CLOSE

Iowa center Luka Garza thinks he maybe could have done something different on his last-second shot at Illinois. Hear what that is: Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Conventional wisdom has concluded that conference championship week normally doesn't mean all that much for teams safely in the NCAA Tournament.

But this is far from a conventional year in men's college basketball, from both the national and Big Ten Conference perspectives.

The Iowa men are a near-ideal test case for this school of thought in this particular season, and Monday's final sets of national rankings before Selection Sunday add more ammunition to that claim.

The Hawkeyes (20-11), who finished in a four-way tie for fifth place in the Big Ten with an 11-9 conference record, dropped seven spots in both the USA TODAY Coaches' Poll and The Associated Press' top 25, from 18th to No. 25.

That plunge comes after a two-loss week that included a second drubbing at the hands of 16-15 Purdue and a fiercely contested two-point loss Sunday at Illinois.

The NCAA selection committee doesn't go by the polls in slotting the 68-team bracket, which will be revealed at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS, but those rankings can at least be reliable baseline indicators of seeding ranges.

There's a big difference in site preference and the quality of early-round opponents, even between the margins of a No. 6 and No. 7 seed, which the Hawkeyes currently are projected to hold. And with six Big Ten schools sporting records of 21-10 or 20-11, there is room for late jockeying of positions among a group of teams projected to grab at a lot of those middle-seed spots.

A particularly garish loss or impressive run could send the Hawkeyes down another line or up a couple more, pending their performance in Indianapolis as the tournament's No. 5 seed. They'll begin at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday against either Northwestern (8-22) or Minnesota (14-16), and will face No. 4 seed at about the same time on Friday with a win.

Photos: Iowa and Illinois battle in chippy season finale
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) and Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) watch a loose ball during the second half at State Farm Center.
Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) and Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) watch a loose ball during the second half at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) reacts after hitting a three during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) reacts after hitting a three during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at State Farm Center.
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (left) and forward Kipper Nichols (right) celebrate during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at State Farm Center.
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (left) and forward Kipper Nichols (right) celebrate during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) reacts after committing a foul during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center.
Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) reacts after committing a foul during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) confront each other, afterwards receiving each a technical foul, during the first half at State Farm Center.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) confront each other, afterwards receiving each a technical foul, during the first half at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) goes up for a shot against Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) and forward Ryan Kriener (15) during the first half at State Farm Center.
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) goes up for a shot against Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) and forward Ryan Kriener (15) during the first half at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) slam dunks during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at State Farm Center.
Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) slam dunks during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (second from left) and Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) confront each other as referees and players attempt to break it up during the first half at State Farm Center.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (second from left) and Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) confront each other as referees and players attempt to break it up during the first half at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) goes up for a shot against Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) during the first half at State Farm Center.
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) goes up for a shot against Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) during the first half at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood and Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery meet prior to the first half at State Farm Center.
Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood and Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery meet prior to the first half at State Farm Center. Patrick Gorski, Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) powers to the basket as Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (35) and Luka Garza (55) defend in the first half Sunday in Champaign, Ill. The Big Ten Conference regular-season finale was intense and physical.
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) powers to the basket as Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (35) and Luka Garza (55) defend in the first half Sunday in Champaign, Ill. The Big Ten Conference regular-season finale was intense and physical. Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    USA TODAY COACHES' POLL

    1. Kansas (28-3), 800 points [32 first-place votes]
    2. Gonzaga (29-2), 755
    3. Dayton (29-2), 743
    4. Florida State (26-5), 659
    5. Baylor (26-4), 656
    6. San Diego St. (30-2), 584
    7. Kentucky (25-6), 570
    8. Villanova (24-7), 524
    9. Creighton (24-7), 513
    10. Duke (15-6), 508
    11. Maryland (24-7), 487
    12. Michigan State (22-9), 431
    13. Oregon (24-7), 425
    14. Louisville (24-7), 421
    15. Seton Hall (21-9), 383
    16. Brigham Young (24-7), 340
    17. Auburn (25-6), 228
    18. Virginia (23-7), 227
    19. Wisconsin (21-10), 225
    20. Ohio St. (21-10), 193
    21. Butler (22-9), 145
    22. Illinois (21-10), 131
    23. West Virginia (21-10), 105
    24. Houston (23-8), 92
    25. Iowa (20-11), 79

    Dropped out: No. 20 Penn St.

    Others receiving votes: Penn St., 33; East Tennessee St., 26; Michigan, 25; Stephen F. Austin, 16; St. Mary's, 12; Providence, 11; Utah St., 8; Texas Tech, 8; Colorado, 7; UCLA, 6; Rutgers, 5; Louisiana St., 5; Arizona, 4; Southern California, 3; Stanford, 2; Richmond, 2; Northern Iowa, 2; Oklahoma, 1.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

    • 1. Kansas (28-3), 1,625 [65]
    • 2. Gonzaga (29-2), 1,546
    • 3. Dayton (29-2), 1,507
    • 4. Florida St. (26-5), 1,384
    • 5. Baylor (26-4), 1,322
    • 6. San Diego St. (30-2), 1,261
    • 7. Creighton (24-7), 1,157
    • 8. Kentucky (25-6), 1,118
    • 9. Michigan St. (22-9), 995
    • 10. Duke (25-6), 990
    • 11. Villanova (24-7), 989
    • 12. Maryland (24-7), 912
    • 13. Oregon (24-7), 904
    • 14. Brigham Young (24-7), 762
    • 15. Louisville (24-7), 755
    • 16. Seton Hall (21-9), 722
    • 17. Virginia (23-7), 560
    • 18. Wisconsin (21-10), 495
    • 19. Ohio St. (21-10), 443
    • 20. Auburn (25-6), 436
    • 21. Illinois (21-10), 241
    • T22. Houston (23-8), 167
    • T22. West Virginia (21-10), 167
    • 24. Butler (22-9), 161
    • 25. Iowa (20-11), 111

    Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin, 75; Providence, 66; East Tennessee St., 59; Michigan, 53; Penn St., 42; Utah St., 40; Saint Mary's, 9; Arizona, 7; Liberty, 6; USC, 6; Richmond, 5; Northern Iowa, 4; UCLA, 4; New Mexico St., 4; Rutgers, 4; Texas Tech, 3; Vermont, 2; LSU, 2; Purdue, 1; Belmont, 1; Mississippi St., 1; Florida, 1.

    Danny Lawhon works across the Register’s sports department, from editing, social media and sports wagering to bowls, brackets and data dives. Reach him at dlawhon@registermedia.com or follow @DannyLawhon on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE