a layup past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Riley Till (20) Connor McCaffery (30) Ryan Kriener (15) and Austin Ash (13) check in to the game during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Riley Till (20) Connor McCaffery (30) Ryan Kriener (15) and Austin Ash (13) check in to the game during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks the ball during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks the ball during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) shoots past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa.
Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) shoots past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa. John Beale, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) and forward Ryan Kriener (15) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) react during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) and forward Ryan Kriener (15) and forward Nicholas Baer (51) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) react during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Kyle Young, left, and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Ohio State forward Kyle Young, left, and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, looks to the basket as Northwestern center Dererk Pardon guards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, looks to the basket as Northwestern center Dererk Pardon guards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, battles for a rebound against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, battles for a rebound against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Northwestern forward Vic Law (4) drives to the basket as Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, left, and guard Joe Wieskamp guard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won 73-63. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern forward Vic Law (4) drives to the basket as Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, left, and guard Joe Wieskamp guard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won 73-63. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) passes out to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) passes out to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) passes to a teammate during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) passes to a teammate during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) celebrates with teammates on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Savannah State, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 110-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) celebrates with teammates on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Savannah State, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 110-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa center Ryan Kriener is trapped between Purdue's Matt Haarms (left) and Nojel Eastern during the first half Thursday at Mackey Arena.
Iowa center Ryan Kriener is trapped between Purdue's Matt Haarms (left) and Nojel Eastern during the first half Thursday at Mackey Arena. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) gestures for possesion during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) gestures for possesion during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets helped up by Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) after missing a dunk during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets helped up by Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) after missing a dunk during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) attempts a basket while being defended by Iowa State forward Cameron Lard (2) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) attempts a basket while being defended by Iowa State forward Cameron Lard (2) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston, left, and Iowa's Ryan Kriener go after the ball during the second half on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Michigan State beat Iowa 90-68.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston, left, and Iowa's Ryan Kriener go after the ball during the second half on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Michigan State beat Iowa 90-68. Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Fullscreen
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, left, Isaiah Moss (4) and Ryan Kriener, right, and Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, left, Isaiah Moss (4) and Ryan Kriener, right, and Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford scores against Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during first half action Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. (resending)
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford scores against Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during first half action Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. (resending) Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Fullscreen
Nov 30, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Trevor Anderson (12) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 30, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Trevor Anderson (12) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) attempts a shot while being defended by Alabama State's Ed Jones (14) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) attempts a shot while being defended by Alabama State's Ed Jones (14) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (right) shoots against Oregon Ducks center Bol Bol (1) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (right) shoots against Oregon Ducks center Bol Bol (1) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots over Oregon center Bol Bol (1) and guard Ehab Amin (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots over Oregon center Bol Bol (1) and guard Ehab Amin (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Paul White (13) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Paul White (13) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks during men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks during men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots over Guilford's Steven Ruszala (45) during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots over Guilford's Steven Ruszala (45) during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) runs a drill during men's basketball practice following media day on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) runs a drill during men's basketball practice following media day on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Dec 29, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies guard Eugene German (10) brings the ball up court as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies guard Eugene German (10) brings the ball up court as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ryan Kriener shoots over Southern Utah's James Aytes during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Iowa's Ryan Kriener shoots over Southern Utah's James Aytes during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball as Southern University Jaguars center Javon Mitchell (44) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots the ball as Southern University Jaguars center Javon Mitchell (44) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ryan Kriener goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
Iowa's Ryan Kriener goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa basketball fans have seen forward Ryan Kriener do this -- soar above defenders for a close-range shot. But this year they may see him taking more 3-pointers, a facet he's working to add to his game.
Iowa basketball fans have seen forward Ryan Kriener do this -- soar above defenders for a close-range shot. But this year they may see him taking more 3-pointers, a facet he's working to add to his game. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) completes a slam dunk as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Marc Loving (2) looks on during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 85-72.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) completes a slam dunk as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Marc Loving (2) looks on during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 85-72. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Maryland forward Justin Jackson steals the ball from Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland won 84-76.
Maryland forward Justin Jackson steals the ball from Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland won 84-76. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener was the biggest bright spot in Sunday's loss, putting in a career-high 14 points. The freshman from Spirit Lake appears to have earned a bigger role for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener was the biggest bright spot in Sunday's loss, putting in a career-high 14 points. The freshman from Spirit Lake appears to have earned a bigger role for the Hawkeyes. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) and forward Tyler Cook (5) celebrate after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 85-72.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener (15) and forward Tyler Cook (5) celebrate after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 85-72. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Ryan Kriener surges past Isaac Haas for a layin that cut Purdue's lead to 62-60 with 11 minutes to go.
Ryan Kriener surges past Isaac Haas for a layin that cut Purdue's lead to 62-60 with 11 minutes to go. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener fights for the ball against Purdue center Isaac Haas (44) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener fights for the ball against Purdue center Isaac Haas (44) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, center, fights for a rebound with Savannah State's Troyce Manassa, left, and Maricus Glenn, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, center, fights for a rebound with Savannah State's Troyce Manassa, left, and Maricus Glenn, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Spirit Lake's Ryan Kriener shoots the ball during the Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Spirit Lake 3A first round game of the Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Championship on Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in Wells Fargo Arena.
Spirit Lake's Ryan Kriener shoots the ball during the Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Spirit Lake 3A first round game of the Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Championship on Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in Wells Fargo Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Spirit Lake's Ryan Kriener shoots the ball during the Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Spirit Lake 3A first round game of the Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Championship on Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in Wells Fargo Arena.
Spirit Lake's Ryan Kriener shoots the ball during the Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Spirit Lake 3A first round game of the Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Championship on Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in Wells Fargo Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Bohannon and Kriener both envisioned sharing the spotlight Tuesday, concluding what they started together.

    “He gets emotional over it,” Bohannon said. “I do, too. We wanted to go out the same way, especially with the kind of year we’re having.

    “But he’s a lifelong friend that basketball kind of created.”

    Kriener is averaging 7.9 points and 4.2 rebounds this season. He has a case for being named the Big Ten’s top sixth man, even though he’s also started six games when CJ Fredrick has been injured.

    He has been invaluable.

    This has been Nancy Kriener’s favorite season. She’ll be sorry to see it come to an end.

    “The first three years, I was a nervous watcher. Because you just want your child to play well. And when they have a poor game, the social media aspect of that is just heartbreaking. That kind of weighed on me. This year, I’ve kind of put that behind me and know that it doesn’t matter and it’s just a small percentage of people,” she said.

    “I’m sure I’ll be very emotional (Tuesday). You just have a lot of pride as a parent because you know how much work has gone into being where he is.”

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE