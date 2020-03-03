CLOSE

No. 1 Luka Garza.

That's what it now reads for the Iowa basketball single-season scoring record.

The Iowa big man, who is a serious contender for national player of the year honors, scored the 700th point of his career on Tuesday. That point, scored with 16:47 left in the second half as Iowa trailed Purdue, surpassed John Johnson's record (699 points) that has stood since 1970.

Garza, a junior, entered Tuesday's game against Purdue with a 23.7 scoring average.