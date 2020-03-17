Iowa center Luka Garza explains why his success this season could have only happened if he had attended Iowa. Listen to the Big Ten player of the year Hawk Central
The college basketball season may have ended, but the accolades keep coming for Luka Garza.
Tuesday, the Iowa standout was named ESPN's national player of the year and also was selected to the outlet's five-member all-American first team.
So far, Garza has been tabbed as Sporting News' national player of the year, while also cracking the all-American first teams from USA Today, CBS Sports, Sporting News and NBC Sports. He was was also voted as the USBWA District VI and Big Ten player of the year last week.
Garza added Naismith finalist to his list as well, one of five awards the Hawkeyes star is up for. The others include the Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and the Lute Olson Award.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 226
- 2 of 226
- 3 of 226
- 4 of 226
- 5 of 226
- 6 of 226
- 7 of 226
- 8 of 226
- 9 of 226
- 10 of 226
- 11 of 226
- 12 of 226
- 13 of 226
- 14 of 226
- 15 of 226
- 16 of 226
- 17 of 226
- 18 of 226
- 19 of 226
- 20 of 226
- 21 of 226
- 22 of 226
- 23 of 226
- 24 of 226
- 25 of 226
- 26 of 226
- 27 of 226
- 28 of 226
- 29 of 226
- 30 of 226
- 31 of 226
- 32 of 226
- 33 of 226
- 34 of 226
- 35 of 226
- 36 of 226
- 37 of 226
- 38 of 226
- 39 of 226
- 40 of 226
- 41 of 226
- 42 of 226
- 43 of 226
- 44 of 226
- 45 of 226
- 46 of 226
- 47 of 226
- 48 of 226
- 49 of 226
- 50 of 226
- 51 of 226
- 52 of 226
- 53 of 226
- 54 of 226
- 55 of 226
- 56 of 226
- 57 of 226
- 58 of 226
- 59 of 226
- 60 of 226
- 61 of 226
- 62 of 226
- 63 of 226
- 64 of 226
- 65 of 226
- 66 of 226
- 67 of 226
- 68 of 226
- 69 of 226
- 70 of 226
- 71 of 226
- 72 of 226
- 73 of 226
- 74 of 226
- 75 of 226
- 76 of 226
- 77 of 226
- 78 of 226
- 79 of 226
- 80 of 226
- 81 of 226
- 82 of 226
- 83 of 226
- 84 of 226
- 85 of 226
- 86 of 226
- 87 of 226
- 88 of 226
- 89 of 226
- 90 of 226
- 91 of 226
- 92 of 226
- 93 of 226
- 94 of 226
- 95 of 226
- 96 of 226
- 97 of 226
- 98 of 226
- 99 of 226
- 100 of 226
- 101 of 226
- 102 of 226
- 103 of 226
- 104 of 226
- 105 of 226
- 106 of 226
- 107 of 226
- 108 of 226
- 109 of 226
- 110 of 226
- 111 of 226
- 112 of 226
- 113 of 226
- 114 of 226
- 115 of 226
- 116 of 226
- 117 of 226
- 118 of 226
- 119 of 226
- 120 of 226
- 121 of 226
- 122 of 226
- 123 of 226
- 124 of 226
- 125 of 226
- 126 of 226
- 127 of 226
- 128 of 226
- 129 of 226
- 130 of 226
- 131 of 226
- 132 of 226
- 133 of 226
- 134 of 226
- 135 of 226
- 136 of 226
- 137 of 226
- 138 of 226
- 139 of 226
- 140 of 226
- 141 of 226
- 142 of 226
- 143 of 226
- 144 of 226
- 145 of 226
- 146 of 226
- 147 of 226
- 148 of 226
- 149 of 226
- 150 of 226
- 151 of 226
- 152 of 226
- 153 of 226
- 154 of 226
- 155 of 226
- 156 of 226
- 157 of 226
- 158 of 226
- 159 of 226
- 160 of 226
- 161 of 226
- 162 of 226
- 163 of 226
- 164 of 226
- 165 of 226
- 166 of 226
- 167 of 226
- 168 of 226
- 169 of 226
- 170 of 226
- 171 of 226
- 172 of 226
- 173 of 226
- 174 of 226
- 175 of 226
- 176 of 226
- 177 of 226
- 178 of 226
- 179 of 226
- 180 of 226
- 181 of 226
- 182 of 226
- 183 of 226
- 184 of 226
- 185 of 226
- 186 of 226
- 187 of 226
- 188 of 226
- 189 of 226
- 190 of 226
- 191 of 226
- 192 of 226
- 193 of 226
- 194 of 226
- 195 of 226
- 196 of 226
- 197 of 226
- 198 of 226
- 199 of 226
- 200 of 226
- 201 of 226
- 202 of 226
- 203 of 226
- 204 of 226
- 205 of 226
- 206 of 226
- 207 of 226
- 208 of 226
- 209 of 226
- 210 of 226
- 211 of 226
- 212 of 226
- 213 of 226
- 214 of 226
- 215 of 226
- 216 of 226
- 217 of 226
- 218 of 226
- 219 of 226
- 220 of 226
- 221 of 226
- 222 of 226
- 223 of 226
- 224 of 226
- 225 of 226
- 226 of 226
Garza (740 points and 305 rebounds) is one of three Big Ten players to ever to total 740-plus points and 300-plus rebounds in a single-season. He ranked second nationally in 20-point,10-rebound performances (12), 20-point games (25); third in total field goals (287) and points per 40 minutes (29.8), fifth in scoring (23.9), 10th in 30-point games (5), 19th in double-doubles (15) and offensive rebounds per game (3.58), and 34th in rebounding (9.8).
Garza's 15 double-doubles are third most in a single-season by a Hawkeye in three decades. The Washington, D.C., native averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 12 games against AP ranked opponents this season.
Garza is the only Big Ten player to register seven 25-point,10-rebound performances in the same season in more than 17 years. He produced the two highest point totals in a game by a Big Ten player this season (44 at Michigan; 38 at Indiana).
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments