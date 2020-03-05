Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon is considering the idea of testing his surgically repaired hip early in the season. Hawk Central
IOWA CITY, Ia. — Jordan Bohannon helped kickstart this magical Iowa basketball season.
But the senior point guard has had to sit on the far end of the bench wearing a sportcoat the past 10 weeks. He has been diligently rehabilitating his surgically repaired hip during the day and cheering on his Hawkeye teammates on game nights.
“It’s been one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done,” Bohannon told the Register. “But I’m happy the team is doing so well.”
The Marion native averaged 8.8 points in the 10 games he played before shutting his season down and having an operation on a left hip that had been giving him pain. He should qualify for a medical redshirt and be able to play next winter.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 161
- 2 of 161
- 3 of 161
- 4 of 161
- 5 of 161
- 6 of 161
- 7 of 161
- 8 of 161
- 9 of 161
- 10 of 161
- 11 of 161
- 12 of 161
- 13 of 161
- 14 of 161
- 15 of 161
- 16 of 161
- 17 of 161
- 18 of 161
- 19 of 161
- 20 of 161
- 21 of 161
- 22 of 161
- 23 of 161
- 24 of 161
- 25 of 161
- 26 of 161
- 27 of 161
- 28 of 161
- 29 of 161
- 30 of 161
- 31 of 161
- 32 of 161
- 33 of 161
- 34 of 161
- 35 of 161
- 36 of 161
- 37 of 161
- 38 of 161
- 39 of 161
- 40 of 161
- 41 of 161
- 42 of 161
- 43 of 161
- 44 of 161
- 45 of 161
- 46 of 161
- 47 of 161
- 48 of 161
- 49 of 161
- 50 of 161
- 51 of 161
- 52 of 161
- 53 of 161
- 54 of 161
- 55 of 161
- 56 of 161
- 57 of 161
- 58 of 161
- 59 of 161
- 60 of 161
- 61 of 161
- 62 of 161
- 63 of 161
- 64 of 161
- 65 of 161
- 66 of 161
- 67 of 161
- 68 of 161
- 69 of 161
- 70 of 161
- 71 of 161
- 72 of 161
- 73 of 161
- 74 of 161
- 75 of 161
- 76 of 161
- 77 of 161
- 78 of 161
- 79 of 161
- 80 of 161
- 81 of 161
- 82 of 161
- 83 of 161
- 84 of 161
- 85 of 161
- 86 of 161
- 87 of 161
- 88 of 161
- 89 of 161
- 90 of 161
- 91 of 161
- 92 of 161
- 93 of 161
- 94 of 161
- 95 of 161
- 96 of 161
- 97 of 161
- 98 of 161
- 99 of 161
- 100 of 161
- 101 of 161
- 102 of 161
- 103 of 161
- 104 of 161
- 105 of 161
- 106 of 161
- 107 of 161
- 108 of 161
- 109 of 161
- 110 of 161
- 111 of 161
- 112 of 161
- 113 of 161
- 114 of 161
- 115 of 161
- 116 of 161
- 117 of 161
- 118 of 161
- 119 of 161
- 120 of 161
- 121 of 161
- 122 of 161
- 123 of 161
- 124 of 161
- 125 of 161
- 126 of 161
- 127 of 161
- 128 of 161
- 129 of 161
- 130 of 161
- 131 of 161
- 132 of 161
- 133 of 161
- 134 of 161
- 135 of 161
- 136 of 161
- 137 of 161
- 138 of 161
- 139 of 161
- 140 of 161
- 141 of 161
- 142 of 161
- 143 of 161
- 144 of 161
- 145 of 161
- 146 of 161
- 147 of 161
- 148 of 161
- 149 of 161
- 150 of 161
- 151 of 161
- 152 of 161
- 153 of 161
- 154 of 161
- 155 of 161
- 156 of 161
- 157 of 161
- 158 of 161
- 159 of 161
- 160 of 161
- 161 of 161
Bohannon provided some memorable moments before departing, including a 20-point effort in a big early-season win over Texas Tech and 17 points in a gritty 37 minutes of play in a victory at Syracuse.
He capped it by scoring 12 points in a Dec. 12 victory at Iowa State, signing his shoes and leaving them on the court in a symbolic way to bid farewell to both this season and to his two chances to play at Hilton Coliseum. The shoes were later auctioned off for charity.
Bohannon’s teammates, particularly all-America candidate Luka Garza, picked it up from there. The Hawkeyes have gone 12-7 in Bohannon’s absence to sit 20-10 overall with a No. 18 national ranking. Their final regular-season game is at No. 23 Illinois at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Bohannon has spent the rest of the winter around the team while also hitting the books hard. While the Hawkeyes practiced, Bohannon would go through rehab. He reached one milestone when he was able to start shooting, and has recently been seen before games launching a series of uncontested 3-pointers that have demonstrated he retains his accuracy.
Last week brought another milestone when Bohannon said he began running again, with the aid of an underwater treadmill.
He estimated that he is six weeks ahead of the rehab schedule from the surgery he had on his right hip last May. That timetable was said to be five to nine months, and he returned to action within six months.
So Bohannon will be able to go through a full summer of workouts leading into his second senior season, one he hopes to complete in full pain-free.
The second surgery robbed Bohannon of the chance to live out one of his goals as a Hawkeye — to participate in a Senior Night sendoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena alongside best friend Ryan Kriener. Kriener, a center, walked to center court Tuesday to receive a framed No. 15 jersey from coach Fran McCaffery, holding it aloft while the crowd roared.
Bohannon was present, but not in his No. 3 jersey. That will wait another year.
The friends will experience one meaningful ceremony together. Bohannon has skipped some Iowa road games this winter while earning the credits that will net him a degree in interdepartmental business studies in May. His long-range plan is to be an entrepreneur. That means he will receive his diploma, along with Kriener, almost a year to the day since his first hip surgery.
“When we started the season, I kind of had that glimpse of hope where I might be able to finish off the season with Ryan. That was a big deal to me. I wanted to walk out with him on Senior Night,” Bohannon said.
“I also wanted to graduate with him, and we’re going to be able to do that in May. We’ve been talking about it. It will be emotional.”
Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.
No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments